One of the year's biggest movies, Barbie, is finally available on demand. However, it’s only streaming on HBO Max, which is geo-locked to the US. In addition, if you wish to purchase this movie to own, it won’t be possible in the Philippines and Vietnam since the film was banned there. Luckily, all these issues can be solved with the help of a reliable streaming VPN.

With a VPN, you can connect to a US server and bypass the content blocks to stream the Barbie movie on HBO Max whenever you want or purchase the movie from any retailers that carry it, like Apple TV or Google Play Store.

In this article, we will provide you with all the solutions on how to watch Barbie from anywhere in the world. We’ve also tested the best VPNs for streaming to offer you only the most reliable solutions based on their abilities to bypass restrictions, speed performance, and price-to-value ratio.

How to stream Barbie with a VPN?

Select a reliable streaming VPN and purchase a subscription. We recommend NordVPN, now 68% OFF! Download and install the VPN app Connect to a server in the US Head over to HBO Max Enjoy streaming Barbie!

Why should you use a VPN to watch Barbie

The 2023 hit Barbie is only available to stream on HBO Max since it's owned by Worner Bross, a company that distributes Barbie. So, to be able to watch this movie on demand, you have to have access to HBO Max. The issue is this streaming platform is not available globally.

You can access HBO Max, mainly in the US and a few locations in the Caribbean and Latin America. That makes streaming Barbie quite difficult for anyone outside these countries.

A reliable VPN is the perfect solution for this. With this tool, you can connect to any server of your choice in the US, and then you’ll be able to bypass the geo-restrictions of the HBO Max streaming platform.

A VPN also has other benefits besides helping you access restricted streaming sites. That includes encrypting your data online and allowing you to access it safely and anonymously. In addition, premium VPNs come with a reliable kill switch to prevent data leaks. So, your real IP address won’t be exposed due to connection issues.

Best VPNs to watch Barbie online

NordVPN – best VPN overall to stream Barbie in 2023 Surfshark – speedy VPN to watch Barbie lag-free Atlas VPN – reliable VPN to safely stream Barbie from anywhere

Not every VPN works well with streaming. Therefore, we tested top-rated streaming VPN providers to select the best ones to unblock HBO Max. Our testing criteria included checking for servers in the US, the ability to unblock HBO Max and other streaming platforms, security features, and speed results for a lag-free viewing experience. Here are the 3 best choices.

1. NordVPN – best VPN to stream Barbie overall

Based in:

Panama Servers/countries:

5,800+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Current deal:

🔥Get NordVPN with 68% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Barbie with NordVPN

NordVPN is the best VPN to stream Barbie on HBO Max. This provider has over 1,970 US servers, so that you can access HBO Max from anywhere. In addition to bypassing HBO Max’s geo-restrictions, this VPN can unblock various Netflix libraries, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and many others.

In addition to successfully bypassing content restrictions, NordVPN is one of the speediest VPNs on the market. Based on our tests, this VPN retains around 90% of the initial internet speed, so you’ll enjoy a lag-free HD streaming experience.

Security is also handled with market-standard encryption, a kill switch to prevent data leaks, an ad blocker, and protection from malware threats. This VPN works with all popular OS and can be set up on your Smart TVs thanks to the Smart DNS feature.

Purchase NordVPN starting at $3.19/month, cover up to 6 devices simultaneously, and get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Learn more in our NordVPN review.

Pros Large fleet of US servers

Unblocks HBO Max and other streaming services

Ensures a lag-free streaming experience

Smart DNS

30-day money-back guarantee Cons No free version

2. Surfshark – speedy streaming VPN to watch Barbie from anywhere

Based in:

The Netherlands Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Current deal:

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Watch Barbie with Surfshark

Surfshark is another excellent option to enjoy streaming the Barbie movie from anywhere in the world. This VPN can bypass HBO Max content restrictions, thanks to the 600+ servers in the US, and it also works with Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and many other streaming platforms.

With strong security features, like AES-256 encryption, customizable kill switch, dedicated IP to prevent IP blocking when connecting to HBO Max, and ad blocker, Surfshark ensures your data protection online. Additionally, you’ll get to stream lag-free and in the highest quality thanks to excellent speed results – based on our tests, Surfshark retains around 86% of the initial speed.

Better yet, you’ll get unlimited simultaneous connections to protect as many devices as you wish. Surfshark works with all popular OS and can be set up on smart TVs and routers.

Get Surfshark for $2.30/month and safely test it with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Learn more in our Surfshark VPN review.

Pros Over 600 servers in the US

Unblocks HBO Max and other streaming services

Excellent speed retention

Robust security

30-day money-back guarantee Cons No free version

3. Atlas VPN – secure VPN to bypass content restrictions and stream Barbie

Based in:

United States Servers/countries:

1,000+ servers in 42 countries

Streaming sites:

Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Current deal: 🔥Get Atlas VPN, now 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Barbie with Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is the top freemium VPN to use for streaming. With over 1,000 servers in 42 countries, this VPN offers numerous American server locations and has been tested to work with HBO Max and other streaming platforms, like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more.

