TCS offers a blend of cybersecurity and AI with its new platform

The Indian information technology services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a new cybersecurity and compliance platform called Cyber Insights Platform. Built on Amazon Security Lake, the platform is powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Cyber Insights Platform offers a central repository that unifies diverse security datasets across public and private clouds, on-premise environments, and third-party security providers. Machine learning models enhance anomaly monitoring, predicting potential issues in advance and helping clients address potential threats, the press release states.

“These learning models are designed for proactive anomaly detection, granular user-entity behavior analytics, dynamic risk quantification, and automated responses. This ensures an adaptive and resilient cybersecurity environment, primed to counteract the multifaceted and ever-evolving cyber threat landscape,” TCS announced.

The new offerings add to TCS’ portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and services, including consulting and advisory, security-as-a-service, industry-nuanced solutions, and managed security services.

Cyber Insights Platform is supposed to address industry-specific security needs.

“One such offering is the Financial Crime Fusion Center, which uses generative AI to equip financial services clients with insights into incidents such as account takeovers, unauthorized fund transfers, and identity theft by fusing data from their fraud detection and cybersecurity systems,” the TCS press release reads.

TCS, one of the World’s largest IT services companies, has over 615,000 consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $27.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31st, 2023.

