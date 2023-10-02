Black Clover, a popular Japanese anime, has captured the hearts of many with its engrossing storyline and captivating animation. The show, based on Yūki Tabata's manga series, premiered in 2017 and has since gathered a massive global following. Unfortunately, you might find it unavailable on your country’s Netflix.

Black Clover isn’t accessible on numerous Netflix libraries. But, there's good news – the show is available in a handful of Netflix libraries, including Japan's, encompassing all four seasons. Therefore, if Black Clover is not on your Netflix library, you can use a VPN and connect to Japan where the show is accessible.

VPNs allow users to change their geographical location virtually, granting them access to region-specific content. Besides unlocking geo-restricted content, VPNs also enhance online privacy by encrypting all user data. For this reason, we selected the best VPNs to stream Black Cover with and provided a simple guide on how to access it on Netflix from anywhere.

How to watch Black Clover on Netflix with a VPN:

Choose a reliable VPN and install the application. We recommend NordVPN, now 68% OFF Log in to the app or create an account On the app, connect to a server where Black Clover is available, like Japan Open Netflix and watch Black Clover from any location!

Why do you need a VPN to watch Black Clover on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Black Clover is not available on Netflix US due to complex licensing and distribution rights. This limitation can be frustrating for fans of the series residing in the US. However, you can still access the show on Netflix by changing your location virtually with a reliable VPN.

The series is available in Japanese and a few other Netflix libraries. To access it, you'll need to appear as if you are browsing from Japan. This is where a VPN comes in handy. By using a VPN, you can change your virtual location to Japan, thus unlocking Black Clover and other region-specific content.

Watch Black Clover in 2023 Original release: October 3, 2017 Number of seasons: 4 Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN – 68% OFF Watch in the US: Hulu Watch in the UK: Apple TV

VPN not only allows you to bypass geo-restrictions but also secures your online activities. It encrypts your data, making it invisible to potential snoopers, and thereby ensures a safe and unrestricted streaming experience. So, to enjoy Black Clover on Netflix, all you need is a reliable Netflix-unblocking VPN service.

Best VPNs to watch Black Clover on Netflix in 2023

NordVPN – best VPN to stream Black Clover in 2023 Surfshark – affordable VPN for streaming Black Clover on unlimited devices Atlas VPN – beginner-friendly VPN to watch Black Clover on Netflix from anywhere

Choosing a VPN can be tricky, particularly when you're looking to unblock Netflix. We've taken the guesswork out for you and tested over 30 VPN providers, narrowing it down to the top three VPNs.

We took into consideration several key factors, including server fleet, streaming capabilities, ability to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions, performance, and other criteria. Here are the best VPNs to stream Black Clover on Netflix from any location:

1. NordVPN – best VPN to watch Black Clover on Netflix in 2023

Servers/countries: 5,800+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥Get NordVPN with 68% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Black Clover with NordVPN

Our top choice to watch Black Clover on Netflix is NordVPN. With over 5,800 servers across 60 countries, NordVPN ensures access to a wide range of content, including Black Clover on Netflix. Specifically, NordVPN boasts 130+ servers in Japan, making it ideal for accessing the show.

Beyond Netflix, NordVPN is capable of unblocking other streaming services like Hulu, Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and more. This means you can enjoy a broad array of content beyond Black Clover, unrestricted by geographical restrictions.

Thanks to NordVPN's fast proprietary tunneling protocol, NordLynx, users can look forward to a buffer-free streaming experience. NordLynx maintains baseline speeds, ensuring smooth, high-quality streaming. During our in-house tests, it showed around 90% speed retention.

NordVPN also offers a Smart DNS feature, enabling devices that don't support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, and PlayStation, to stream global content.

As for pricing, NordVPN is affordable with prices starting at $3.19/month, with the added bonus of a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try out their service risk-free.

Check our in-depth NordVPN review for more information.

Pros Unblocks most Netflix libraries

Works with routers

Large server fleet

Excellent speeds

Smart DNS feature Cons Limited simultaneous connections

2. Surfshark - excellent VPN to watch Black Clover on multiple devices

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal:

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Watch Black Clover with Surfshark

Surfshark is another great choice for watching Black Clover on Netflix. With over 3,200 servers in 100 countries and 62 servers in Japan, users will undoubtedly find a server where Netflix hosts Black Clover.

In addition to Netflix, Surfshark can unblock other popular streaming services like Hulu, Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and many more. This opens up a vast world of content for users, from anime to sitcoms and in between.

Surfshark's high-speed performance, powered by its WireGuard protocol, ensures smooth streaming of Black Clover in high definition, with no lagging or buffering. Our tests confirmed that Surfshark is one of the fastest VPNs on the market, retaining the baseline speeds at 2.30.

Just like NordVPN, Surfshark also offers the Smart DNS feature, allowing users to stream global content on devices that don’t support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Affordably priced, Surfshark starts from just $2.30/month and includes unlimited simultaneous connections. It also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee for your peace of mind.

To learn more about what features it has to offer, head to our full Surfshark review.

Pros Easily unblocks Netflix

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Impressive range of server locations

WireGuard protocol

Affordable pricing Cons No free version

3. Atlas VPN - user-friendly VPN to watch Black Clover on Netflix

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick Current deal: 🔥Get Atlas VPN, now 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Black Clover with Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is a great and affordable option for watching Black Clover on Netflix. With 1,000+ servers in 42 countries, it provides sufficient coverage for users to find a suitable server to stream the show.

