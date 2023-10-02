Classroom of the Elite, a popular Japanese anime series, has captured the hearts of fans across the globe. Launched in 2017, the show stands out with its blend of school life, psychological drama, and social commentary, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Unfortunately, you might not find it in your local Netflix library.

Despite its widespread popularity, Classroom of the Elite is not accessible on many Netflix libraries worldwide. However, it’s available in Japan's Netflix library. Better yet, by using a VPN and changing your location to Japan, you can enjoy both seasons of this riveting show from anywhere in the world.

VPNs serve as a versatile tool for enhancing your online experience. Apart from allowing you to bypass geographical restrictions, they also provide a layer of security by encrypting your data and keeping your online activities private and secure.

Continue reading to discover how you can watch Classroom of the Elite on Netflix using a VPN, and delve into the world of high-speed servers, optimum privacy, and unbounded entertainment.

How to watch Classroom of the Elite on Netflix with a VPN

Download and install a reliable VPN. Sign in or create an account Connect to a server where Classroom of the Elite is available, in this case, Japan Log in to Netflix and watch Classroom of the Elite from anywhere!

Why do you need a VPN to watch Classroom of the Elite on Netflix?

You need a VPN to watch Classroom of the Elite on Netflix primarily because of licensing and distribution restrictions. This gripping anime series, despite its international fanbase, is not available on Netflix libraries in many countries, including the US.

To circumvent these geographical restrictions, you can use a reliable VPN. It masks your original IP address and allows you to adopt an IP address from a different country. In this case, by changing your virtual location to Japan, where Classroom of the Elite is available on Netflix, you can gain access to both seasons of the show.

Watch Classroom of the Elite in 2023 Original release: July 12, 2017 Number of seasons: 2 Watch in the US: Crunchyroll Watch in the UK: Crunchyroll

So, by using a VPN, you not only circumvent geo-blocks and get to enjoy Classroom of the Elite but also safeguard your online activities, making it a win-win situation. Remember, the ability to watch your favorite shows should not be hindered by geographical boundaries. With a reliable VPN, you can break these chains and enjoy unrestricted entertainment.

Best VPNs to watch Classroom of the Elite on Netflix in 2023

NordVPN – overall best VPN to watch Classroom of the Elite on Netflix Surfshark – affordable VPN for unlimited devices Atlas VPN – easy-to-use VPN with dedicated streaming servers

Not all VPNs on the market have the ability to outsmart Netflix's stringent restrictions. Therefore, we've meticulously tested over 30 VPN providers to present you with the most reliable three. Our ranking is based on several factors, such as the server network, streaming capabilities, their ability to bypass Netflix's geo-restrictions, overall performance, and more. Read on to discover the best streaming VPNs that can unlock Classroom of the Elite on Netflix from anywhere in the world.

1. NordVPN – the best VPN to watch Classroom of the Elite on Netflix in 2023

Servers/countries: 5,800+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

NordVPN is our top recommendation for watching Classroom of the Elite on Netflix. With a network of over 5,800 servers spread across 60 countries (and 130+ servers in Japan), NordVPN ensures access to various content libraries, including Classroom of the Elite in Netflix Japan.

Beyond Netflix, NordVPN boasts an impressive ability to unblock a host of other streaming services like Hulu, Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and others. This versatility makes NordVPN a useful tool for unrestricted entertainment.

A key feature of NordVPN is its proprietary tunneling protocol, NordLynx. With NordLynx, NordVPN retains most of the baseline speeds, ensuring a buffering-free streaming experience. When we tested, the speed retention was around 90%! This allows you to enjoy your favorite shows without any interruption.

Furthermore, NordVPN comes with a Smart DNS feature. Even if you have devices that don’t support VPN connections, like smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation, Smart DNS allows you to go around this, and still stream global content on said devices.

When it comes to pricing, NordVPN offers competitive rates with prices starting at $3.19/month, with the added bonus of a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to test the service risk-free and ascertain its effectiveness in accessing content from around the world.

