Netflix renews Black Mirror for season 7, Brooker teases surprises

Black Mirror, the mind-bending sci-fi show created by Charlie Brooker, is coming back to Netflix for a seventh season. Moreover, there are rumors of upcoming surprises.

Black Mirror returned to our screens earlier in the year after a four-year hiatus and instantly garnered record viewing numbers on Netflix, reaching the Top 10 in 92 countries, according to the streamer.

Now, it seems the wait for season 7 won’t be quite so long. The show has been renewed by Netflix and is set to go into production later in 2023, Variety reported on Tuesday. Plot details and the number of episodes are still unclear.

As fans know perfectly well, the dystopian anthology series explores the benefits and drawbacks of human nature combined with advanced technology. Each episode is a different story set in the same universe, but Brooker has inserted plenty of cross-episode references in most installments.

The most recent season, extensively reviewed by Cybernews in our special podcast series over the summer, featured Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy, Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, and Kate Mara. And in previous seasons, stars such as Miley Cyrus and Jon Hamm made appearances in episodes.

Black Mirror started out in 2011 on Channel 4, a British TV channel, running for two seasons and a special. It then moved to Netflix, where boosted budgets have allowed the creators to air a further four seasons. An interactive film, Bandersnatch, was also released.

The latter was certainly a surprise addition – and more are presumably coming. In June, Brooker told Digital Spy that season 7 could mix things up with a musical episode or even an animation.

“Again, all bets are off, because, again, in this season, we've got some that are almost old-school horror, and we've got some that are retro-futuristic, and we've got ones that are out-and-out comedy. So it's a right mix. So I don't know,” said Brooker.

