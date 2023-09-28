Gossip Girl, a popular television drama that first aired in 2007, quickly captured the hearts of viewers with its tantalizing glimpse into the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite. However, despite its widespread popularity, Gossip Girl isn't accessible on all Netflix libraries.

Luckily, the show is available on Netflix in Australia and the United Kingdom. By using a VPN to change your virtual location to either of these countries, you can easily access all six seasons of Gossip Girl.

A VPN, apart from enabling you to watch your favorite shows, also ensures your online privacy by encrypting all your online activities. By using a VPN, you can transform your online viewing experience, opening up a world of entertainment that was previously unavailable.

If you're a fan of the show and want to rejoin Blair, Serena, and the rest of the Upper East Siders on their dramatic escapades, continue reading to discover how you can watch Gossip Girl on Netflix with a VPN.

How to watch Gossip Girl on Netflix:

How to watch Gossip Girl on Netflix:

Choose and install a streaming VPN Create your account and log in Connect to a server in Australia or the UK Open Netflix and watch Gossip Girl

Why do you need a VPN to watch Gossip Girl on Netflix

Gossip Girl, despite being a hit show with a global fanbase, isn't available in the Netflix US library due to licensing and distribution rights. The owners of the show have given Netflix the rights to stream it only to certain countries, in this case, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Watch Gossip Girl in 2023 Original release: September 19, 2007 Number of seasons: 6 Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN – 68% OFF Watch in the US: HBO Watch in the UK: BBC iPLayer

This is where a VPN becomes your essential tool. By changing your IP address, a VPN can trick Netflix into believing that you're accessing the site from a region where Gossip Girl is available. So, if you're in the US, you can simply use a VPN to change your location to either Australia or the United Kingdom to watch all six seasons of Gossip Girl.

Remember to choose a VPN service that provides a robust and reliable connection. A good VPN, such as NordVPN, will offer a variety of global servers, maintain your connection speed, and ensure your online activities remain private and secure.

Best VPNs for Netflix

NordVPN – the best VPN to steam Gossip Girl on Netflix in 2023 Surshark – fast and affordable Netflix VPN for watching Gossip Girl Atlas VPN – budget-friendly VPN with specialized streaming servers

It's crucial to note that not all VPNs are capable of bypassing the geo-restrictions put in place by Netflix and other streaming services. Therefore, we've rigorously tested 32 VPN providers to bring you the top 3 VPNs that can unblock Netflix libraries with ease. We've evaluated these VPNs based on their server count, streaming capabilities, ability to bypass geo-restrictions, performance, and several other factors. The following VPNs have proven to be the most effective for accessing a wider range of content, including your favorite shows like Gossip Girl.

1. NordVPN – best VPN to watch Gossip Girl on Netflix

Based in:

Panama Servers/countries: 5,800+ servers in 60 countries Unblocks Netflix:

Unblocks Netflix:

Yes

Watch Gossip Girl with Nord VPN

NordVPN emerges as our top choice for watching Gossip Girl on Netflix. With over 5,800 servers across 60 countries, including locations in Australia and in the United Kingdom, NordVPN ensures access to a variety of content libraries, including those hosting Gossip Girl.

Beyond Netflix, NordVPN can successfully unblock a range of other streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more. That way, you will be able to access a variety of different shows and movies whenever, wherever.

One of the key features of NordVPN is its fast proprietary tunneling protocol, NordLynx. During our tests, NordVPN retained 90% of your baseline internet speeds. Thanks to this, we were able to have a smooth, buffering-free Gossip Girl streaming experience.

Moreover, NordVPN provides a SmartDNS feature. This means that even if you have devices that don't support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation, you can still stream global content with ease.

NordVPN pricing starts at $3.19/month, and it comes with 6 simultaneous connections. There is also a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee for all devices. This makes it a safe and worthwhile investment for anyone seeking unrestricted access to global streaming content.

To learn more, check out our NordVPN review.

Pros Unblocks Gossip Girl on Netflix

SmartDNS feature

Excellent speeds for streaming

30-day money-back guarantee Cons No router applet

2. Surfshark – affordable and fast VPN for streaming Gossip Girl

Based in:

The Netherlands Servers/countries: 3,200+ servers in 100 countries Unblocks Netflix:

Yes



Watch Gossip Girl with Surfshark

Surfshark VPN stands as another exceptional choice for watching Gossip Girl on Netflix. With more than 3,200 servers spread across 100 countries, Surfshark ensures you can easily find a server in the UK or Australia, where Gossip Girl is available on Netflix.

Surfshark also excels in unblocking a multitude of other streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. This gives you access to a vast array of content beyond Netflix.

One of Surfshark's best features for streaming is its speed. Thanks to the reliable implementation of the WireGuard protocol, Surfshark is one of the fastest VPNs on the market. During our tests, Surfshark retained over 86% of the initial baseline speed, and we were able to stream Gossip Girl in high definition with no buffering or lagging.

Additionally, Surfshark provides a SmartDNS feature. This means you can use Surfshark for streaming on devices that don't traditionally support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, and PlayStation. Surfshark also offers unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can use it on several devices at the same time.

Surfshark’s pricing starts at $2.30/month. You can also get a 7-day free trial for mobile devices and Mac and use the 30-day money-back guarantee.

For more information, read our Surfshark review.

Pros Unblocks Gossip Girl on Netflix

The fastest speed on the market

Unlimited simultaneous connections

7-day free trial Cons No free version

3. AtlasVPN – Netflix VPN with specialized streaming servers

Based in:

United States Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Unblocks Netflix:

Yes



Watch Gossip Girl with Atlas VPN

AtlasVPN is another reliable and cost-effective option for watching Gossip Girl on Netflix. With over 1,000 servers spanning 42 countries, AtlasVPN ensures decent coverage for accessing diverse content libraries, including those hosting Gossip Girl.