While the free Atlas VPN version has all the needed security features, like AES-256 encryption and a robust kill switch, it isn’t enough for quality streaming. However, with a premium subscription, you can watch your favorite movies and shows in HD without buffering. According to our in-house tests, the well-implemented WireGuard protocol helps retain 80% of the initial speed.

Atlas VPN covers up to Unlimited devices and has apps for all popular OS. However, to set it up on your Smart TV, you’ll first have to set it up on your router since this VPN doesn’t have a Smart DNS feature.

The premium Atlas VPN subscription costs only $1.82/month, and you can safely try it out with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Learn more in our Atlas VPN review.

Pros Unblocks HBO Max and other streaming services

Reliable security features

Good speed retention

Free version

30-day money-back guarantee Cons No Smart DNS feature

Based in a privacy-unfriendly jurisdiction

Where to watch Barbie online?

Unfortunately, Barbie is not easily available online. The two best ways to stream this hit movie are either with an HBO Max subscription or purchasing a digital copy of this movie.

Here are all the platforms you can watch Barbie on:

Platform Available in Price HBO Max The US From $9.99/month Amazon Prime Video Globally $29.99 to purchase the movie Google Play store Globally $29.99 to purchase the movie Apple TV Globally $29.99 to purchase the movie Microsoft movies Globally $29.99 to purchase the movie

If you don’t wish to purchase the movie and only wish to stream it once, then the best bet would be to get an HBO Max subscription. Unfortunately, it’s only available in the US, so you'll need a VPN for all the viewers outside. Luckily, we have a handy guide to the best VPNs for HBO Max so you can stream Barbie and all the other quality shows and movies from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Barbie for free?

No, you cannot watch Barbie for free. The movie isn’t available anywhere for free, so you either will have to pay the price to purchase the movie or the streaming subscription.

In addition, if the streaming platform is unavailable in your country, you’ll have to pay for a VPN subscription because we don’t recommend using a free VPN to stream Barbie. Free VPNs have limited server options, so they might not offer a US one. Those available servers are always crowded and can easily be identified as a VPN tunnel and blocked.

In addition, free VPNs aren’t as secure as premium paid subscriptions. They can leak your data or be malware disguised as a free VPN subscription.

Therefore, we recommend selecting a premium subscription with a free trial or a money-back guarantee. This way, you can test the VPN service before committing to a long-term subscription. Here are the best deals:

NordVPN – offers a 7-day free trial on mobile devices and has a 30-day money-back guarantee. Afterwards, the subscription price starts at $3.19/month.

– offers a 7-day free trial on mobile devices and has a 30-day money-back guarantee. Afterwards, the subscription price starts at $3.19/month. Surfshark – a 7-day free trial for mobile and macOS users and a 30-day money-back guarantee. After, the subscription prices start at $2.30/month.

VPN not working while trying to stream Barbie?

There are several reasons why your VPN might not be working as you try to stream Barbie. Here are the main issues you might be dealing with:

Your real IP address might be visible

might be visible You’ve connected to a server whose IP has been banned

to a server whose Cache and cookies are exposing your actual location

are exposing your actual location The VPN you’re using can’t bypass the content restrictions

Luckily, we also have the solutions to the issue. So, here’s how you can fix it:

Check the kill switch is enabled to prevent data leaks

to prevent data leaks Change the server you’re connecting to. HBO Max is available in the US, so any American server will solve this issue

you’re connecting to. HBO Max is available in the US, so any American server will solve this issue Clear cache and cookies and connect to HBO Max again

and connect to HBO Max again Upgrade to a premium VPN; we recommend NordVPN for bypassing HBO Max restrictions

Watch Barbie with NordVPN NordVPN comes with a vast list of servers in the US, so you'll easily bypass HBO Max's content restrictions and enjoy streaming Barbie from anywhere in the world lag-free. cybernews® score 4.9 /5 Unblocks HBO Max

Blazing-fast speeds for lag-free streaming

30-day money-back guarantee Visit NordVPN

Everything you should know about Barbie

Barbie is the 2023 blockbuster hit. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, this movie has become one of the highest-grossing movies in 2023 and the highest-grossing film by a female director.

The film tells a story of the stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) venturing into the real world and learning about what it means to be a human. While Ken (Ryan Gosling) also goes through a transformation of his own after experiencing the real world and learning about horses.

Release Date 21 July 2023 Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, etc. Directed By Greta Gerwig

Final thoughts

Barbie has become one of the biggest movies of 2023. Unfortunately, even if it’s now available on-demand to stream, getting this movie will be an issue if you’re not in the US. Barbie exclusively streams on HBO Max, which is regionally-locked to the US only.

Luckily, with a reliable VPN for streaming, you can bypass these restrictions and enjoy watching Barbie from anywhere. Based on our in-house tests, NordVPN is the best VPN to ensure a lag-free Barbie streaming experience. This VPN has a vast list of US servers, excellent speed results for HD streaming, and robust security tools to ensure your data anonymity online. Better yet, you can test it with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best VPN deals this week:

More VPN guides from Cybernews

FAQ