How to watch Open House show UK in the USA

Open House show UK was released on April 1, 2022. It’s a reality show with 2 seasons of 14 episodes in which couples meet singles and try out open relationships. But while UK fans can watch this show on Channel 4 for free, it’s unavailable for US viewers.

Fortunately, you can bypass geo-blocks in no time by using a trustworthy VPN with UK servers. Therefore, you can change your location by choosing any UK server. This will grant you access to the Open House show wherever you are.

In this article, we’ll walk you through a guide on how to watch the Open House show UK in the USA with a VPN and the best providers to do it with.

How to watch Open House UK in the US

Find a trustworthy VPN with UK servers. We highly recommend NordVPN! Download and install the VPN app on the device you'll use and create an account Connect to a UK server to unblock Channel Launch Channel 4, search for Open House UK, and relax!

Why Do You Need a VPN to Watch Open House UK?

Open House UK is available for free on Channel 4. Unfortunately, this streaming platform is geo-restricted, which means only UK-based users can access its content. This restriction is due to Channel 4 need to comply with other countries’ distribution rights, copyright laws, and licensing agreements.

More precisely, if you try to watch Open House on Channel 4 outside the UK, you will encounter the following error message on the screen: “Not Available. Channel 4 is only available in the UK.”

Fortunately, you have nothing to worry about. The trick is to use a VPN provider that has UK servers. This way, you can create an account, install the VPN on your device, and connect to any server in the UK. You’ll get a dedicated UK IP address, which will provide you with unrestricted access to Open House UK.

In order for you to make an informed decision and find a reliable VPN that unblocks Channel 4, we tested the best VPNs and created a list of the 3 best options. So, let’s see which VPNs provide access to Open House UK from any country.

Best VPNs to watch Open House Show UK

NordVPN – best VPN for unrestricted access to Open House UK Surfshark – secure VPN for unblocking Open House UK Atlas VPN – freemium VPN with servers in the UK

The VPN realm consists of hundreds of VPN services, so choosing the most suitable one is challenging. Luckily, our list provides the best three VPN options for accessing Open House UK from the USA and any other country where Channel 4 is unavailable.

1. NordVPN – leading VPN that gives unrestricted access to Open House UK

Based in: Panama Servers/countries:

5,700+ servers in countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Current deal: 🔥Get NordVPN with 68% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch the Open House UK with NordVPN

NordVPN is the best VPN for streaming Open House UK. It has 440+ UK servers, which effectively unblocks Open House shows from everywhere. The best part is that this VPN implements a SmartDNS feature that allows you to watch the show even on devices that don’t accept VPN usage.

Security-wise, NordVPN incorporates RAM-only servers, a strict no-logs policy, modern encryption, a reliable kill switch, and DNS leak protection. It also has a unique NordLynx protocol, which delivers fast connection speeds and maintains your online privacy.

NordVPN works with all Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Linux, and Fire TV devices. Additionally, users can make 6 simultaneous connections.

You can get NordVPN for $3.19/month. On top of that, it has a 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee with all plans, allowing you to test its services before subscribing.

Dive into our NordVPN review and learn more.

Pros 440+ servers in the UK

Strict no-logs policy

SmartDNS feature

Unique NordLynx protocol

30-day money-back guarantee Cons No free version

Surfshark – highly secure VPN for unblocking Open House UK

Based in: The Netherlands Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Current deal:

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Watch Open House UK with Surfshark

Surfshark is a very budget-friendly VPN to watch Open House UK. It employs servers in 4 UK cities and offers numerous servers across them. This provider is also among the fastest on the market and safest. More so, Surfshark has a WireGuard protocol, allowing it to provide consistent speeds and performance.

In addition, you will benefit from security features like AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, leak protection, and a NoBorders feature that easily gets around all geo-blocks. But that’s not all! Thanks to its audited no-logs policy and RAM-only servers, your data won’t be shared with third parties.

Besides being compatible with all iOS, Windows, Android, MacOS, and Linux devices, Surfshark offers unlimited simultaneous connections.

Even better, it starts at $2.30/month, has a free trial, and includes a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you want to learn more, explore our Surfshark review.

Pros Swift speeds and performance

Impeccable security features

3 UK server locations

Unlimited simultaneous connections

RAM-only servers Cons Possible iOS issues

Atlas VPN – freemium VPN with servers in the UK

Based in: United States Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Servers/countries:

1,000+ servers in 42 countries

Current deal: 🔥Get Atlas VPN, now 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Open House UK with Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is a freemium VPN for accessing Open House UK. Its UK servers are pretty fast and have reliable performance. But they are also loaded with top-notch security features.

By purchasing this VPN, you’ll enjoy AES-256 encryption that hides your traffic from your ISP, a kill switch that cuts your connection in case of VPN failure, and split tunneling that creates unique tunnels for your activities.

You can access Atlas VPN on Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android, and its unlimited simultaneous connections.

Overall, AtlasVPN is a decent provider for unblocking Channel 4 and Open House UK, which you can get for $1.82/month. It also has a 30-day money-back guarantee and a limited free version.

Check out our Atlas VPN review for in-depth insights.

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections

Numerous servers in the UK

Split tunneling

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Not many advanced features

How to watch Open House UK with VPN on your device

You can watch Open House UK on your phone, PC, tablet, smart TV, or streaming stick by implementing a VPN service that bypasses geo-restrictions. Remember that the process may be a bit different depending on your device.

