OpenAI marries power couple ChatGPT and DALL-E

OpenAI has solidified its ChatGPT bot as a hub for generative AI by adding the latest version of DALL-E image generator to the service. This is the firm’s answer to Google and its moves with Bard.

DALL-E 3, the next version of Open AI’s text-to-image artificial intelligence tool, will be available to ChatGPT Plus and enterprise customers in October.

What this means is that you’ll be able to create and adjust generated images right inside the ChatGPT app. Previously, DALL-E and ChatGPT were separate applications.

‘Modern text-to-image systems have a tendency to ignore words or descriptions, forcing users to learn prompt engineering. DALL-E 3 represents a leap forward in our ability to generate images that exactly adhere to the text you provide,” said the company.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s boss, also shared the company's trial attempt to generate a series of images on X:

The new feature will be able to make tweaks in generated images if they’re not quite what the prompter wants. Certain safeguards are to be put in place – for example, the tool will not be able to create violent, adult, or hateful content. Creating portrayals of public figures will also be prevented.

A ChatGPT Plus subscription costs $20 per month but DALL-E 3 will also be made available inside the Microsoft Bing chat for free. Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI in January 2023, and the corporation’s cumulative investment has since swelled to $13 billion.

Quite obviously, the release of DALL-E 3 has been long planned – but the timing is still interesting. That’s because on Tuesday, Google released its own new version of the Bard chatbot.

Google is now rolling out Bard Extensions, enabling users to import their data from other Google products such as Gmail, Docs, and Drive. Google’s generative AI will also allow users to get real-time info from Google Maps, YouTube, and other apps.

Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, two other image generators, also updated their models this summer, so it’s safe to say that a race among Silicon Valley tech giants to be at the forefront of AI advancements is well under way.

Experts, though, worry that the wave of new AI-based image generators might be used for visual misinformation. In May, a spoof of an alleged explosion at the Pentagon sent the stock market into a brief dip, for instance. The tech could also be used maliciously during major elections.

More from Cybernews:

Space and defense tech maker Exail Technologies exposes database access

Russian partisans pound West, cyberwar rages on

Microsoft announces unified AI assistant, new Surface devices

Air Canada admits system breach, employee records exposed

Honda tests quantum navigation system

Subscribe to our newsletter