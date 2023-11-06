Google labels independently tested VPNs

Google has introduced a new Google Play store banner to label VPN apps that have undergone an independent security validation.

“Research shows that transparent security labeling plays a crucial role in consumer risk perception, building trust, and influencing product purchasing decisions,” Google said.

When a user searches for a VPN app on the Play Store, they’ll now see the “Independent Security Review” badge. Google launched the banner with VPN apps first due to the fact that they handle a significant amount of sensitive user data.

While the badge doesn’t imply that a given app is vulnerability-free, it’s designed to signal that the developers of those apps are committed to protecting their users.

NordVPN, Google One, and ExpressVPN, among others, have already received the badge. Other VPN providers are urged to follow suit by submitting this form.

More from Cybernews:

Book review – Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon

The man who found a world: detecting an exoplanet

Musk's xAI announces first AI model - Grok

Ace Hardware struggles to restore systems after ‘malicious’ cyberattack

Henry Schein ransom negotiations fail, attacks claimed by ALPHV/BlackCat

Subscribe to our newsletter