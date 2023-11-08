WhatsApp will hide your location during calls to enhance security

The Meta-owned messaging app is launching a new security feature that will allow users to hide IP addresses during calls and prevent threat actors from knowing their location.

In an announcement on November 8th, WhatsApp introduced a new security feature called “Protect IP Address in Calls,” which will enhance the overall safety of their users.

WhatsApp explained that most calling applications have peer-to-peer connections between users to allow faster data transfers and better call quality. However, it also means that participants need to know each other’s IP addresses so that “call data packets can be delivered to the correct device.”

IP addresses may contain sensitive information, such as broad geographical location or internet providers, which could be exploited by threat actors.

With the new feature enabled, all users’ calls will be channeled through WhatsApp’s servers, ensuring that parties in the call cannot see IP addresses.

Previously, the company announced that it was rolling out the “Silence Unknown Callers” feature, which the company claims is not only a way to quiet unwanted calls but also blocks sophisticated cyber attacks that could potentially happen in the background.

“WhatsApp built and launched “Silence Unknown Callers” and “Protect IP Address in Calls” this year as part of our ongoing comprehensive work to keep users safe. These features respect and improve user privacy while also reducing the effectiveness of real-world attacks,” wrote WhatsApp.

Last month, Cybernews reported on a threat actor allegedly selling the up-to-date mobile phone numbers of nearly 500 million WhatsApp users. An investigation showed that the leaked data is likely true. WhatsApp did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

WhatsApp has more than two billion monthly active users globally.

