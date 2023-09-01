Nowadays, broadcasting your passions to the whole world is more accessible and prevalent than ever. The phenomenon began with video game streaming on sites like Twitch or YouTube and has since broadened to include other hobbies.

If you want in on the fun, you’ll first need the best camera for streaming. It’s essential to add a personal touch to your gaming sessions so viewers can see your reactions. Or, it might be the most vital part of your setup if you plan to broadcast some real-life hobby from your home.

However, finding the best streaming camera can be challenging when countless options are available. Thus, we tested the most popular ones and compiled a list of suggestions for specific goals and use cases. Check them out to find the perfect camera for your content creation dreams.

What makes a good streaming camera?

The quality of a good camera primarily depends on its technical specifications. There are a fair number of features to consider, which will significantly vary depending on your goals. Let’s overview some of the most vital qualities of the best streaming cameras.

Resolution. Image resolution determines the overall quality of your video. Gamers should be fine with standard HD (720p) or full HD (1080p) quality since camera footage will likely occupy a small portion of the screen in favor of gameplay footage. Meanwhile, you may want to opt for greater quality (4K) if camera footage is the focal point of your content. However, remember that streaming high-quality video requires a speedy internet connection on your and the viewer’s end.

Best camera for live streaming in 2023: reviews

Behold – the 7 best streaming cameras for you to consider. Firstly, we covered the most vital technical specifications that highlight the overall capabilities of these cameras. Using this information, we nominated each cam as the best for specific use cases, making picking the perfect option for your needs easier.

1. Logitech C922 – best value camera for streaming

📷Camera type: Webcam 🎥Recording quality: 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 60fps 👁️Field of view: 78 degrees 💵Price range: $60 - $80

The Logitech C922 camera will give you the most bang for your buck regarding online streaming. It’s a conventional webcam that can record high-quality video with minimal noise if your room has adequate lighting. Most importantly, it’s affordable and easy to use, making it an ideal choice for beginner streamers.

Image quality. The camera can record 1080p quality videos at 30fps. Unfortunately, the quality drops to 720p while streaming, but the frame rate doubles to 60fps. During our tests, the resulting footage was clear, bright, and with minimal noise.

Connectivity. You can connect the Logitech C922 to your streaming machine using a standard USB cable. Since it’s a webcam, it includes a clip for easy mounting on your monitor. Additionally, a compatible tripod is included when you buy the camera, allowing you to place the cam on a nearby flat surface.

Extra features. The camera takes care of audio recording with its two integrated omnidirectional microphones. This also means the camera doesn’t support attaching external microphones to it.

Pros Excellent price-to-performance ratio

Easy to use

Integrated microphone

Includes mounting clip and tripod Cons Streaming caps at 720p 30fps

Can’t connect an external mic

2. Razer Kiyo – best option for streaming in dark environments

📷Camera type: Webcam 🎥Recording quality: 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 60fps 👁️Field of view: 81.6 degrees 💵Price range: $70 - $90

Consider the Razer Kiyo if you need a budget-friendly streaming camera that records in full HD, has a built-in mic, and even lights up your face. Razer is a well-known and respected gaming peripheral manufacturer, meaning this webcam will fit perfectly in many gamer’s workstations.

Image quality. The Razer Kiyo is quite versatile because it can stream video in 1080p 30fps or 720p 60fps. You can even enable lower resolutions if your internet connection can’t manage higher-quality broadcasting.

Connectivity. Like most webcams, you can connect the Razer Kiyo to your gaming rig using a conventional USB cable. Additionally, even though the camera is slightly above average in size, you can still easily mount it on the top of your monitor. The only notable drawback is the absence of a tripod when purchasing the camera.

Extra features. The highlight of the Razer Kiyo is the integrated ring light, powered by 12 LEDs and providing 10 Lux of brightness. You can adjust the brightness to create the perfect streaming setup without needing external lights.

Pros Streams at 1080p 30fps

Adjustable ring light included

Built-in omnidirectional microphone

Autofocus included Cons Tripod not included

Can’t connect an external mic

Commonly out-of-stock

3. Elgato Facecam – advanced camera for Twitch streaming

📷Camera type: Webcam 🎥Recording quality: 1080p at 60fps and 720p at 60fps 👁️Field of view: 82 degrees 💵Price range: $130 - $150

Every experienced streamer knows Elgato because the company creates numerous top-quality gadgets targeted specifically at Twitch streamers. As such, they entered the webcam market with the high-tech Elgato Facecam. It’s a solid investment if you’re serious about streaming on PC.

