How to watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup online in 2023

The quadrennial ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is just around the corner, starting on October 5, 2023. The standing cricket world champions, England, will kick things off with New Zealand in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in India, which hosts the ICC World Cup 2023.

Several streaming services obtained the rights to broadcast the Cricket World Cup, like Sky Sports in the UK or Fox in the US. Australians are particularly lucky as 9Now will air all Aussie games for free, including the semi-finals and finals, whether they make it or not.

Unfortunately, these streaming services are geographically restricted, and you'll have to use a VPN if you're out of the country during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Don't go away because we're here to tell you how to watch the Cricket World Cup live stream wherever you reside!

Watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with a VPN

Subscribe to a streaming-friendly VPN. Download and install the VPN on your device. Connect to a server in a country with an ICC World Cup live stream, like Australia. Head over to your chosen streaming site and enjoy the matches!

Why do you need a VPN to watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup?

Due to licensing agreements and broadcasting rights, most streaming services are geographically restricted to a particular region. That's why ESPN is unavailable outside of the US, and 9Now is restricted solely to Australian viewers.

Luckily, you can watch the Cricket World Cup online for free using a high-quality VPN. You can tune in to Australian servers to use the local free-to-air 9Now platform that will broadcast all Australian cricket games, semi-finals, and the final match. Exclusively, Disney+ Hotstar will stream all games for free on its mobile app, available to users from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

A streaming-optimized VPN bypasses the geo-blocks and allows you to live stream the Cricket World Cup wherever you are. It's especially handy if you're traveling abroad during the tournament because you'll need a VPN to reach ESPN or Sky Sports outside the US or UK, respectively.

Best VPNs to watch the #CWC23 online – shortlist

NordVPN – best VPN to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online Surfshark – watch Cricket World Cup 2023 on any device Atlas VPN – freemium VPN to live-stream Cricket World Cup

A worthwhile streaming VPN must have a fast worldwide server fleet, efficiently bypass geographical restrictions, and be compatible with the major streaming services. Below are the three VPN recommendations that will not let you down!

The best VPNs to stream ICC Men's Cricket World Cup – our detailed list

We tested 32 VPNs to pick the best ones to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online, wherever you are. We researched their streaming-related features, pricing, and security measures, and tested their performance, streaming capabilities, and more. Here are the top three choices to enjoy the tournament worldwide.

1. NordVPN – unblock ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 worldwide

Servers/countries: 5,800+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Smart DNS:

Current deal:

NordVPN is the best VPN to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live stream wherever you are. Excellent connection speed coupled with SmartPlay technology ensures a buffer-free tournament stream.

Servers. NordVPN has a vast network of over 5,800 servers in 60 countries, including 190 in Australia, to watch their cricket games online for free. We tested the live streams on US, UK, and AU servers to verify they bypass broadcast restrictions and provide a smooth experience.

Speed. NordVPN uses a proprietary NordLynx protocol to guarantee excellent connection speed above the 90% original threshold. This provider owns and maintains all servers to ensure a stable connection throughout the whole browsing session.

Features. NordVPN offers a streaming-optimized SmartPlay technology on all its servers by default that greatly improves geo-block evasion while keeping your connection private. You'll also find an ad blocker and real-time malware protection for online safety.

Price. NordVPN costs just $3.19/month to secure up to six devices. You can use its 30-day money-back guarantee to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup online for free.

Visit our full NordVPN review for more details.

Pros SmartPlay technology

Streaming-friendly service

Fast worldwide servers

30-day money-back guarantee

Cross-device compatibility Cons Monthly plan is too expensive

2. Surfshark – streaming VPN with the largest server spread

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Smart DNS:

Yes Current deal:

Current deal:



You'll not regret streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with Surfshark. 100 worldwide server locations ensure you can watch the tournament live in the US, UK, or anywhere else in the world.

Servers. This VPN has a fleet of 3,200 servers in 100 worldwide locations. More so, Surfshark offers 50 virtual VPN servers in India to watch all ICC Cricket World Cup championship games for free using the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

Speed. The cutting-edge WireGuard protocol ensures that Surfshark's servers can easily handle an HD stream without lag, retaining 86% of original speeds. It performed equally well regardless of server proximity, which is mandatory to stream sports comfortably while away from home.

Features. Surfshark offers unlimited device support to stream the Cricket World Cup however you want to watch it. There’s also a Smart DNS feature for enhanced streaming, but it is restricted solely to US viewers.

Price. Surfshark costs a mere $2.30/month to secure all devices. It also offers a 7-day free Android, iOS, and macOS trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Our full Surfshark review has more information.

Pros Unlimited device support

Excellent server spread

Streaming-friendly VPN

Smart DNS technology

Virtual servers in India Cons Smart DNS is restricted to the US region

3. Atlas VPN – fast and reliable Freemium VPN

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Smart DNS: No Current deal: 🔥Get Atlas VPN, now 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Those looking to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online without spending extra should take a look at freemium Atlas VPN. With free servers in the US, you can enjoy the live stream even if you're out of the country.

