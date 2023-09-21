Chris Erhardt, Tunedly: “the rise of digital streaming platforms and online music distribution has democratized music promotion”

The increase in digital freedom has had a direct impact on the music industry. Now more than ever, professional musicians and related artists have more autonomy. They can collaborate and create without fear of losing ownership.

Although it’s a step forward for the music industry, there’s still cyber protection to consider. No matter what digital platform aspiring songwriters and musical artists use, ensuring their devices can protect their data from cyberattacks is a must. Investing in the best VPNs for iPhone, for example, will add an extra layer of security.

To speak more on this subject and to elaborate on how online streaming platforms have democratized music production, we interviewed Chris Erhardt, Co-Founder & CEO of Tunedly – an online music production platform revolutionizing the way songwriters and musicians create and collaborate.

How did the idea of Tunedly originate? What has your journey been like so far?

The idea for Tunedly originated from recognizing the challenges faced by aspiring songwriters and musicians in the music industry. Many talented artists lacked the resources and connections to collaborate with professional musicians and producers. This hinders their ability to produce high-quality music and reach a broader audience. As a co-founder of Tunedly, I saw an opportunity to leverage technology to create an innovative solution.

The vision was to develop an online platform that would democratize music production. It would enable songwriters and musicians from all over the world to collaborate remotely with seasoned session musicians and experienced producers. Our journey with Tunedly has been both exciting and challenging.

From the initial concept to building and refining the platform, we faced many obstacles. It required significant effort to create an acceptable UI. As well as establishing a network of skilled session musicians and producers. and to ensure the platform's functionality met the demands of professional music production.

Yet, the hard work and dedication of our team paid off. Over time, we saw the platform grow and gain recognition within the music industry. We saw many success stories emerge as artists on Tunedly received opportunities they might not have had otherwise.

Throughout the journey, we continue to improve the platform based on user feedback and industry trends. We have added new features, expanded our network of professionals, and focused on maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Seeing the positive impact Tunedly has had on the careers of so many artists has been incredibly rewarding. It's fulfilling to know that our platform has played a role in helping musicians bring their creative visions to life, connecting them with collaborators who elevate their music to new heights.

While challenges continue to arise as we navigate the ever-evolving music landscape, our commitment to empowering artists and fostering a collaborative community remains unwavering. We look forward to the future and the opportunities it holds for Tunedly and the talented artists who use our platform.

Can you tell us more about Tunedly.com and its unique approach to online music production and collaboration?

Tunedly.com is an innovative online music production platform that revolutionizes the way songwriters and musicians create and collaborate on music. Its unique approach to online music production sets it apart from traditional recording studios and other collaborative platforms.

Access to Top-tier Professionals: One of Tunedly's key strengths is its ability to connect artists with a diverse network of world-class session musicians, producers, and engineers. These professionals bring years of experience and expertise to the table. This ensures that the music created on the platform reaches a high level of quality and industry standards.

Remote Collaboration: Tunedly enables musicians from different parts of the world to collaborate on music projects remotely. This eliminates geographical limitations and allows artists to work with the best professionals, regardless of location.

User-Friendly Interface (UI): Tunedly's platform is designed with ease of use in mind. It provides an intuitive interface that makes it accessible to both experienced musicians and those new to the music production process. This user-friendly approach empowers artists to focus on their creativity rather than technical complexities.

Flexibility in Services: Whether a songwriter needs a complete arrangement for their lyrics or wants to add a specific instrument to their existing track, Tunedly offers a range of services to meet different musical needs. This flexibility allows artists to customize their collaboration based on their unique requirements.

Secure and Private Collaboration: Tunedly places a high priority on security and privacy. Artists can collaborate with professionals without worrying about unauthorized access to their work. The platform ensures that the creative process remains confidential and protected.

Feedback and Iteration: Tunedly encourages open communication between artists and professionals. This feedback loop enables artists to provide direction and make changes throughout the production process, ensuring that the final result aligns with their artistic vision.

Community and Networking: Tunedly fosters a vibrant community of musicians, producers, and songwriters. Artists have the opportunity to network, learn from each other, and potentially collaborate on future projects outside the platform.

Tunedly's unique approach to online music production has resonated with artists of all levels, from aspiring musicians to established songwriters. By democratizing music production and providing access to top talent, it empowers artists to bring their creative visions to life. And, to elevate their music to professional standards without the traditional industry barriers.

