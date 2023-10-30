Facebook and Instagram will offer paid subscriptions

From November, Europeans can opt-in to a paid version of Meta’s social media platforms to avoid their data being used for personalized advertising.

On October 30th, Meta announced that it would offer its users located in EU, EEA, and Switzerland monthly paid subscriptions to use Facebook and Instagram without any ads.

In November, Meta will start offering Facebook or Instagram users residing in these regions the choice to continue using the services for free with ads or subscribe to stop seeing ads. While users will have a paid subscription, their data will not be used to show personalized ads.

The price for using social media platforms will be €9.99 per month if you buy a subscription on the web, and €12.99 per month on iOS and Android. The price is different due to the fees imposed by Apple and Google.

The subscription will cover all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user's Accounts Center. Until March 1st, 2024, the initial subscription will include all linked accounts in a user's Accounts Center. However, starting from March 1st, 2024, an additional charge of €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account.

If users choose to continue to use Meta’s products for free, their user experience will stay the same. The advertisers will be able to continue running personalized advertising campaigns in Europe to reach those who choose to continue to receive Meta’s free service.

The company reassures users that the option to upgrade to an ad-free paid subscription is voluntary, and free access to Meta’s social media platforms will remain for the users who do not mind seeing ads.

“We believe in a free, ad-supported internet – and will continue to offer people free access to our personalized products and services regardless of income. It also allows small businesses to reach potential customers, grow their business, and create new markets, driving growth in the European economy,” said Meta in a statement.

Meta stated that their company will continue to advocate for an ad-supported business model, despite their current push towards subscription-based services. However, the move comes as a response to European regulations.

According to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), the subscription model offered by Meta is a valid way for people to consent to ads-funded services.

More from Cybernews

Boeing claimed by LockBit ransom gang

Book review: why the Luddites are a warning from history

Google agrees to invest up to $2 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic

GM's Cruise suspends all robotaxi service in US after California regulators pull permits

Kearny Bank admits clients’ financial data exposed in MOVEit breach

Subscribe to our newsletter