However, we’ve noted down some step-by-step guides that will help you unblock Open House UK on your device:

Watch Open House UK on your computer (Windows or Mac)

Using a VPN on Windows and Mac is pretty much the same. Here’s what you need to do:

Download and install the VPN on your computer. NordVPN is our top choice Connect to a UK server If you use a Google account or Apple ID, create a new one and choose the UK as your location Launch Channel 4 Grab a snack and start streaming Open House UK!

Watch Open House UK on your PC

Watch Open House UK on your smartphone (Android or iOS)

Thanks to the VPN, you can access Open House UK while on the go, using your mobile phone, whether it’s Android or iOS. Here are the steps you need to take:

Download and install the VPN on your phone. NordVPN is the best option Choose a UK server If you have an Apple ID or Google account, create a new one and select the UK as your country Download Channel 4 from the App Store or Google Play Store Enjoy watching Open House UK from everywhere!

Watch Open House UK on your mobile

Watch Open House UK on your streaming device

By connecting the VPN to your router, you can stream on any streaming device. Here’s how to do this:

Choose a reliable VPN with various UK servers. We recommend NordVPN Download and install the VPN app and install it on your Wi-Fi router Select a server in the UK Insert your streaming stick into your smart TV and use the HDMI port Turn on your TV and search for Channel 4 Relax and enjoy Open House UK!

Watch Open House on streaming devices

How to watch Open House UK in your country

You should download and install a VPN service with UK servers to watch Open House UK in your country. We recommend NordVPN, as it has 440+ servers in the UK that provide access to Channel 4, Sky Go, Now TV, and Open House UK. Let’s get into more detail:

Select a reputable VPN provider. The best VPN for streaming is NordVPN Download and install the VPN app on your preferred device Connect to a server in the UK to unblock Channel 4 and Open House Open Channel 4 or download the app Enjoy watching Open House from the USA and the other restricted countries!

Stream Open House with NordVPN

How to watch Open House in the US

To watch Open House UK show in the USA, find a VPN with UK servers to unblock Channel 4 and watch the 2 seasons of the reality show.

You can access Open House UK in the US by purchasing Amazon Prime Video or Hulu and creating an account online or simply signing in.

How to watch the Open House in the UK

If you’re based in the UK – good news. The UK allows you to avoid downloading a VPN and watch Open House UK directly on Channel 4 for free!

How to watch the Open House in New Zealand

To access Channel 4 and stream Open House UK, you need to download a VPN provider with servers in the UK. Unfortunately, there’s no other way to unblock the show.

Opt for a reliable VPN provider with multiple servers in the UK (NordVPN or Surfshark), sign up for the service or log in, and select the UK server from the list.

How to watch the Open House in Canada

Open House UK is geo-restricted to the UK, so you can only access the show through a VPN with UK servers. As a result, you will bypass geo-restrictions and freely enjoy all episodes of the dating show on Channel 4.

Why can’t I watch the Open House UK with a VPN?

Sometimes, even the best VPN providers have issues. Therefore, it might restrict your access to the Open House UK show. Here are some of the potential issues:

The VPN struggles with some geo-blocks

Your web browser cookies leak your location

Your OS software might be outdated

You've selected the wrong server

You have a considerable amount of cache

If your VPN isn't working, here are some troubleshooting tips that might work:

Clear all cookies and cache

Try another web browser

Find another server in the UK

Reach out to the VPN's customer support

How to watch Open House UK with a free VPN?

To watch Open House UK, you can use a free VPN. However, we don’t recommend it. Free VPNs don’t have robust security features, have smaller server networks, and perform inconsistently.

Therefore, we advise using a reliable freemium VPN. This way, you don’t compromise your security or privacy and can rest assured you’ll be able to bypass geo-restrictions and watch Open House UK (still free!). Here are some of our recommendations:

NordVPN. Enjoy a well-rounded security package, powerful streaming capabilities, and a large server network. Get NordVPN with a 7-day free trial or a 30-day money refund.

Enjoy a well-rounded security package, powerful streaming capabilities, and a large server network. Get NordVPN with a 7-day free trial or a 30-day money refund. Surfshark. Get unlimited simultaneous connections, fast speeds, and a guarantee of unblocked streaming platforms. It’s available for free with a 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Everything you should know about Open House UK

The reality show Open House: The Great Sex Experiment aired on Channel 4 in the UK in 2022 and 2023. The show follows couples who are curious about opening up their relationships and exploring whether having sex with other people can strengthen their bond.

The show has been criticized for being exploitative and for promoting non-monogamy in a negative light. However, it has also been praised for its honest and open depiction of different relationship styles.

If you want to watch Open House: The Great Sex Experiment, you can find it streaming on Channel 4, Sky Go, and Now TV.

Final thoughts

If you want to stream Open House worry-free from anywhere, you’ll have to use a VPN to unblock it. Unfortunately, this reality bans foreign IP addresses and doesn’t allow access from other countries, except for the UK.

Luckily, you can use a VPN provider that will give you a UK IP address. This will help you to access Channel 4 and watch Open House UK even while traveling.

NordVPN was evaluated as the top VPN to access and stream the Open House show. It has numerous server locations in the UK, provides swift speeds, and offers a powerful security and streaming features package.

Best VPN deals this week:

FAQ