What types of genres and musical styles does Tunedly.com specialize in? Are there any limitations or restrictions on the types of music users can create on the platform?

Tunedly.com prides itself on being a versatile platform that caters to a wide range of genres and musical styles. The platform's network of session musicians, producers, and engineers encompasses diverse backgrounds and experiences.

This enables artists to explore and create music in various genres. Some of the genres and musical styles that it specializes in include, but are not limited to:

Pop: The platform caters to the popular music genre, which includes contemporary pop, dance-pop, and pop-rock.

Country: The platform provides services for country music, including modern country, traditional country, and country-pop.

Rock: The platform offers resources for rock music, encompassing classic rock, alternative rock, indie rock, and more.

R&B/Soul: Rhythm and blues (R&B) and soul music lovers can find talented professionals to work with on the platform.

Folk: The platform accommodates folk music, which encompasses various regional and cultural styles.

While Tunedly covers a wide range of genres and styles, there might be some limitations or restrictions depending on the availability of session musicians and producers within specific genres. The platform's strength lies in its diverse network of professionals. But, it's possible certain niches or less common genres may have fewer available collaborators.

Still, Tunedly continues to seek expansion of its network and accommodate a broader array of musical preferences. Additionally, it maintains a policy against creating explicit or offensive content, and artists are expected to adhere to legal and copyright regulations when collaborating on the platform.

This ensures that the creative process remains respectful, professional, and compliant with industry standards.

Can you explain the process of copyright protection for songs created on Tunedly.com? How do you assist artists in safeguarding their original compositions?

Protecting copyright is a crucial aspect of the music creation process. Tunedly.com takes copyright protection seriously. The platform provides various measures to assist artists in safeguarding their original compositions. Such as:

Timestamped Recordings: When artists collaborate on Tunedly, all interactions, including file uploads, comments, and revisions have a timestamp. This creates a clear record of the creative process and establishes a timeline for the development of the song.

Encouraging Collaboration Agreements: Tunedly encourages artists and collaborators to discuss and agree upon ownership rights and revenue shares before starting a project. This facilitation can happen through collaboration agreements. Or, it's done through split sheets that outline each contributor's share in the song.

Retaining Ownership: Artists who create original compositions on Tunedly keep the rights to their work. They are the rightful copyright owners of their songs.

Private and Secure Environment: The platform design includes providing a secure and private environment for collaboration. Artists can feel confident that their work is protected from unauthorized access or infringement.

Digital Paper Trail: Throughout the collaboration process, every version of the song is saved and accessible to the artists. This digital paper trail serves as evidence of the song's development and assists in case of any copyright disputes.

Educational Resources: Tunedly offers educational resources to artists about copyright protection, licensing, and the importance of registering their works with relevant copyright authorities. This empowers artists with the knowledge to protect their intellectual property.

Third-Party Copyright Clearance: Tunedly ensures that its session musicians and producers respect copyright laws and guidelines. They are not allowed to plagiarize or use copyrighted material without permission.

Copyright Registration Guidance: While Tunedly doesn't provide legal advice, it encourages artists to seek legal counsel for copyright registration, especially for songs with commercial potential. Registering copyright with the appropriate authorities strengthens legal protection and provides additional benefits in case of infringement.

It's important to note that while Tunedly takes steps to safeguard artists' original compositions, copyright protection is also a responsibility that lies with the individual artists. Registering copyrights with relevant copyright offices in their respective countries can offer additional legal protections in the event of any disputes or infringement cases.

In general, the platform strives to create a collaborative and secure environment for artists. One that enables them to focus on their creative process while knowing that their work is protected and respected.

How did the recent global events affect your field of work? Were there any new challenges you had to adapt to?

The music industry, like many other sectors, was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions. Several challenges emerged that required businesses in the music industry, including online music collaboration platforms like Tunedly, to adapt and innovate. This included:

Shift to Remote Collaboration: With social distancing measures and travel restrictions in place, artists and music professionals had to adapt to remote collaboration methods. Online platforms became even more valuable as they allowed musicians to continue creating music together from their locations.

Touring and Live Performance Disruptions: The pandemic led to the cancellation or postponement of live concerts, festivals, and tours. It affected artists' income and promotional opportunities. As a result, musicians sought alternative ways to connect with their audiences and generate revenue. This led to increased interest in online collaborations and virtual performances.