To find out more on what NordVPN has to offer, head to our full NordVPN review.

Pros Over 130 servers in Japan

Effortlessly unblocks most streaming platforms

Works with routers

Extensive server network

Blazing-fast speeds for lag-free streaming

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Limited simultaneous connections

2. Surfshark – excellent VPN to watch Classroom of the Elite on multiple devices

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Surfshark is another great option for accessing Classroom of the Elite on Netflix. With a robust network of over 3,200 servers spread across 100 countries, Surfshark provides an ample choice of locations. And with 62 servers in Japan, you can be sure to be able to access Classroom of the Elite on Netflix.

On top of Netflix, Surfshark has also proven its ability to unblock a range of other streaming platforms and their libraries, including Hulu, Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, and YouTube TV. This means you can effortlessly access a diverse range of content from around the world.

One of the standout features of Surfshark is its speed. Thanks to the cutting-edge WireGuard protocol, Surfshark is one of the fastest VPNs on the market. During our tests, we were able to stream Classroom of the Elite in high definition, with no lagging or buffering (the baseline speeds retained at around 86%).

Additionally, Surfshark offers the Smart DNS feature. This means you can still stream global content on devices that don’t support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation.

In terms of pricing, Surfshark offers attractive rates starting from $2.30/month. Moreover, it provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the service without any risk. With Surfshark, you can enjoy unlimited simultaneous connections, making it a highly cost-effective solution for streaming.

Check our in-depth Surfshark review to learn more.

Pros 62 servers in Japan

Unblocks most streaming platforms

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Fast network connection

Large server fleet

Good value for money Cons No free version

3. Atlas VPN – reliable and budget-friendly VPN to watch Netflix

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick

Atlas VPN is a worthy and affordable choice for streaming Classroom of the Elite on Netflix. With over 1,000 servers in 42 countries, Atlas VPN provides sufficient coverage to connect to a server in a location where the show is available, i.e. Japan.

In addition to Netflix, Atlas VPN easily bypasses geo-restrictions and unblocks BBC iPlayer and YouTube TV, giving you more choice of content to stream.

Atlas VPN employs the high-speed WireGuard protocol, ensuring fast and stable connections for streaming. Our tests showed 80% retention of the baseline speeds. Moreover, Atlas VPN hosts some servers that are dedicated to streaming, which means you can enjoy a superior viewing experience on Netflix.

What’s more, Atlas VPN includes plenty of features, such as a kill switch, split tunneling, and SafeBrowse feature, ensuring protection from malware and tracking. It also offers unlimited simultaneous device connections.

In terms of pricing, Atlas VPN offers exceptional value. With plans starting at just $1.82/month, it’s one of the most cost-effective VPNs on the market. To top it off, Atlas VPN provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows you to test out the service and ensure it meets your streaming needs without any risk. With Atlas VPN, you can enjoy Classroom of the Elite and many other shows without any geographical restrictions.

Take a look at our detailed Atlas VPN review for more information.

Pros Numerous servers in Japan

Unblocks various Netflix libraries

Unlimited simultaneous device connections

Dedicated servers for streaming

Great speeds

Freemium plan Cons Smaller server fleet

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite online?

Classroom of the Elite is not exclusive to Netflix and can be streamed on other platforms as well. Using a trusted VPN, streaming platforms like Disney+ or Crunchyroll can be accessed from anywhere in the world. This way, you not only access Classroom of the Elite on your preferred platform but also get more options for different content to stream.

Here are some more options where to watch Classroom of the Elite:

Streaming platform Country Netflix Japan Disney+ Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore Crunchyroll US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, Turkey Hulu Japan Amazon Prime Video Japan

The availability on these platforms may change over time, but with a reliable VPN, you can overcome the geo-blocks on almost any platform and region, and enjoy Classroom of the Elite from anywhere in the world. Learn more from our detailed guides on how to use a VPN to bypass geographical restrictions:

It’s important to choose a trustworthy VPN provider to be able to change your online location and stream Classroom of the Elite (or any other content) from anywhere in the world. For this, we highly recommend NordVPN.

