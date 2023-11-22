Billal Vindhani, Spacewell: “technology holds the key to creating a greener and more sustainable future”

Cloud-based AI software stands at the forefront of technological innovation, offering unparalleled scalability, accessibility, and computational power.

By harnessing the cloud's vast resources, organizations can deploy sophisticated artificial intelligence models, process vast datasets, and derive actionable insights. This transformative synergy enhances efficiency, accelerates decision-making, and empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of the digital era with unprecedented agility.

Our team reached out to Billal Vindhani, UK&I Country Manager at Spacewell – a cloud-based AI software provider – to offer you a unique opportunity to explore the dynamic intersection of technology and sustainability.

Let’s return to the beginning of Spacewell Energy (Dexma). What has the journey been like over the years?

In 2007, the company started as Dexma, a visionary energy solutions provider with a mission to monitor energy and create a more sustainable future.

In the early days, Dexma faced the challenges that every startup encounters - limited resources, a highly competitive market, and the need to establish a strong foothold. However, fueled by a passionate and dedicated team, the company embarked on its path with a clear vision and determination to make a difference.

Dexma’s reputation grew exponentially as the years passed, and we established strong partnerships with industry leaders. We currently operate with a Global Partner Network of +200 Energy Services Companies, Utilities and Integrators. These collaborations enabled us to expand our reach and impact, making a tangible difference in energy consumption patterns across various sectors.

Since 2020, Dexma was acquired by Spacewell | A Nemetschek Group Company and now operates under the name of Spacewell Energy.

By continuously innovating and staying at the forefront of emerging technologies, Spacewell Energy consistently delivered solutions that were efficient, reliable, and tailored to meet the unique needs of its 10,000+ clients.

Spacewell Energy's journey has been challenging, though. In an ever-changing landscape, we faced hurdles like navigating through regulatory changes, scaling up operations, and keeping up with the dynamic market demands. However, each obstacle was embraced as an opportunity for growth, learning, and improvement.

As we continue our journey, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, expanding our global presence, and driving positive change.

Can you introduce us to your energy intelligence software? What issues does it help solve?

Spacewell Energy Platform (Dexma) covers over 200 hardware integrations from 50 vendors and counting. From sensors to gateways, going through SCADAs and BMS, our integration team is always up for new challenges. So, for many organizations who need to centralize all their energy and building data in one place, our hardware and data agnostic approach allows organizations to make a single source of truth for all their buildings within their portfolio.

Once in the platforms, our partners and users are given access to a range of capabilities through the different modules within the Software:

Detect is a module offering a scalable way to do portfolio-wide analysis and benchmarking,

We are offering recommendations to improve your performance and become more sustainable by implementing energy efficiency recommendations.

When 30% of your buildings generate 70% of total energy savings, only real-time energy intelligence can unlock the full potential of energy efficiency. Users benefit from the range of capabilities to manage their net zero or sustainability strategies.

Optimise, a powerful addition to the platform, offers an automated, 24/7 energy management service powered by artificial intelligence when a single meter produces more than 100.000 readings per year. A multi-site portfolio is generating above 10M readings per year.

It is simply overwhelming for any energy management team. Optimise helps to detect where the anomalies are, automatically moving the reactive processes to be more proactive and predictive.

Why do you think companies often hesitate to try out new and innovative solutions that would enhance their operations?

In my own experience, while industries like financial services have quickly embraced digital advancements, the real estate sector has been a bit slow to catch up. It all started with the introduction of workflow-based software for managing buildings and facilities. However, back then, much of the data entry was still done manually, even though some information sharing was automated among different stakeholders.

Things are changing, and I'm excited about the next phase of the real estate industry's digital transformation. Intelligent building technology is taking center stage, and it's taking the game to a whole new level. This technology integrates Internet of Things (IoT) devices, cloud computing, and big data analytics to collect data from buildings automatically. It's incredible how granular these insights can get – we can monitor space occupancy, usage patterns, environmental conditions, and other essential metrics in real-time.

By leveraging intelligent building technology, we're gaining valuable insights into how real estate assets are used. As a result, management gets access to intuitive dashboards that offer comprehensive guidance and oversight. And it's not just the management that benefits; occupants also have a better experience as services are streamlined, and energy management becomes optimized.

This revolutionary transformation marks a significant step forward in our industry's quest for digitalization and innovation. It's changing how we manage and operate buildings, making them more efficient, sustainable, and user-focused. As technology continues to evolve, I can't help but look forward to even more opportunities for the real estate sector to thrive in this ever-changing digital landscape.

How did the recent global events affect your field of work? Did you add any new features as a result?

Since 2021, we've witnessed a dramatic surge in energy prices in the EU and

globally, hitting levels we haven't seen in decades. Gas prices, in particular, have skyrocketed by a staggering 170%, creating an unprecedented challenge for everyone. This surge in prices can be attributed to various factors coming together.

Interestingly, the real estate sector, known for its fragmented nature, has yet to fully embrace the energy turnaround efforts. However, given the long lifespan of buildings and their significant impact on global warming, the real estate industry plays a crucial role in addressing these challenges.

