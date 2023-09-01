In the world of cameras, Canon is one of the best-known brands, and rightfully so. However, the broad selection of different camera models might be overwhelming – there are cameras for professionals and cameras for amateurs.

Whether you’re looking for a new addition to your extensive collection or if it’s your first camera in your personal photography journey – it’s difficult to choose.

Different purposes require different specifications, but the best Canon camera can always be judged by its image quality and ease and comfortability of use, not to mention the latest autofocus and sensor technology. We took all of this into account and compiled a list of the 5 best Canon cameras in 2023 – take a look and choose the one that’s best for you.

Best Canon cameras of 2023: at a glance

How to choose the best Canon camera?

You could just go and choose a camera blindly, but we recommend thinking about it first, especially since it will be a little bit of an investment. Below is a list of things to take into account when shopping for the best Canon camera for you:

Consider your experience level . Not every Canon camera is fit for beginners, and enthusiasts may find the beginner cameras lacking. Consider your experience in photography and look for a camera that could help you grow but wouldn’t be too challenging to get the hang of.

. Not every Canon camera is fit for beginners, and enthusiasts may find the beginner cameras lacking. Consider your experience in photography and look for a camera that could help you grow but wouldn’t be too challenging to get the hang of. Set your budget . Good cameras are expensive, and you should be prepared to invest quite a bit of money. However, the most expensive camera might not be the best, so set a budget and look for the best option within it.

. Good cameras are expensive, and you should be prepared to invest quite a bit of money. However, the most expensive camera might not be the best, so set a budget and look for the best option within it. Think about your goals . What kind of photography are you going to do? Or maybe you’re looking for a camera for video shooting? Consider the environment and objects or subjects that you are going to shoot and choose your Canon camera based on that.

. What kind of photography are you going to do? Or maybe you’re looking for a camera for video shooting? Consider the environment and objects or subjects that you are going to shoot and choose your Canon camera based on that. Choose your viewfinder. Electronic viewfinders are popular but not necessary. Optical viewfinders will not use the battery life and won’t limit your dynamic range, but they could be difficult to use with time lapses or long exposures. Electronic viewfinders (EVF) will offer more information and help with focus accuracy. However, EVFs can be difficult to work with in low light.

Top 5 best Canon cameras in 2023 reviewed

To help you choose the best Canon camera based on your needs and experience level, we tested and reviewed some of the best Canon models today. When compiling our comprehensive best Canon camera list, we considered such aspects as image quality, technical specifications including resolution, autofocus, type, and best use cases. So take a look at the detailed reviews below and choose the Canon camera that is the best for you.

1. Canon EOS R10 – one of the best mirrorless cameras in 2023

Resolution: 25.5MP Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF II Sensor: APS-C CMOS Target user: Enthusiast

View Canon EOS R10

EOS R10 is the best mirrorless camera from Canon. Crisp image quality, comfortable size and grip, and fast shutter speed make it a strong contender for enthusiasts. We were especially impressed by the autofocus and AI-based subject detection. The price is on the lower end of the spectrum, ranging from $1,000 to $1,200.

Image quality. EOS R10 is able to produce clear and detailed images in virtually any light with little noise. Even with higher ISO, the colors stay as close to the real thing as possible, although the textures could get lost in all the noise reduction efforts. Regarding video shooting, 4k is available at 30fps, and 120fps is for Full HD.

Technical features. One of the wonders of EOS R10 is its autofocus. With the Duel Pixel CMOS AF, the pictures will stay in focus at any time, anywhere. The DIGIC X processor also brings on AI-based subject detection. The manual shutter has a speed of 15fps (with continuous AF), while the electronic one brings it up to 23fps.

Size and connectivity. The EOS R10 is smaller than other Canon cameras in the R series – it weighs just 429g, which includes the memory card and the battery. The general dimensions are 122.5 x 87.8 x 83.4mm. Regarding connectivity, there are plenty of options: you can connect the EOS R10 via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C, and there’s a microphone jack too.

Pros Lightweight and compact

AI-based subject detection

Excellent image quality Cons Cropped 4k/60p video

2. Canon EOS R7 – excellent choice for photography enthusiasts

Resolution: 32.5MP Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF II Sensor: APS-C CMOS Target user: Enthusiast

View Canon EOS R7

One of the best from Canon, the ESO R7 camera is a predecessor of the R10, and one of the best mirrorless cameras overall. With excellent autofocus technology, 32.5MP, and up to 30fps with the electronic shutter, the Canon EOS R7 is one of the most professional mirrorless cameras you could get – it also shows in the price range of $1,700 - $1,900

Image quality. EOS R7 produces detailed images with bright and faithful colors. It is a little noisier than the R10, especially at high ISO. Nevertheless, low-contrast areas in images will be less detailed due to noise reduction, although that is expected. The video quality is relatively stable when zooming, although the camera is not powerful enough to offer non-shakey video while, say, walking.