Image quality. The Elgato Facecam is perfect if you want ultra-crisp footage because the camera supports streaming in 1080p quality at 60fps. Moreover, the wide 82-degree field of view lets you showcase more of your home studio.

Connectivity. You must ensure your PC includes modern I/O ports because the Elgato Facecam only supports USB 3.0 and USB-C. Otherwise, you’ll have no trouble mounting the cam on the top of your computer monitor.

Extra features. No need to buy a separate microphone because the Elgato Facecam already has one built in. Another noteworthy feature is the Camera Hub software, which allows you to adjust various camera settings easily.

Pros 1080p 60fps streaming

Easy adjusting with Camera Hub

Includes microphone Cons Above-average price

Potential overexposure

4. Obsbot Meet 4K webcam – best camera for 4K live streaming

📷Camera type: Webcam 🎥Recording quality: 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps 👁️Field of view: 86/78/65 degrees 💵Price range: $300 - $350

As the name suggests, the Obsbot Meet 4K webcam is the best camera for 4K live streaming. It also included a few other exceptional features, which, unfortunately, elevate the price sky-high.

Image quality. Besides 4K 30fps streaming, the Obsbot Meet 4K also supports full HD broadcasting at 60fps. Users can also customize the picture using adjustable FOV settings and 4X digital zoom.

Connectivity. You’ll need a USB-C connection to take advantage of the Obsbot 4K Meet webcam. Meanwhile, placing and adjusting the camera is straightforward, thanks to the foldable magnetic mount. You can easily change the angle and capture vertically simply by flipping the camera on its side.

Extra features. The Obsbot Meet 4K stands out from the rest with its AI-powered auto-framing capabilities. The feature will keep you in the frame’s center and make various other adjustments to ensure everything is picture-perfect. Other perks include HDR, two omnidirectional microphones, a privacy cover, and more.

Pros 4K 30fps streaming

Two omnidirectional mics

AI auto-framing

HDR Cons High price

5. GoPro Hero10 Black – best camera for live streaming sports

📷Camera type: Action camera 🎥Recording quality: 5.3K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps 👁️Field of view: 132 degrees 💵Price range: $350 - $400

Nowadays, streaming isn’t limited to broadcasting your hobbies from your bedroom. It also encapsulates live-streaming sports with compact action cameras. Therefore, we have to include the GoPro Hero10 Black as the best camera for live-streaming sports.

Image quality. You can use the GoPro Hero10 Black to record mind-boggling 5.3K resolution video at 60fps. However, note that live streaming is limited to 1080p.

Connectivity. To get started with streaming, you’ll first need to update your device’s firmware using GoPro Quik or manually. Another criterion is installing the GoPro app on an iOS or Android device and inserting a micro SD card. The camera also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to connect to external gadgets wirelessly.

Extra features. The GoPro Hero10 Black includes HyperSmooth 4.0 image stabilization to ensure your action recordings are completely stable. You can also combine the camera with over 30 mounts and accessories to suit your preferred sport. Finally, the 23MP sensor allows you to use the camera to take ultra-detailed still shots.

Pros Compact design

Waterproof to 33ft

HyperSmooth 4.0 image stabilization Cons Live streaming capped at 1080p

Requires mobile app for streaming

Very pricey

6. Sony ZV-E10 – best mirrorless camera for streaming

📷Camera type: Mirrorless camera 🎥Recording quality: 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 120fps 👁️Field of view: N/A 💵Price range: $700 - $800

One of the best Sony cameras is a solid choice for streaming if you want a top-shelf cam that’s useful beyond online broadcasting. We recommend the Sony ZV-E10 in particular because it’s tailor-made for vlogging, making it ideal for content creators needing a camera for streaming, recording video, and shooting high-quality stills.

Image quality. The compact Sony ZV-E10 boasts a 25MP sensor, allowing it to easily shoot 4K 30fps footage without any cropping. You can bump up the frame rate to 120fps by lowering the quality to 1080p.

Connectivity. You can customize the ZV-E10 to fit your audio recording preferences because the camera includes a built-in mic and a 3.5mm jack for connecting an external one. Once that’s settled, you can connect the camera to your PC using a USB-C cable. Meanwhile, wireless methods include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Extra features. As expected from a leading mirrorless camera, the Sony ZV-E10 is filled to the brim with excellent features. For example, changing lenses allows you to craft the perfect conditions for your home streaming setup.