Servers. Atlas VPN's 1,000+ servers are distributed in 42 worldwide locations, with free US and Netherlands servers. More so, the free US servers are streaming-optimized to watch the ICC Men's World Cup without spending extra.

Speed. Both paid and free Atlas VPN versions run on speedy WireGuard protocol to provide a comfortable browsing experience. During our tests, the provider retained 80% of initial connection speeds. It also has 10Gbps servers in the UK, so you'll get an amazing ICC World Cup stream connected to that region.

Features. Atlas VPN efficiently bypasses geo-blocks for unrestricted streaming content access. Although there's no Smart DNS technology, we were surprised at how smoothly Atlas VPN works with numerous major streaming services, including Disney+ And ESPN.

Price. You can secure all devices with one Atlas VPN account that costs only $1.82/month. There's an unlimited free version and a 30-day money-back guarantee to try out premium features without instant commitment.

Our in-depth Atlas VPN review has more details.

Pros Unlimited free version

WireGuard protocol

10Gbps servers

Outstanding geo-block evasion Cons No Smart DNS technology

Modest server fleet

Top streaming services to watch ICC Cricket World Cup online

The ICC Men's World Cup streams are extremely popular, reaching a 1.6 billion audience in 2019. Naturally, many streaming services compete for the rights to broadcast the cricket cup online in their regions.

This year, Disney+ Hotstar brings a pleasant surprise for cricket fans. The Disney+ Hotstar mobile app acquired the rights to stream the whole ICC World Cup for free. Remember that it still requires a Disney+ Hotstar account, but if you have one, you won't have to pay anything more to watch all the games.

Although most services that broadcast the ICC World Cup are paid, there's a way to watch some games for free or get a cheaper subscription with a VPN. Here's a list of major services that will broadcast the games in their regions.

Country Streaming service Cost per month US/Canada Willow TV $9.99/month UK Sky Sports £34.99/month Australia 9Now Free (limited to Australian games + semi-finals and finals) India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand Disney+ Hotstar Rs 299/mo (includes all ICC World Cup games for free)

How to watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on your device

You can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on various devices, including PCs, smartphones, and streaming devices like Fire Stick or Apple TV. Even if the live stream is unavailable in your location, you can use a VPN to switch regions and get tournament access easily.

Watch Cricket World Cup on smart devices

This year, there's a way to access a free ICC World Cup championship stream for Disney+ Hotstar users. Here's how to enjoy the tournament on smart devices:

Subscribe to a VPN service. Download and install it on your device Open the VPN app and connect to a server in a country that broadcasts ICC World Cup 2023, like Australia or the UK Go to your chosen streaming service website or app Log in if required, and enjoy the matches

Watch Cricket World Cup on streaming devices

If your streaming device supports a VPN app, you can install it directly on it. However, because most don't, here are the instructions to watch the ICC World Cup using another method:

Subscribe to a streaming-friendly VPN. Install the VPN app on your router Set the VPN location to the country broadcasting the ICC World Cup 2023 Connect your streaming device to the router Go to your chosen streaming service to watch the championship

Where to watch ICC Cricket World Cup

Dozens of streaming services and cable TV networks have the rights to broadcast the ICC Men's World Cup in 2023. However, due to geographical restrictions, you might miss a match if the service is unavailable in your region or you're out of the country.

We picked a few comfortable methods to live-stream the tournament wherever you are. Remember that the ICC World Cup schedule places the first game on October 5, so it's best to start preparing your streaming options now.

Watch on 9Now

The Australian free-to-air streaming site 9Now will broadcast all Aussie games and the semi-finals and finals. However, 9Now is only available in the US, UK, Canada, Spain, Germany, and France. So you’ll need a VPN to access the platform. Here’s how to do it:

Choose a reliable streaming VPN. Download the app and install it on your device Connect to a server in Australia Go to the official 9Now website Create an account using an Australian zip code Verify the account via email and enjoy the matches

Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

You can watch all games for free with a Disney+ Hotstar account. While it’s only available in a limited number of countries, including India, Indonesia, and the UK, you can still access it with a VPN. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Get a speedy VPN service. Download it and install the app Connect to a server in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, or Thailand Subscribe to a Disney+ Hotstar streaming service Launch the Disney+ Hotstar app and enjoy the best cricket matches

Watch on Sky Sports

If you’re out of the UK or Ireland, you’ll need a VPN to watch the ICC World Cup on Sky Sports. Here's a quick tutorial on how to do it:

Choose a VPN with speedy UK servers. Download the VPN and install it on your device Connect to a server in the UK Head over to the official Sky Sports website Create an account or log in if you have one and watch the matches

Watch ICC Cricket World Cup from anywhere?

Stream ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Online Dates: 5 October 2023 - 19 November 2023 Stream in the US: Willow TV, ESPN+, Fox Sports Stream anywhere: Get NordVPN, now 68% OFF Stream in the UK: Sky Sports, BT Sport

The ICC Cricket World Cup takes place every 4 years. It's considered one of the most watched sports events. Various streaming services broadcast the matches. US viewers can watch it on Willow TV, ESPN+, and Fox Sports, while UK fans can open Sky Sports. Australians can even watch the matches free on 9Now.

