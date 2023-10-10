Berserk, an anime that has been captivating audiences since 1997 with its dark fantasy themes and intense character development, has been popular worldwide for years. A thrilling ride through a medieval-inspired world, this series offers you a unique mix of action, drama, and horror. However, you might find it unavailable on your local Netflix.

Unfortunately, the original series of Berserk is not accessible on many Netflix libraries worldwide, including the US and UK. But, there's good news: it's available in Argentina and Germany's Netflix libraries. Hence, using a VPN and changing your virtual location to either Argentina or Germany, you'll have access to this gripping show in no time.

A VPN not only allows you to watch geographically restricted content but also enhances your online privacy by encrypting your internet traffic. Using a VPN, you can virtually reside in another country, enabling you to bypass geo-restrictions and access content like Berserk on Netflix.

How to watch Berserk on Netflix with a VPN:

Choose a trustworthy VPN and install the app. We suggest NordVPN, now 68% OFF Sign in to the VPN app or create an account On the app, connect to a server where Berserk is available, like Argentina Find Berserk on Netflix and watch it from anywhere!

Why do you need a VPN to watch Berserk on Netflix?

Due to licensing and distribution rights, Berserk isn’t available on all Netflix libraries, including the US. Berserk is, however, accessible in Argentina, Germany, and some other regions. This means that if you are in the US and wish to view this show, you would need to appear as though you are in either Argentina or Germany. That's where a reliable VPN comes in handy.

A VPN allows you to change your online location by masking your IP address and replacing it with an IP address from a country of your choice. So, by using a VPN, you can virtually transport yourself to Argentina or Germany this way gaining access to Berserk on Netflix.

Watch Berserk in 2023 Original release: October 8, 1997 Number of seasons: 1 Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN – 68% OFF Watch on Netflix in: Argentina, Brazil, and more

It's a simple and effective way to bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy your favorite shows, regardless of where you are in the world. Besides, a VPN also enhances your online privacy and security, by encrypting your connection. Therefore, with a secure VPN, you can unblock Berserk on Netflix, as well as plenty of other content, knowing your connection is protected.

Best VPNs to watch Berserk on Netflix from anywhere

NordVPN – overall best VPN to watch Berserk on Netflix from anywhere Surfshark – fast VPN for streaming Berserk on unlimited devices Atlas VPN – user-friendly VPN to watch Berserk on Netflix in 2023

Not all VPNs are equal when it comes to unblocking Netflix's geo-restrictions. Hence, we have thoroughly tested over 30 VPN providers to present you with the top 3.

These VPNs have been evaluated and ranked based on the server fleet, their streaming capabilities, their ability to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions, performance, and other important factors. Here are the best Netflix VPNs you can use to watch Berserk and other shows, regardless of your location:

1. NordVPN – excellent VPN to watch Berserk on Netflix from around the world

Servers/countries: 5,800+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥Get NordVPN with 68% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Berserk on Netflix with NordVPN

Our top choice for watching Berserk on Netflix is NordVPN. With over 5,800 servers across 60 countries, including more than 20 in Argentina and 240 in Germany where Berserk is available, NordVPN offers access to a broad range of Netflix libraries.

NordVPN is not just limited to Netflix, it's also capable of unblocking other popular streaming services including Hulu, Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and others. NordVPN makes it possible to bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy your favorite shows effortlessly.

One of NordVPN's key features is its fast proprietary tunneling protocol, NordLynx. This technology ensures your VPN connection retains most of its baseline speeds, allowing for a buffering-free streaming experience.

Moreover, NordVPN offers a Smart DNS feature. This means that even devices that don’t traditionally support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation, can still access global content.

With plans starting as low as $3.19/month, NordVPN is not only powerful but also affordable. Plus, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can give it a try without any risk.

Go to our full NordVPN review to learn more.

Pros Bypasses Netflix’s geo-blocks effortlessly

Extensive server fleet

Excellent speeds

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Limited simultaneous connections

2. Surfshark – VPN for streaming Berserk lag-free on Netflix

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal:

🔥Get 85% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Watch Berserk on Netflix with Surfshark

Another excellent option for streaming Berserk on Netflix is Surfshark. Boasting more than 3,200 servers in over 100 countries, including 20 virtual servers in Argentina, Surfshark ensures you can find a server in a country where Berserk is available on Netflix.

Surfshark's capabilities extend beyond Netflix. It's also capable of unblocking other popular streaming services like Hulu, Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and more. This means you'll have an abundance of content to enjoy.

Surfshark is renowned for its speed, largely due to its WireGuard protocol. Our tests showed that it offers a smooth, buffering-free streaming experience, allowing us to watch Berserk in high definition without any lag.

Moreover, Surfshark comes with the Smart DNS feature. This means that even if you have devices that don't normally support VPN connections, like smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation, you can still access global content.

Affordably priced, starting at just $2.30/month, Surfshark offers incredible value. Plus, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you peace of mind as you try out the service.

For more information on what Surfshark has to offer, check our detailed Surfshark review.

Pros Effectively unblocks Netflix

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Wide server network

30-day money-back guarantee Cons No free version

3. Atlas VPN – affordable VPN to watch Berserk in 2023

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick Current deal: 🔥Get Atlas VPN, now 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Berserk on Netflix with Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is another great and affordable choice for watching Berserk on Netflix. It has a robust network of over 1,000 servers spreading across 42 countries, therefore effectively unblocking many Netflix libraries.