Financial Constraints for Musicians: Many musicians, especially independent artists and freelancers faced financial challenges due to the pandemic's economic impact. This made cost-effective and accessible collaboration options, like those offered by Tunedly, more appealing.

Adapting to Changing Consumer Behavior: Consumer behavior in music consumption changed during the pandemic. Artists had to find new ways to reach and engage with their audiences online, which influenced the type of projects they worked on and the strategies they employed.

Emphasis on Mental Health and Well-being: The pandemic highlighted the importance of mental health and well-being for artists and music professionals. Online collaboration platforms provided a supportive environment where artists could connect with others and maintain a sense of community during challenging times.

Technology Adoption and Infrastructure: The increased reliance on online tools and platforms emphasized the need for robust technology infrastructure and cybersecurity measures to protect artists' work and data.

It's essential to recognize that the music industry is dynamic and continues evolving. The challenges faced during the pandemic may have sparked innovations and changes that could have lasting effects on how music gets created, produced, and consumed.

How has the rise of digital streaming platforms and online music distribution affected the way musicians promote their work and connect with their audience?

The rise of digital streaming platforms and online music distribution has transformed the music industry. It's revolutionizing the way musicians promote their work and connect with their audience. With the advent of digital streaming platforms, musicians can now share their music globally without the need for traditional distribution channels.

These platforms offer a direct-to-fan engagement model, allowing artists to communicate directly with their audience through social media, email newsletters, and other digital channels. This direct connection fosters a deeper relationship between artists and their fans, leading to increased loyalty and engagement.

Additionally, the data and analytics provided by streaming platforms offer valuable insights into listeners' preferences and behaviors. Musicians can use this data to understand their audience better, identify trends, and tailor their promotional strategies accordingly. This data-driven approach empowers artists to make informed decisions and refine their marketing efforts for maximum impact.

Digital distribution has also leveled the playing field for independent musicians. Artists no longer need major record labels to release their music to a wide audience. They can independently distribute and promote their work, retaining more creative control and a larger share of their earnings.

Furthermore, featured artists on popular playlists curated by streaming platforms can significantly boost an artist's visibility and reach. This leads to increased discoverability. This has created new opportunities for artists to get discovered by a wider audience and gain traction within the digital ecosystem.

Online music distribution allows for real-time release and updates. Artists can release their music in an instant, without the constraints of physical distribution. And, they can make adjustments based on audience feedback and changing trends.

Cost-effective promotion is another advantage of digital platforms. Digital marketing and social media promotion often prove more budget-friendly than traditional advertising. It's enabling artists with smaller budgets to still reach a larger audience.

Moreover, the rise of digital platforms has facilitated collaborations between musicians and producers from different parts of the world. Artists can now connect and work together remotely, leading to diverse and innovative musical creations.

Overall, the rise of digital streaming platforms and online music distribution has democratized music promotion. It's providing artists with greater autonomy over their careers and direct access to their fans.

While it has presented challenges, such as standing out in a crowded market and navigating complex revenue-sharing models, it has undeniably opened up a world of possibilities for musicians in the digital age.

In an era of increased accessibility to music production tools and online platforms, what challenges do independent artists face when trying to stand out and gain recognition in the music industry?

Some of the key challenges independent artists face when trying to stand out and gain recognition in the music industry include:

Saturation of the Market: The ease of access to music production tools and online platforms has led to a massive influx of music releases. This oversaturation makes it difficult for independent artists to get their music noticed amidst the sea of content.

Discoverability: With countless artists vying for attention, discoverability becomes a significant challenge. Getting their music in front of the right audience and breaking through the noise to gain visibility can be an uphill battle for independent musicians.

Building a Fan Base: Gaining and retaining a loyal fan base is crucial for independent artists. But it requires consistent effort and engagement. Developing a dedicated following takes time and strategic marketing efforts.

Promotion and Marketing: Independent artists often lack the extensive resources and marketing budgets that major labels have. Effectively promoting their music and reaching a broader audience can be challenging without adequate financial support.

Branding and Image: Creating a distinct brand identity and image is essential for artists to be memorable and recognizable. Developing a unique and authentic brand can be challenging, especially when artists need to balance creativity with commercial appeal.

