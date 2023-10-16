How to watch Vijay TV in the USA in 2023

For many Indians living in the USA, Vijay TV or Star Vijay is a favorite channel. It's loved for the variety of shows and true Tamil flavor. But there's a problem – Vijay TV is only available to viewers in India. So, if you try accessing the platform in the USA, you’ll be geo-blocked.

Fortunately, you can easily fix this issue using a reliable VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address and watch Vijay TV as if you were in India. This means you can enjoy all the shows on the platform, right from the US, with the added layer of security on top.

This guide will show you how to use a reliable VPN to watch Vijay TV in the US, so you won't miss your favorite shows anymore.

How to watch Vijay TV in the USA with a VPN

Pick a reliable VPN that has servers in India. We recommend Surfshark, now 85% OFF Download and install the VPN app on your device Open the VPN and choose a server in India Go to Disney+ Hotstar, where Vijay TV shows are streamed Start watching your favorite Vijay TV shows right from the US

Why do you need a VPN to watch Star Vijay in the USA?

Star Vijay, popularly known as Vijay TV, is a treasure trove of Tamil entertainment. However, if you've ever tried accessing it from the US or anywhere else apart from India, you've most likely encountered a geo-restriction error.

But what exactly is a geo-restriction? In simple terms, geo-restriction is a practice that restricts access to content based on the user's location. Broadcasters like Vijay TV use it to limit their content to specific regions, often due to licensing agreements or regional regulations. So, when you try to watch Vijay TV from the USA, the platform detects your US-based IP address and blocks access.

This is where a trustworthy VPN comes into play. A VPN allows you to mask your real IP address and replace it with one from a different location, in this case, India. When you connect to an Indian server using a VPN, Vijay TV thinks you're accessing from India and grants you access.

Watch Vijay TV with Surfshark With over 50 servers in India, Surfshark is your best option to stream Star Vijay from the USA or anywhere else. It offers good speeds, unlimited connections, and has excellent security features. cybernews® score 4.7 /5 Servers in India

Excellent speeds using WireGuard

Excellent speeds using WireGuard Visit Surfshark

In essence, a VPN is your passport to global content. It not only helps you bypass geo-restrictions but also ensures your online activities remain private and secure. So, if you're keen on catching up with your favorite shows on Vijay TV while in the USA, a VPN is your best bet.

Best VPNs to watch Vijay TV in the USA

Streaming Vijay TV in the USA requires a top-notch streaming VPN. Finding the right VPN can seem like a never-ending task, considering the vast amount of VPN providers on the market. To make your life easier, we’ve tested over 30 VPN providers and shortlisted the 3 best VPNs for Vijay TV:

Surfshark – our top pick to stream Vijay TV with robust privacy features PureVPN – robust VPN for Star Vijay with good streaming capabilities Ivacy VPN – budget-friendly VPN to watch Vijay TV anywhere

Each of these Vijay TV VPNs has been handpicked based on their ability to retain speeds, affordability, features, and their effectiveness in bypassing geo-restrictions, especially for Indian channels like Vijay TV.

What is Vijay TV?

Vijay TV, officially called Star Vijay, is a popular Tamil-language TV channel in India. It was launched in 1994 and quickly became a favorite for many. The channel is part of Disney Star, which is under The Walt Disney Company India.

Over time, Vijay TV has gained a big audience, not just in India but also among Tamil-speaking people around the world. With a mix of shows, from reality to dramas, it's a top pick for Tamil entertainment.

How to sign up for Vijay TV in the USA

Signing up for Vijay TV (Star Vijay) in the USA is straightforward, especially if you're using platforms like Hotstar, which offers a vast collection of Star network channels, including Vijay TV. Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to watch Vijay TV in the US:

Choose a reliable VPN with servers in India. We recommend Surfshark with over 50 Indian servers . We recommendwith over 50 Indian servers Install the VPN app and choose a preferred subscription plan Connect to a server based in India Go to the Disney+ Hotstar website or app Sign in, navigate to the Channels section, and find Star Vijay channel Enjoy binge-watching your favorite content!

Now, you're all set to enjoy your favorite Vijay TV shows right from the USA. Remember, to bypass any geo-restrictions, consider using one of the recommended tried-and-tested VPNs that work with Vijay TV.

Watch Star Vijay with Surfshark

How much is Star Vijay in the USA?