In addition to Netflix, Atlas VPN is also capable of unblocking other streaming platforms such as BBC iPlayer and YouTube TV. This way you can expand the variety of content to stream.

One of the key advantages of Atlas VPN is its adoption of the WireGuard protocol, which ensures fast connection speeds. Atlas VPN also offers some servers dedicated to streaming, providing a smoother and more enjoyable user experience when watching Netflix.

What’s more, Atlas VPN can be used on unlimited devices simultaneously and also includes a SafeBrowse feature, which strengthens your online privacy.

Atlas VPN is extremely cost-effective with prices starting at just $1.82/month, making it one of the most affordable VPNs on the market. Furthermore, Atlas VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free.

To find out more, take a look at our in-depth Atlas VPN review.

Pros Unblocks most Netflix libraries

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Streaming-dedicated servers

Free version Cons Smaller server fleet

Where to watch Berserk online?

While the original Berserk from 1997 is not available on Netflix in all countries, it’s still accessible in several Netflix regions and a few other streaming platforms across the globe. Unfortunately, there are no platforms in the US or UK that have Berserk available.

Luckily, viewers from the US or UK can access Berserk from other countries using a VPN. Below you’ll find different streaming platforms and countries that have Berserk available.

Streaming platform Country Netflix Argentina, Germany, Brazil, France, Mexico, Poland, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, and 20 others Apple TV Australia Amazon Prime Video France, Italy, Japan, Switzerland Hulu Japan

The availability of shows can change frequently as licensing agreements are updated, hence by using a reliable VPN for streaming you’ll always find where to watch Berserk online. Take a look at more guides on how to bypass geo-blocks using a VPN:

To bypass geographical restrictions and access Berserk on Netflix from anywhere, it’s important to use a reputable VPN, and this is where we highly recommend NordVPN.

What else can you watch on Netflix with a VPN?

The content available on Netflix varies greatly depending on your geographical location, due to differing licensing agreements. However, a reliable VPN can help bypass these geo-restrictions, granting you access to a wide variety of shows and movies from different Netflix libraries worldwide.

Here are some of the shows you can watch on Netflix with the use of a VPN:

Watch Netflix with NordVPN

VPN not working while trying to watch Berserk on Netflix?

If you're having trouble watching Berserk on Netflix with a VPN, don't worry. It's an issue that users sometimes encounter. There are several reasons why issues might happen:

Netflix has identified and blocked your VPN's given IP addresses

Your real IP address is leaking

The VPN you've chosen may not be able to bypass Netflix's location restrictions

Your browsing history reveals your actual location

Thankfully, there are easy solutions you can try:

Connect to a different server

Delete cookies and cache

Speak to your VPN provider's customer support

Choose a different VPN provider, like NordVPN, known for its ability to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions

The above fixes should help you overcome any issues you face, and let you access Berserk on Netflix in no time.

Can I use a free VPN to watch Berserk on Netflix?

While it’s technically possible to use a free VPN to watch Berserk on Netflix, we don’t recommend it for several reasons. Free VPNs normally have limited server fleets, and therefore might not even have servers in countries where Berserk is available.

First of all, free VPNs often have data caps, limiting how much you can stream. They typically have fewer servers, leading to overcrowded connections. Most free VPNs can't unblock popular streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and others, and they often come with annoying pop-up ads and are riddled with potential scams and malware.

In addition, free VPNs may log and sell your browsing data, which contradicts the main purpose of using a VPN – to enhance privacy. Also, the servers of free VPNs are most likely already blacklisted by streaming services due to frequent misuse.

Instead, consider using a premium VPN provider. They often offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day free trial, allowing you to use their services for free for over a month. These VPNs are reliable, safe, and offer a large network of servers worldwide, ensuring a smooth and secure streaming experience.

NordVPN – offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

– offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Surfshark – offers a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

Try NordVPN risk-free

Everything you should know about Berserk

Berserk is a dark fantasy anime series that first hit the screens in 1997. The series, based on the manga of the same name by Kentaro Miura, has since become a cult classic. There has also been an adaptation of the series in 2016 with two seasons, and a few movies, although the original show remains dominant.

The series immerses viewers in a rich and brutal medieval-inspired world. The plot centers around Guts, a mercenary with a tragic past, and Griffith, the charismatic leader of a band of mercenaries known as the Band of the Hawk. Their complex relationship forms the heart of the story, set against a backdrop of political intrigue, war, and supernatural horror.

Berserk is renowned for its graphic and often unsettling content, intense character development, and its exploration of themes such as fate, free will, and the nature of evil. For anime fans looking for a series that's both challenging and deeply rewarding, Berserk is a must-watch.

Release date October 8, 1997 Number of seasons 1 Created by Kentaro Miura Directed by Naohito Takahashi

Final thoughts

While Berserk is a popular captivating anime series, it’s unfortunately unavailable on all Netflix libraries due to licensing restrictions. It’s available on 29 Netflix regions, including Argentina, but there are no platforms that have it available for the US or UK viewers.

Fortunately, there's a simple workaround. By using a reliable VPN like NordVPN, you can change your virtual location to Argentina or Germany, where Berserk is available on Netflix. This not only gives you access to Berserk instantly but also to a whole range of content that may be geographically restricted in your location. So, with a good VPN, you can enjoy your favorite shows on Netflix, no matter where you are in the world.

FAQs