What else can you watch on Netflix with a VPN?

Netflix's content varies across regions due to licensing agreements. This means that some shows and movies are only available in specific countries. However, with a reliable VPN for Netflix, you can access any Netflix library from anywhere in the world.

Here are some shows you can unlock with a VPN on Netflix:

TV show/movie Netflix libraries where it’s available True Beauty

Australia, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand Power

Turkey Poldark

Belgium, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom The Good Doctor

Australia, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Greece, India, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Germany, Iceland, Israel, Japan, Russia, South Africa Vikings

Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Germany, Iceland, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Canada, Portugal Friends

Switzerland, Australia, Israel, Italy, Turkey, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Lithuania, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine, United Kingdom This Is Us Canada Castle Rock

Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand

VPN not working while trying to watch Netflix?

If you're having trouble watching Classroom of the Elite on Netflix with a VPN, don't worry – it happens from time to time. There are several reasons why you might be experiencing these issues. Here are the most common problems:

Netflix has identified and blocked your VPN's given IP addresses

Your real IP address is leaking

Your chosen VPN may not be able to bypass Netflix's location restrictions

Your browsing history reveals your actual location

These issues can be frustrating, but there are solutions to each of them. Try the following:

Connect to a different VPN server

Delete cookies and cache

Speak to your VPN provider customer support

Choose a different VPN provider

Remember, watching Classroom of the Elite on Netflix should be a smooth experience, and these solutions should help ensure that. A reliable VPN provider is essential in avoiding such issues, and here we suggest using NordVPN.

Can I use a free VPN to watch Classroom of the Elite on Netflix?

While it's technically possible to use a free VPN to watch Classroom of the Elite on Netflix, we don’t recommend it. Free VPNs often come with a variety of limitations and potential risks.

Free VPNs typically have data caps and fewer servers, leading to overcrowding and slower speeds. Additionally, they might not be able to unblock popular streaming services like Netflix or BBC iPlayer, or not have servers in countries where desired content is available

Moreover, free VPNs often resort to displaying annoying pop-up ads, and there's a risk of falling prey to scams or malware. Also, free VPNs can compromise your privacy by logging and selling your browsing data.

Instead of risking, we recommend using a premium VPN provider with a free trial. They offer extensive server networks, reliable connections, and top-notch security features. Plus, you can use them for free for up to a month thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantees and 7-day free trials.

NordVPN – offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Surfshark – gives a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Atlas VPN – offers a 7-day free trial for iOS and Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

Everything you should know about Classroom of the Elite

Classroom of the Elite is a popular Japanese anime series that was first released in July 2017. The series is based on a light novel written by Shōgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose.

The story revolves around Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, the protagonist, and other students at the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School. This unique institution aims to nurture a generation of people who will support the country in the future. The plot is an intriguing blend of school life and psychological drama.

As of now, the show has two seasons, with the latest one released in 2022. It follows the students, particularly Ayanokoji, who hides his exceptional capabilities and chooses to lead an inconspicuous school life. However, his life takes a turn when he gets involved with his classmates, unveiling a series of high-stakes situations and social experiments.

Release date July 12, 2017 Number of seasons 2 Starring (narrators) Justin Briner, Felecia Angelle, Brandon McInnis Awards Anime Trending Awards 2017 – Favorite Male Character (Kiyotaka Ayankouji), Anime Trending Awards 2022 – Favorite Supporting Female Character (Kei Karuizawa)

Final thoughts

While Classroom of the Elite is a captivating anime series that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, its availability is limited on Netflix due to regional restrictions. It can only be streamed in Japan.

However, these geographical boundaries can be overcome by using a reliable VPN, such as NordVPN. By masking your original IP address and making it appear as though you're browsing from Japan, a VPN enables you to access and enjoy both seasons of Classroom of the Elite on Netflix from anywhere in the world.