Technical features. The mechanical shutter speed is at 15fps with continuous shooting, and with the same autofocus technology as the R10, the images stay in focus at all times. If you use the electronic shutter, the burst speed goes up to 30fps. The AI-based subject detection AF is also implemented with the R7 model.

Size and connectivity. Weighing just a little over half a kilo (612g with card and battery) and sized at Approx. 132.0 x 90.4 x 91.7 mm, EOS R7 is not the biggest camera out there, but it’s also not small. The connectivity options include USB-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and microphone and headphone jacks.

Pros Autofocus with subject recognition

15fps continuous shooting with mechanical shutter

Stabilized sensor Cons Average EVF

3. Canon EOS M6 Mark II – compact camera for vibrant images

Resolution: 32.5MP Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF Sensor: APS-C CMOS Target user: Enthusiast, vlogger

View Canon EOS M6 Mark II

Released in 2019 along with the EOS 90D DSLR, the EOS Mark II is a mirrorless camera with Dual Pixel autofocus and a fairly good price point. Its compactness is probably the biggest selling point – convenient to hold and store, it is good for photography enthusiasts and vloggers alike. Besides, the EVF is optional. The Canon EOS M6 Mark II could cost from $1,000 to $1,100.

Image quality. With the EOS M6 Mark II, the images will be detailed, vibrant, and with fairly well-controlled noise. However, we had some issues with the sharpening and noise reduction taking away some detail, especially when compared to similar cameras from other brands. When it comes to video, M6 can shoot 4k with up to 30fps, although the electronic stabilization might take away from the quality, and details could be, well, more detailed.

Technical features. With autofocus being one of the biggest Canon selling points, it’s unsurprising that the M6 Mark II also features the Dual Pixel CMOS AF. Although it’s the earlier version (R7 and R10 are equipped with AF II), it still works fairly well. The shutter speed goes up to 14fps with continuous shooting and 30fps with Raw burst mode, when used with continuous focusing. The EVF is removable and optional.

Size and connectivity. The M6 Mark II is small, weighing just a little over 400g, with the overall dimensions being approximately 119.6 × 70.0 × 49.2 mm. The connectivity options are not that many: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with USB-C and Micro HDMI.

Pros Comfortable size for travel

Quick autofocus

Face and eye detection Cons No built-in EVF

No stabilized sensor

4. Canon EOS R3 – extra fast camera for sports and wildlife shooting

Resolution: 26.7MP Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF Sensor: APS-C CMOS Target user: Professional, sports, wildlife

View Canon EOS R3

The EOS R3 is the fastest camera we’ve seen so far – with 195fps, it is a perfect choice if you’re a wildlife or sports photographer or videographer. The intuitive eye-controlled AF makes it an even more amazing tool to use. However, the biggest drawback is the price – from $5,000 to $6,000, it is not an averagely priced camera.

Image quality. With low ISO, the noise is barely there, and images are crystal clear and detailed to a fault. Once the ISO goes up, you start seeing a bit of grain, but it is not that noticeable. The situation is similar with video shooting – 6k at 120fps produces a detailed and steady result.

Technical features. The slightly unimaginable 195fps shutter speed coupled with eye control autofocus makes the EOS R3 possibly the best camera to shoot moving subjects. The subject recognition is also miraculous, as it keeps anything in focus at all times.

Size and connectivity. The EOS R3 is rather small but quite heavy, weighing 1015g with a memory card and battery attached. The size is approximately 150x 142.6 x 87.2mm. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, microphone and headphone jacks, and Micro HDMI.

Pros Eye control autofocus

195fps burst speed

Excellent video performance Cons Very expensive

Heavy and large

5. Canon EOS RP – beginner-friendly camera for casual shooting

Resolution: 27.1MP Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF Sensor: APS-C CMOS Target user: Beginner, enthusiast

View Canon EOS RP

The Canon EOS RP camera is a good, reasonably priced camera considering its specifications. It is a good choice if you’re a casual photographer or an enthusiast with a tighter budget. From $900 to $1,100, EOS RP is the least expensive camera on this list, and the price is justified. This camera is not super speedy, and we wouldn’t choose it for video shooting, but if you’re looking for something uncomplicated, it might be for you.