With this VPN, you can not only unblock Netflix but also other streaming platforms such as Youtube TV or BBC iPlayer. While it might struggle with other platforms, AtlasVPN still offers access to plenty of shows and movies.

One of the key features of AtlasVPN is its use of the WireGuard protocol. This protocol ensures fast connection speeds, making it perfect for streaming high-quality video content. During our testing, this VPN retained around 80% of the initial connection speed.

Additionally, AtlasVPN has servers dedicated to streaming – we tested them and were able to unblock Gossip Girl without any issues. The watching experience was also uninterrupted by lag or other hindrances. AtlasVPN also offers unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can use it on several devices at the same time.

In terms of pricing, AtlasVPN offers one of the most competitive plans in the market – the prices start at $1.82/month. Plus, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try out its services without any risk.

To learn more, read our AtlasVPN review.

Pros Unblocks Gossip Girl

Free version

Specialized streaming servers Cons No SmartDNS

Free version limited to 3 server locations

Where to watch Gossip Girl online

If Netflix isn't your preferred streaming platform or if Gossip Girl isn't available in your Netflix region, don't worry. The show is also available on several other streaming platforms across various countries. The table below groups the availability of Gossip Girl by streaming service provider and the countries in which it's available:

Streaming provider Country HBO The US, Spain, Mexico Amazon Prime The US, Italy, Germany BBC iPlayer The UK Netflix Australia, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Mexico, Japan, South Korea Stan Australia Crave Canada

Gossip Girl is not only available on Netflix, but also on Amazon Prime and HBO in the US, as well as Stan in Australia and Crave in Canada.

If you live outside any of these locations, you will need a way to bypass geo-restrictions and access Gossip Girl. Luckily, we have some guides on how to unblock streaming services:

To access streaming libraries not available in your country, you will need a reliable VPN. Our recommendation is NordVPN, as it unblocks virtually any streaming platform.

What else you can watch with VPN on Netflix

Netflix's content varies significantly across different regions due to licensing agreements. However, by using a reliable VPN, you can bypass these geographical restrictions and access a wealth of content from around the world. Here are some of the shows you can unlock on Netflix with a good VPN:

VPN not working while trying to watch Netflix – how to fix

While trying to watch Gossip Girl on Netflix using a VPN, you might occasionally encounter some issues. This can be frustrating, but it's usually due to a few common reasons. Fortunately, these issues can often be resolved with some simple solutions.

Here are some common reasons for VPN issues and how to solve them:

Netflix has identified and blocked your VPN server’s IP address . Try connecting to a different server in the same or another location to get a new IP address.

. Try connecting to a different server in the same or another location to get a new IP address. Your real IP address is leaking or your browsing history reveals your actual location . Delete cookies and cache from your browser, and enable IP and DNS leak protection in your VPN app settings.

. Delete cookies and cache from your browser, and enable IP and DNS leak protection in your VPN app settings. The VPN you've chosen may not be able to bypass Netflix's location restrictions. Speak to your VPN provider's support team for assistance. If the problems persist, consider choosing a different VPN provider, such as NordVPN, known for its reliability in bypassing Netflix's geographical restrictions.

Can I use a free VPN to watch Gossip Girl on Netflix?

While it is technically possible to use a free VPN to watch Gossip Girl on Netflix, we don’t recommend it for several reasons.

Free VPNs often come with data caps, limiting your streaming time. They also have far fewer servers than premium providers, leading to overcrowded servers and slow streaming speeds. The lack of servers could also mean that the free VPN doesn't have servers in locations where Gossip Girl is available.

Moreover, free VPNs are often unable to bypass the geo-restrictions of popular streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and Disney+. They can also be riddled with annoying pop-up ads and scams, posing potential security risks. Additionally, free VPNs can log and sell your browsing data, which compromises your privacy.

For a better streaming experience, we recommend using a free trial or a 30-day money-back guarantee from a premium provider. These providers offer reliable, high-speed connections, extensive server networks, and enhanced security features:

NordVPN – offers a 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee for all devices Surfshark – offers a 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and Mac, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for all devices Atlas VPN – offers a 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee

Everything you should know about Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is a riveting television drama that first graced the screens on September 19, 2007. The show, based on the popular book series by Cecily von Ziegesar, is set in the glamorous world of Manhattan's elite, and it offers viewers an enticing glimpse into the lives of privileged teenagers.

The plot revolves around the lives of Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, and their friends, all narrated by an anonymous blogger known as Gossip Girl. From scandalous love triangles to power struggles, the series encapsulates the drama, secrets, and complexities of high society life, making it a captivating watch from start to finish.

Release date: September 19, 2007 No. of episodes: 121 Starring: Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chase Crawford, and Ed Westwick Developed by: Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage Awards: Teen Choice Awards (2008 - 2011), Young Hollywood Awards (2009)

Final thoughts

While Gossip Girl is a globally loved series, it's not available in all Netflix libraries due to geo-restrictions. However, with the help of a reliable streaming VPN, like NordVPN, these regional limitations can be bypassed.

By changing your location to Australia or the United Kingdom, where all six seasons of Gossip Girl are available, you can dive back into the scandalous world of Manhattan's elite from anywhere in the world.

All in all, a VPN not only unblocks global content but also provides an added layer of security for your online activities. So, grab your popcorn, connect to your NordVPN, and get ready to watch Gossip Girl on Netflix, no matter where you are.

FAQ