Telegram to ban channels that called for anti-Semitic riots in Russia's Dagestan - founder

The popular messaging platform Telegram will block channels that called for anti-Semitic violence in Russia's Dagestan region, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Monday.

"Channels calling for violence will be blocked for violating the rules of Telegram, Google, Apple and the entire civilised world," Durov wrote on his own Telegram channel.

Durov posted a screenshot from "Utro Dagestan" (Morning Dagestan), a channel that contained threats to the tiny community of Jews living in Dagestan.

Russia's interior ministry said on Monday that 60 people had been arrested after hundreds of protesters stormed the airport in Dagestan's capital Makhachkala on Sunday and tried to attack a plane arriving from Israel.

Russian-linked hacker groups on Telegram, such as Anonymous Sudan, Killnet, GhostSec, and SiegedSec, have been relentlessly carrying out cyber attacks on Israel’s critical infrastructure since the October 7th Hamas attacks on Israel.

Other social media platforms, such as X, TikTok, Facebook, and more, have been accused of bias and not doing enough to stem the troves of disinformation posted by supporters of both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This week, a dozen major advertisers, including Apple, Disney, IBM, and others, paused advertising on X after a post by Musk was identified as antisemitic.

More from Cybernews:

Ukraine’s top two cybersecurity officials axed amid embezzlement probe

British Library ransom attack claimed, data leak confirmed

Hundreds of OpenAI staff threaten to resign and join Altman at Microsoft

Best botnet ad? An attack on OpenAI

Fully functional robotic hand printed in one go