At Spacewell Energy, we understood the importance of enhancing portfolio efficiency, optimizing energy management, and investing in research and development to introduce innovative modules like Optimise & Detect to our Energy portfolio.

There has been a combination of factors that have resulted in an energy price crisis that is unparalleled, and it poses considerable challenges to energy markets, economies, and energy security at both regional and global levels.

As a technology company, we are dedicated to continuously developing solutions to help organizations mitigate and manage the challenges they face today. Monitoring and tracking performance are vital aspects of achieving any goal, and that's where energy analytics comes in, providing performance metrics and verified savings.

In these trying times, working together and finding innovative solutions to tackle the energy crisis and create a more sustainable future is essential.

What are the most common issues that companies run into on their digital transformation journey?

Companies like ours are always on the lookout for digital solutions that help reduce our carbon footprint and provide a strong ROI. What matters most is adopting a strategy that streamlines energy management through advanced analytical models and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applied to energy data. This intelligent platform takes care of all the labor-intensive manual tasks, importing energy data, processing it efficiently, and generating precise insights we can act upon.

One thing that sets a few Energy Management Systems (EMS) apart is their ability to seamlessly integrate new buildings into the system. Whether adding one facility or a massive batch of 1,000 buildings, we don't have to worry about data loss or investing in expensive meters. Some EMS technologies fall short because they depend on specific manufacturers' meters.

Another challenge is ensuring that our EMS can communicate effortlessly with our building control systems, like Building Management Systems (BMS) and, in our industrial settings, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. A robust EMS should be able to connect natively with BMS or through an open Application Programming Interface (API).

Open APIs also play a crucial role in connecting our EMS with other enterprise software, like Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. This allows for smooth data exchange and gives us the flexibility to explore the energy apps marketplace, expanding our energy-saving

capabilities even further. Having an open API empowers us to create a unique solution tailored to our business needs, building a roadmap on top of a standard EMS platform.

Finding the suitable EMS aligning with an organization's goals and supporting our sustainability efforts should be a top priority.

What security tools and solutions are essential for every organization and individual to keep up in this age of ever-evolving technology?

In a world of pervasive technology, cybersecurity has become a strategic priority for organizations across all sectors. ISO 27001 is a leading international certification providing requirements for an information security management system (ISMS). Vendors such as Spacewell Energy who are ISO 27001 certified:

Manage data securely following international best practices

Systematically reduce data-related risks

Are at the forefront of ever-tightening regulations, including GDPR and other legislation on cybersecurity.

Since the energy industry is one of the main fields of focus at Spacewell Energy (Dexma), how do you think this sector is going to evolve in the next few years?

Climate change is undeniably the defining challenge of our time, and it's crucial for us to address it head-on. The built environment, contributing significantly to carbon emissions and global warming, plays a significant role in this issue.

As part of the Nemetschek Group, Spacewell Energy understands the urgency of reducing our environmental impact, and we are fully committed to serving our region through our software and digital technologies. Our ultimate goal is to improve buildings' overall efficiency and sustainability throughout their entire lifecycle.

The Nemetschek Group has been driving digitalization in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AEC/O) industry for over five decades. Our unwavering dedication to sustainability has earned us a place among the prestigious '50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders.'

We firmly believe that digitalization is a powerful tool in the fight against climate change, and we are determined to accelerate the decarbonization of the real estate sector.

With determination and innovation, we aim to positively impact the environment and contribute to a more sustainable future for generations to come.

What other aspects of our lives do you hope to see enhanced by technology in the near future?

I've noticed that many organizations tend to waste a significant amount of office space, which was already present before the Covid pandemic struck. With the rise of remote and hybrid work arrangements, this issue has become even more pronounced, leaving many office desks empty and unused.

In the US, office space utilization has dropped to 22-25% in any given month. To address this challenge, shared seating arrangements have gained popularity, supported by workplace apps that make it easier for employees to access available desks.

To accurately track office space usage, more and more organizations are turning to IoT sensors to monitor office utilization. This data-driven approach provides objective insights into how office space is used, empowering workplace teams to determine the ideal ratio of employees to desks.

By analyzing data trends, companies can identify areas that may be over or under-utilized, leading to more optimized office configurations and better alignment of supply and demand over time. Tools like the Opportunity Simulator are helpful in right-sizing the office space, allowing for the repurposing or disposal of excess office areas.

Reducing the office footprint increases space efficiency and contributes to lower energy consumption for heating, cooling, and lighting. Embracing a smaller office space can help companies progress toward their climate goals by minimizing energy usage.

It's a way to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability since the most environmentally friendly building is the one that's not built unnecessarily. Space optimization is crucial in achieving these environmental objectives, which we should all prioritize in our organizations.

Would you like to share what’s next for Spacewell Energy (Dexma)?

At Spacewell Energy, we are deeply committed to positively impacting the environment. Our unwavering dedication to investing in innovative solutions drives us to eliminate inefficiencies and reduce waste, which in turn helps to lower carbon emissions. We firmly believe that technology holds the key to creating a greener and more sustainable future for future generations.

Being part of the Nemetschek Group only fuels our passion further. We are inspired by the group's vision of using digitalization as a powerful force in the fight against climate change.

Together, we strive to shape a better world for everyone, where technology plays a vital role in building a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.