Pros Front-facing LCD screen

4K 30fps streaming

Built-in microphone

Interchangeable lens Cons Massively expensive

Underutilized if used only for streaming

7. PlayStation 5 HD Camera – best camera for PlayStation

📷Camera type: Webcam 🎥Recording quality: 1080p 60fps 👁️Field of view: 80-120 degrees 💵Price range: $50 - $70

The PlayStation 5 HD Camera is essential if you want to live stream directly from your PlayStation console. In fact, it’s your only option. You can also use it as a webcam on a desktop if you’re both a PC and PS5 gamer.

Image quality. The PlayStation 5 HD Camera will broadcast using its built-in dual lenses in crisp 1080p quality at a solid 60fps. You can also stream at 120fps by lowering the video quality.

Connectivity. You can connect the camera to your console using the standard USB-A connector. Unfortunately, there’s no wireless alternative. Another noteworthy drawback is the absence of a built-in mic, forcing you to use a microphone-enabled headset or the mic on your DualSense control pad.

Extra features. The PlayStation 5 HD Camera easily integrates with the console without a complicated setup. However, the same can’t be said for PCs, where you’ll need additional software to get up and running. The camera also supports background cropping and removal if you’re using a green screen.

Pros Background removal

1080p 60fps streaming

Easy to get started on PS5 Cons Doesn’t work with PS4 and PSVR

No built-in microphone

Doesn’t work with social apps

Requires extra software to work on PC

Best livestream cameras compared

Check the table below for a side-by-side comparison of the essential specs of the top 7 best live-streaming cameras.

Camera Logitech C922 Razer Kiyo Elgato Facecam Obsbot Meet 4K webcam GoPro Hero10 Black Sony ZV-E10 PlayStation 5 HD Camera Streaming quality 720p 60fps 1080p 30fps 1080p 60fps 4K 30fps 1080p 4K 30fps 1080p 60fps Connection USB USB USB 3.0 USB-C Bluetooth USB-C USB-A Field of view (degrees) 78 81.6 82 86/78/65 132 N/A 80 - 120 Price range $60 - $80 $70 - $90 $130 - $150 $300 - $350 $350 - $400 $700 - $800 $50 - $70

How we chose these streaming cameras

Here’s a brief rundown of the features we tested when comparing all the different streaming cameras we got our hands on.

Price-to-quality ratio. Firstly, we had to overview the technical specifications of the potential camera candidates and whether those features were worth the advertised price.

Firstly, we had to overview the technical specifications of the potential camera candidates and whether those features were worth the advertised price. Ease of setup and use. Once the camera was at our fingertips, we had to evaluate the setup process. That involves both software installation and literal setup, i.e., how easy it is to adjust the position and other camera parameters while streaming.

Once the camera was at our fingertips, we had to evaluate the setup process. That involves both software installation and literal setup, i.e., how easy it is to adjust the position and other camera parameters while streaming. Build quality. The best camera for streaming should be built from high-quality materials to ensure longevity. At the very least, it shouldn’t break when your pet knocks it over.

The best camera for streaming should be built from high-quality materials to ensure longevity. At the very least, it shouldn’t break when your pet knocks it over. Video and sound quality. Unsurprisingly, we used the cameras to record some footage and assessed the video and audio quality results.

What kind of camera is best for live streaming?

Technically, you can connect almost any camera to your computer and use it while streaming. This is perfect if you have an unused cam and want to revive it for online broadcasting.

Alternatively, you can get a multipurpose camera if you have shooting goals beyond streaming. Below is a summary of the most popular camera types, their primary use cases, and the best model from that category.

Purpose Best model Webcam Video recording extension for PC, the most obvious choice for streaming. Logitech C922 DSLR (Digital Single Lens Reflex) Modern version of old-school SLR cameras that use film. Versatile and general purpose. Canon EOS Rebel SL3 Mirrorless Successors to DSLRs regarding technology. Versatile and general purpose. Sony ZV-E10 Compact Small form factor, fewer customization settings. On-the-go photography. Fujifilm X100V Camcorder Designed specifically for recording video anywhere. Sony HDR-CX405 PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) High-tech option that automatically follows subjects. Perfect for corporate meeting rooms. Panasonic AW-UE50 PTZ

Conclusion

The wide variety of activities people can broadcast leads to an abundance of specialized streaming cameras to fit different indoor and outdoor settings. Whether sharing epic gaming moments from your home office or showcasing your mad sports skills outside, you’ll need the perfect camera to capture every moment for your fans to see.

We compiled a selection of the best streaming cameras suitable for various budgets and scenarios. The most cost-effective option is the Logitech C922, but there are many other viable options if you want to max out video quality and other aspects of your broadcast.