Competition with Established Artists: Independent artists often find themselves competing with well-established and well-funded artists for attention. Standing out in the presence of popular and well-known acts can be daunting.

Access to Opportunities: Securing opportunities such as playlist placements, music licensing deals, and live performances can be challenging for independent artists. Many of these opportunities are often associated with industry connections and relationships.

Navigating Digital Algorithms: Algorithms on streaming platforms and social media can heavily influence content visibility. Understanding and adapting to these algorithms is crucial for maximizing exposure and engagement.

Financial Sustainability: For many independent artists, generating enough income from their music to sustain their careers is a significant challenge. Finding a balance between creative expression and commercial viability can be a delicate process.

Staying Relevant: The music industry evolves rapidly, and trends change quickly. Independent artists need to stay relevant and adapt to emerging styles and audience preferences to remain competitive.

Despite these challenges, independent artists also have unique advantages, such as creative freedom, direct audience engagement, and the ability to experiment with their music. Overcoming the obstacles requires a combination of talent, perseverance, effective marketing strategies, and a willingness to continue learning and adapting to the ever-changing music landscape.

Building a strong online presence, leveraging social media, collaborating with other artists, and offering compelling live performances can all contribute to an independent artist's journey to gain recognition and success in the music industry.

In today's digital age, cybersecurity is a significant concern. How do you ensure the security and protection of artists' intellectual property and music files on your platform?

This is a question better suited for our CTO, Y.J. Tso who says:

“We use AWS S3 for media storage, with server-side encryption and a retention policy with version control. We use a global authentication partner to ensure all users log in with a verified email.

So, when users upload a song, we have an audit trail that proves the owner of the email address had possession of the music file at the time of upload. The timestamp and file stay locked, so it prevents it from deletion or being overwritten”.

Since online music recording is your main field of focus, how do you think this industry is going to evolve in the upcoming years? What potential future advancements or innovations do you envision in this field?

The music industry is always evolving, and the online music recording sector is no exception. Here are some potential developments you might see in the upcoming years:

Virtual Collaboration Tools: Advancements in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies could lead to more immersive virtual collaboration tools. Musicians from different parts of the world might come together in virtual studio spaces to record and create music as if they were in the same physical location.

AI-Assisted Music Production: AI-driven tools and algorithms might play a more significant role in music production. AI can help with tasks such as automated mixing, mastering, and even generating musical ideas based on artists' preferences. One of our sister companies called

Blockchain for Royalty Payments: The implementation of blockchain technology could help to create more transparent and efficient royalty payment systems. This could ensure that artists receive fair compensation for their work and streamline the complex process of distributing royalties. This is also a great way to integrate fan engagement and reward fans for supporting their favorite artists. Tunedly has launched a blockchain project called

And finally, what does the future hold for Tunedly?

I am quite excited about the future of our company. Our vision has always been to empower musicians and revolutionize the music creation process. Looking ahead, we have ambitious plans to continue growing and enhancing our music production department.

Also, to ensure that Tunedly remains a top destination for artists seeking professional-grade music production services.

On top of our core music production offerings, we recently embarked on an innovative journey. We have launched a blockchain music discovery and music publishing project.

With our music discovery platform, we're providing a fair and unbiased space for independent artists to anonymously upload their songs. We believe in leveling the playing field. This way listeners have a chance to vote for the most promising songs without any influence from artist names, pictures, or popularity metrics.

This approach not only fosters an environment of true music appreciation but also allows emerging artists to shine based solely on the quality of their music. To further support these talents, we have partnered with Spirit Music Group to sign the most promising songs to publishing deals, offering independent artists a chance to access professional opportunities and reach broader audiences.

To incentivize listener engagement and support, we've introduced our crypto token, TunedCoin. Listeners who help us discover potential hits on our platform will receive TunedCoin as a reward. Furthermore, we're going the extra mile by sharing royalties generated by the signed songs with the listeners who played a role in their discovery. This further creates a sense of community and shared success.

Our vision for the future of Tunedly revolves around empowering independent artists, embracing cutting-edge technologies, and fostering a vibrant community of creators and music enthusiasts.

We're committed to staying at the forefront of the music industry, continuously innovating, and providing exceptional services that make a meaningful impact on artists' careers. We believe that our platform will play an integral role in shaping the future of music creation and collaboration in this dynamic digital age.