For fans of Vijay TV in the USA, getting access to their favorite shows might seem challenging due to geographical restrictions. However, several platforms cater to the diaspora, offering packages that include Star Vijay. Let's check the pricing structure of some of these platforms:

Service Provider Package Name Price in India Price in the USA Disney+ Hotstar Disney+ Hotstar Premium ₹299/month or ₹1499/year $3.77/month or $18.99/year YuppTV Tamil Gold ₹499/month $19.99/month Sling TV Tamil Pack ₹1,200/month $30.00/month

Note: prices are subject to change. Last update: October 12, 2023

How to watch Vijay TV on your device

Star Vijay, a beloved Tamil channel, can be streamed on various devices. Here's a step-by-step guide for each:

Watch Vijay TV on iOS (iPhone & iPad)

Download a trusted VPN app from the App Store. Surfshark is the best option for this Launch the VPN app and connect to an Indian server Access your preferred streaming platforms Find Star Vijay and stream your favorite shows

Watch Vijay TV on iOS

Watch Vijay TV on Android

Get a reliable VPN app from the Play Store. We recommend Surfshark Open the VPN and connect to a server in India Install the desired streaming platform's app or open its website Search for Star Vijay, and enjoy

Watch Vijay TV on Android

Watch Vijay TV on PC (Mac & Windows)

Install a VPN software suitable for your OS – try Surfshark Launch the VPN, and choose an India-based server On your browser visit your chosen streaming platform that has Star Vijay available Navigate to the Vijay TV channel and start watching

Watch Vijay TV on your computer

Watch Vijay TV on streaming devices

If the device supports it, install a trusted VPN app, like Surfshark. Otherwise, use a VPN-enabled router Connect to a server in India Add the streaming platform's app Find the Vijay TV channel and enjoy watching

Watch Vijay TV on a streaming device

Remember to have an active subscription for the chosen streaming platform and a stable internet connection for uninterrupted viewing.

Can't watch Vijay TV in the USA: how to fix it

Facing issues while trying to stream Vijay TV in the USA? Here are some common problems and their solutions:

Geo-restrictions . The primary reason you can't access Vijay TV is due to regional blocks. Use a reliable VPN, like Surfshark , to connect to an Indian server.

. The primary reason you can't access Vijay TV is due to regional blocks. Use a reliable VPN, like , to connect to an Indian server. VPN connection issues . Sometimes, the VPN might not connect properly. Try reconnecting or switching to another India-based server.

. Sometimes, the VPN might not connect properly. Try reconnecting or switching to another India-based server. Streaming platform issues . The platform might have technical glitches. Clear your browser’s cookies and cache or try accessing the platform later.

. The platform might have technical glitches. Clear your browser’s cookies and cache or try accessing the platform later. Slow internet speed . VPNs can sometimes reduce speed. Ensure you're connected to a high-speed server, or try a different, more reliable VPN.

. VPNs can sometimes reduce speed. Ensure you're connected to a high-speed server, or try a different, more reliable VPN. Outdated software. Outdated apps can cause compatibility issues. Make sure your streaming platform app and VPN software are up to date.

Should you still encounter issues, contact the VPN’s customer support. A good VPN provider will always have a knowledgeable team ready to assist 24/7.

Can I use a free VPN to watch Vijay TV in the USA?

Yes, you can use a free VPN to watch Star Vijay, but we don’t recommend it. While the idea of watching Vijay TV for free in the USA is tempting, using free VPNs isn't the best choice for many reasons.

Free VPNs often have limited servers, slower speeds, and might not bypass geo-restrictions effectively. Moreover, they might sell your personal data to increase revenue, attack you with intrusive pop-up ads, and expose you to malware.

Instead, consider taking advantage of money-back guarantees or free trials that premium VPNs offer. With robust services and high-speed servers in India, it’s your best choice for seamless streaming with secure connection.

Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS devices

offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS devices PureVPN offers a 31-day refund policy and a 7-day risk-free trial for $0.99

Try Surfshark for Vijay TV

What to Watch on Vijay TV?

Vijay TV boasts a mix of reality shows, dramas, and talk shows that cater to a wide audience. Some of the must-watch shows include:

Title Genre Brief description Bigg Boss Tamil Reality A reality show where contestants live in an isolated house, competing for a cash prize by avoiding periodic evictions Neeya Naana Talk Show A talk show where two groups debate on current issues, moderated by Gopinath Saravanan Meenatchi Drama A romantic drama that revolves around the lives of Saravanan and Meenatchi, their love story, and the challenges they face Super Singer Reality A singing competition where budding singers compete for the title of the Super Singer Adhe Kangal Thriller A gripping series with a mix of love, revenge, and supernatural elements Raja Rani Drama A story about the life of a couple who marry against their wishes and their journey of understanding love Mouna Raagam Drama A tale of a mute girl and her challenges in life, her passion for music, and her journey of self-discovery

Final thoughts

Star Vijay is a treasure trove of Tamil entertainment. It brings together a mix of shows that touch the hearts of many, both in India and overseas. For fans in the USA, accessing this channel can be tricky due to regional blocks.

Fortunately, with a trustworthy Vijay TV VPN, such as Surfshark, these geo-blocks can be easily overcome, allowing you to access the platform from the US. By making the right VPN choice, viewers can dive into their favorite Vijay TV programs seamlessly, wherever they are.

Best VPN deals this week:

Move VPN guides from Cybernews:

FAQs