Atlas VPN can unblock not only Netflix but also BBC iPlayer and YouTube TV. This gives you a better selection of platforms and more choice of content to stream.

Atlas VPN leverages the WireGuard protocol to ensure fast connection speeds. Our tests showed around 80% of baseline speed retention. Additionally, Atlas VPN has some servers dedicated to streaming, enhancing your experience when watching Netflix and other streaming platforms.

What’s more, Atlas VPN includes features such as a kill switch, split tunneling, and SafeBrowse feature, to strengthen your safety and privacy online. It also allows unlimited simultaneous device connections.

One of the major draws of Atlas VPN is its cost-effectiveness. At just $1.82/month, it’s an affordable option for users seeking to unblock geo-restricted content without breaking the bank. Plus, the service comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to test out its features with no risk.

For more, go to our detailed Atlas VPN review

Pros Works on main streaming platforms

Unlimited connections

Specialty streaming servers

Free plan

Fast speeds Cons Smaller server network

Where to watch Black Clover online?

Black Clover isn't just limited to Netflix, it's available on several other streaming platforms across different countries. With a trustworthy VPN, other platforms, such as Hulu or Apple TV, can be also accessed from anywhere in the world. This can help you find the most convenient way to watch Black Clover.

Here are some more options where to stream Black Clover:

Streaming platform Country Netflix Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Portugal, Spain Hulu US, Japan Apple TV US, UK, Canada Amazon Prime Video France, Japan Disney+ Hong Kong, Philippines

The availability of Black Clover on these platforms may change over time, therefore, using a reliable VPN might be the best way to access the show from anywhere. Take a look at some of our detailed guides on how to use a VPN and bypass geographical restrictions put on streaming platforms:

A trustworthy VPN is crucial to be able to change your virtual location and access Black Clover from the US or anywhere else, and for this, we highly recommend NordVPN.

What else can you watch on Netflix with a VPN?

Netflix content libraries vary from region to region due to licensing agreements and copyright laws. But with a VPN, you can bypass these geo-restrictions and access shows and movies exclusive to certain regions.

Here are some shows you can watch on Netflix with a VPN:

VPN not working while trying to watch Netflix?

While using a VPN to watch Black Clover on Netflix can be a seamless experience, there may be times when issues arise. These could stem from a range of reasons, making it challenging to stream your favorite show. Luckily, most of the time there are simple solutions to these problems.

Common reasons for these issues include:

Netflix has identified and blocked your VPN's given IP addresses

Your real IP address is leaking

Your chosen VPN may not be able to bypass geo-restrictions

Your browsing history reveals your actual location

Fortunately, there are solutions to these issues that can help you get back to enjoying Black Clover in no time:

Connect to a different server

Delete cookies and cache from your browser

from your browser Use a different browser

Reach out to your VPN provider's support team for assistance

If none of these suggestions work, consider switching to a different VPN provider, such as NordVPN, known for its ability to consistently bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions.

Can I use a free VPN to watch Black Clover on Netflix?

While it's technically possible to use a free VPN to watch Black Clover on Netflix, we don’t recommend this approach. There are several reasons why free VPNs fall short compared to premium options.

Free VPNs often impose data caps, limiting your streaming experience. They also tend to have fewer servers, leading to overcrowding and slow speeds. Besides, the lack of servers might mean that they don't have servers in countries where Black Clover is available.

In addition, many free VPNs fail to bypass geo-restrictions on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+. Free VPNs are often filled with intrusive pop-up ads and potential scams, which could harm your device. Some free VPNs might log and sell your browsing data, compromising your online privacy. Furthermore, free VPN servers are more likely to be blacklisted by streaming services.Given these limitations, it's worth considering premium VPN providers like NordVPN or Surfshark. They offer 30-day money-back guarantees and 7-day free trials, essentially allowing you to use them for free for up to a month. Below are the best premium VPN trial options worth your consideration:

NordVPN – gives a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

– gives a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Surfshark – offers a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

– offers a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Atlas VPN – gives a 7-day free trial for iOS and Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

Try NordVPN risk-free

Everything you should know about Black Clover

Black Clover is a highly acclaimed anime series that first premiered in Japan in 2017. The show, based on the popular manga series by Yūki Tabata, has quickly become a fan-favorite in the world of anime.

The story revolves around two orphan boys, Asta and Yuno, who were raised together in a remote village. The unique twist is that while Yuno is naturally gifted with magical powers, Asta is the only one in their world without any. Despite this, both dream of becoming the Wizard King, the top mage of the kingdom.

The series, currently spanning four seasons, is a blend of action, adventure, and fantasy, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Black Clover continues to captivate audiences with its vibrant animation, compelling characters, and intriguing plot twists.

Release date October 3, 2017 Number of seasons 4 Starring (narrators) Dallas Reid, Jill Harris, Cris George Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara

Final thoughts

While Black Clover is an exceptional anime series, it's not available in all Netflix libraries due to geographical restrictions. Currently, it’s only available in 10 different Netflix regions worldwide.

However, if Black Clover is not available in your country, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy this captivating show. By using a reliable VPN, such as our top recommendation NordVPN, you can change your virtual location to, for example, Japan, where all four seasons of Black Clover are available. This way, you can bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy Black Clover on Netflix from anywhere in the world.