Image quality. Canon EOS RP camera is able to produce sharp and true-to-color images, especially at low ISO. Regarding noise reduction at higher ISO levels, the job is quite well done, although it might not compare to the newer and more expensive models such as EOS10. When it comes to video, the image quality is not the best. Since Dual Pixel AF is not available with 4k shooting, it requires effort to maintain the focus. Additionally, the overall result is quite noisy compared to other Canon models or stills of the same EOS RP.

Technical features. Like all the other EOS models, RP uses Dual Pixel autofocus technology. It works pretty well with moving subjects, too, although it might still require some user input. The max shutter speed with continuous shooting is 4fps, which is quite slow compared to other Canon models and cameras these days in general. Nevertheless, it is enough for some casual shooting.

Size and connectivity. The EOS RP camera is comfortably small and lightweight – just 485g with card and battery. The overall dimensions amount to 132.5 x 85 x 70mm. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Pros Compact with full-frame sensor

Integrated EVF

Accurate autofocus Cons No Dual Pixel AF in 4K

Limited dynamic range

No built-in flash

Best Canon cameras compared

Here is how the best Canon cameras of 2023 compare to each other in terms of specifications such as resolution, autofocus, max shutter speed, price, and more:

EOS R10 EOS R7 EOS M6 Mark II EOS R3 EOS RP Type: Mirrorless Mirrorless Mirrorless Mirrorless Mirrorless Resolution: 25MP 32.5MP 32.5MP 26.7MP 27.1MP Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF II Dual Pixel CMOS AF II Dual Pixel CMOS AF Dual Pixel CMOS AF Dual Pixel CMOS AF Max burst speed: 23fps 30fps 30fps 195fps 4fps Sensor: APS-C CMOS APS-C CMOS APS-C CMOS APS-C CMOS APS-C CMOS Viewfinder: 2.36 million dot EVF 2.36 million dot EVF 3.69 Million dot EVF (optional) 5.76 Million dot EVF 2.36 Million dot EVF Target user: Enthusiast Enthusiast Vlogger enthusiast Sports and wildlife professional Beginner, enthusiast Price range: $1,000 - $ 1,200 $1,700 - $1,900 $1,000 - $1,100 $5,700 - $6,000 $900 - $1,100

How we select these Canon cameras

Testing any camera is an extensive and elaborate process. Below is a list of just some things that we considered when compiling our Canon camera list:

Image quality . What kind of images the camera is able to produce is by far the most important. We tested all Canon cameras on our list in various environments and using a variety of settings.

. What kind of images the camera is able to produce is by far the most important. We tested all Canon cameras on our list in various environments and using a variety of settings. Sensor size . A sensor is crucial in producing high-quality images. Generally, the bigger the sensor, the more pixels, the more light – the better the picture. However, bigger sensors also result in bigger and bulkier cameras. All Canon cameras on our list use the same APS-C CMOS sensor with varying megapixel counts.'

. A sensor is crucial in producing high-quality images. Generally, the bigger the sensor, the more pixels, the more light – the better the picture. However, bigger sensors also result in bigger and bulkier cameras. All Canon cameras on our list use the same APS-C CMOS sensor with varying megapixel counts.' Form factor . Aspects such as size, weight, and ergonomics play a big part in how easy and comfortable it is to use the camera. When compiling our list, the camera form factor is one of the more important things we consider.

. Aspects such as size, weight, and ergonomics play a big part in how easy and comfortable it is to use the camera. When compiling our list, the camera form factor is one of the more important things we consider. Connectivity options. Depending on your working style, goals, and situations, connectivity options could make or break your relationship with a Canon camera.

What is the best Canon camera for beginners?

There is not one Canon camera that is the only perfect choice for beginner photographers. However, if we had to choose, our best recommendation would be the EOS R10 due to its easy controls, AI-based subject detection technology, excellent autofocus, and high-quality video and images that it can produce.

Other beginner-friendly options could be EOS M6 Mark II and EOS RP. The M6 Mark II is a good camera for vlogging and produces especially vibrant and clear images, and the price range is not that high. The option EVF is also an added bonus. The RP camera is compact and lightweight and should do well if you don’t plan on shooting moving objects, e.g., wildlife or sports.

Conclusion

Canon is a tried and trusted digital camera brand with lots of good options whether you’re a professional photographer or are just starting out. The cameras on our list are all mirrorless and employ the signature Duel Pixel AF technology that will make shooting a pleasant and joyful experience. Whether you’re shooting wildlife or sporting events, are a vlogger, or are looking for a camera that works beautifully with color, Canon has a lot to offer.

According to our research, the best Canon camera for any purpose is the EOS R10, with its excellent autofocus, functional noise reduction, and amazing image quality. If you’re a photography enthusiast or just an interested beginner, consider the Canon EOS R10 camera.

FAQ