Depending on where you live, access to streaming sites differs by region. So if you can’t watch the ICC Cricket World Cup on any streaming service in your country, you’ll need to get a VPN. This way, you’ll get access to streaming sites that do live stream the matches. Here's how to watch Cricket World Cup from anywhere:

Pick a streaming-optimized VPN. Download the app and install it on your device Connect to a server in a country that broadcasts the championship Head over to your chosen streaming site and create an account Log in with your credentials and watch the matches

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup stream not working with a VPN: troubleshooting guide

VPNs can sometimes stumble upon an occasional issue and fail to unblock the worldwide Cricket World Cup live stream. But don't turn off the app just yet, because there are easy solutions that solve most VPN streaming problems. Here they are:

Switch servers . Streaming services regularly ban VPN servers to abide by copyright laws. Connect to a different VPN server and reload the streaming site to regain access.

. Streaming services regularly ban VPN servers to abide by copyright laws. Connect to a different VPN server and reload the streaming site to regain access. Clear browser cache . Browser cache stores a lot of personally identifiable information, including the original IP address. You should clear the browser's cache, reconnect to a VPN server, and head over to your streaming website to continue streaming.

. Browser cache stores a lot of personally identifiable information, including the original IP address. You should clear the browser's cache, reconnect to a VPN server, and head over to your streaming website to continue streaming. Update apps . Update the VPN and streaming service apps, as outdated versions often produce streaming problems.

. Update the VPN and streaming service apps, as outdated versions often produce streaming problems. Turn off AdBlock . VPNs with ad blockers like NordVPN could interfere with some streaming sites. Turn off ad blocking and reload the streaming sites to see if the problem is fixed.

. VPNs with ad blockers like NordVPN could interfere with some streaming sites. Turn off ad blocking and reload the streaming sites to see if the problem is fixed. Change VPN service. Not all VPNs are compatible with major streaming services. If none of the solutions above work, consider switching to a more streaming-optimized VPN service, like NordVPN.

Watch the ICC Cricket World Cup from anywhere

Smart DNS

Can I use a free VPN to watch ICC World Cup 2023?

You can use a free VPN to watch the ICC World Cup 2023, but we strongly advise against it. Completely free VPNs may end up selling your data or infecting your device with malware.

Alternatively, you can try out freemium VPNs. Yet, they lack the resources to maintain a large worldwide server network, so you’re not likely to access the match for long.

To get the best streaming experience, we recommend trying out premium VPNs that come with free trials or money-back guarantees. This way, you’ll be able to try watching the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup from anywhere without instant commitment.

NordVPN – an excellent streaming VPN that offers a 7-day free trial for Android users and a universal 30-day money-back guarantee to stream cricket for free

– an excellent streaming VPN that offers a 7-day free trial for Android users and a universal 30-day money-back guarantee to stream cricket for free Surfshark – extra fast VPN that you can use to the fullest with a 7-day free trial (on Android, iOS, and macOS) and a 30-day money-back guarantee for everyone

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup schedule

Start preparing the snacks because the ICC World Cup 2023 will start on October 5 and last until November 19. We compiled the list of all games and dates so that you don't miss a single match of your favorite team.

Date Match Date Match Date Match October 5 England vs New Zealand October 19

India vs Bangladesh November 2 India vs Sri Lanka October 6

Pakistan vs Netherlands October 20

Australia vs Pakistan November 3 Netherlands vs Afghanistan October 7

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan October 21

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka November 4 New Zealand vs Pakistan October 7

South Africa vs Sri Lanka October 21

England vs South Africa November 4 England vs Australia October 8

India vs Australia October 22 India vs New Zealand November 5 India vs South Africa October 9

New Zealand vs Netherlands October 23 Pakistan vs Afghanistan November 6 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka October 10

England vs Bangladesh October 24

South Africa vs Bangladesh November 7 Australia vs Afghanistan October 11

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka October 25 Australia vs Netherlands November 8 England vs Netherlands October 12

India vs Afghanistan October 26 England vs Sri Lanka November 9 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka October 12

Australia vs South Africa October 27 Pakistan vs South Africa November 10 South Africa vs Afghanistan October 13

New Zealand vs Bangladesh October 28 Australia vs New Zealand November 11 Australia vs Bangladesh October 14

India vs Pakistan October 28 Netherlands vs Bangladesh November 11 England vs Pakistan October 15

England vs Afghanistan October 29 India vs England November 12 India vs Netherlands October 16

Australia vs Sri Lanka October 30 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka November 15 First semi-final October 17

South Africa vs Netherlands October 31 Pakistan vs Bangladesh November 16 Second semi-final October 18

New Zealand vs Afghanistan November 1 New Zealand vs South Africa November 17 Final

Final thoughts

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is starting on October 5, 2023. There are various streaming services where you can watch the matches. However, Sky Sports is only available in the UK, while Fox is in the US. Plus, Australians will get to watch the games for free on 9Now. If you’re not from these countries, you won’t be able to access the streaming services.

But not all hope is lost – you can use a reliable VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup from anywhere in the world. Our top recommendation is NordVPN. It has a massive server fleet and streaming-optimized features, so you’ll access plenty of streaming sites without issues or lag.

