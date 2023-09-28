Poldark, a historical drama series, captivated the audience with its compelling storyline and mesmerizing performances. Set in the late 18th century, the show is about the life of Ross Poldark, a British Army officer who returns to his home in Cornwall after the American War of Independence. If you're looking to watch Poldark, it is available on Netflix, however, you might find it unavailable in your region.

Unfortunately, Poldark isn't on Netflix US. But here's the good news – it's available in the United Kingdom's and a few other Netflix libraries. So, with the help of a VPN, you can change your virtual location to the UK and access all five seasons of Poldark on Netflix.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address and simulate being in a different location. It's not just about watching your favorite shows. VPN also enhances your online privacy and security, encrypting your data and protecting you from potential threats.

Read on to find out how you can utilize a VPN to watch Poldark on Netflix and discover some of the best VPNs in the market.

How to watch Poldark on Netflix with a VPN:

Find a reliable VPN and install the application. We recommend NordVPN Log in or create your account Open the VPN and connect to a server in a country where Poldark is available, like the UK Go to Netflix and search for Poldark That's it – you can now watch Poldark from any location!

Why do you need a VPN to watch Poldark on Netflix?

While Poldark has gained significant popularity, it’s unfortunately not available on Netflix in the United States due to licensing and distribution rights. This means that you won't find the series when you browse through the Netflix library in the US. However, this doesn't mean you can't watch it at all.

Poldark is available on Netflix in the UK, France, Belgium, and Switzerland, with all five seasons ready to be streamed. If you’re not physically in any of these countries, this is where a VPN becomes an indispensable tool. By using a VPN, you can change your virtual location to, for example, the UK, allowing you to access the Netflix library of that region.

Watch Poldark in 2023 Original release: March 8, 2015 Number of seasons: 5 Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN – 68% OFF Watch in the US: Amazon Prime Video Watch in the UK: Netflix

In essence, a VPN masks your actual location and tricks Netflix into thinking you're streaming from a region where Poldark is available. This way, you can enjoy the dramatic life of Ross Poldark (and any other content!) without any geographical restrictions. Besides enabling you to watch Poldark, a trustworthy VPN also provides added layers of security, ensuring your online activities remain private and secure.

Best VPNs to watch Poldark on Netflix in 2023

NordVPN – the best VPN overall to stream Poldark on Netflix in 2023 Surfshark – excellent VPN for streaming Poldark on unlimited devices Atlas VPN – budget VPN to watch Poldark on Netflix from anywhere

Despite the large number of VPNs available on the market, not all of them are equipped to bypass Netflix restrictions. We've taken the time to thoroughly test 32 providers to bring you the top three VPNs that can.

These VPNs have been evaluated and ranked based on several factors, such as the server fleet, streaming capabilities, the ability to circumvent Netflix's geo-restrictions, performance, and other crucial criteria. Here are the best Netflix VPNs that have proven to be at the top for streaming content on Netflix and other platforms from anywhere in the world:

1. NordVPN – leading VPN to watch Poldark on Netflix from anywhere

Servers/countries:

5,800+ servers in 60 countries

Streaming sites:

Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

Our top choice for watching Poldark on Netflix is NordVPN. With over 5,800 servers in 60 countries, NordVPN ensures access to various Netflix libraries, including all five seasons of Poldark. Additionally, with more than 440 servers located in the UK, it provides reliable connections for seamless streaming.

NordVPN's capabilities aren't limited to Netflix only. It can also unblock other popular streaming services such as Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and many others, giving you unrestricted access to a wide range of content.

One of NordVPN's standout features is its fast proprietary tunneling protocol, NordLynx. Thanks to this, the VPN retains most of the baseline speeds (our test showed around 90% speed retention), allowing you to enjoy a buffering-free streaming experience, making your Poldark marathon a real pleasure.

In addition, NordVPN comes with a Smart DNS feature. This means that even if you have devices that don’t support VPN connections, like smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation, you'll still be able to stream global content from anywhere.

Lastly, NordVPN is competitively priced starting at $3.19/month and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to claim a refund should you change your mind. Its pricing and robust features make it an excellent choice for streaming Poldark and plenty of other content on Netflix.

To find out more, check our in-depth NordVPN review.

Pros Unblocks multiple Netflix libraries

Extensive server fleet

Works with various popular streaming platforms

Superb speeds

Smart DNS feature Cons Free trial only for Android

2. Surfshark – reliable VPN for streaming Poldark

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

Another excellent option for streaming Poldark on Netflix is Surfshark. With more than 3,200 servers spread across 100 countries, you're bound to find the ideal server in the UK, where all five seasons of Poldark are available on Netflix.

Beyond Netflix, Surfshark also excels at unblocking other popular streaming platforms such as Hulu, HBO Max, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, YouTube TV, and more. This gives you plenty of content to enjoy, with no geographical restrictions.

Surfshark stands out as one of the fastest VPNs on the market, thanks to its WireGuard protocol. In our tests, Surfshark’s initial speed retention rate was 86%, therefore, we were able to stream Poldark in high definition, with no lagging or buffering, ensuring a smooth viewing experience.

Furthermore, Surfshark offers a Smart DNS feature, meaning you can still stream global content on devices that don't support VPN connections, such as smart TVs, Xbox, or PlayStation.

Surfshark's pricing is competitive, starting from just $2.30/month. With unlimited simultaneous connections and a 30-day money-back guarantee, it offers great value and peace of mind for your streaming needs.

Should you wish to learn more, check our full Surfshark review.

Pros Unblocks most Netflix libraries

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Large server network in 100 countries

Lag-free streaming experience

Competitive rates Cons No free version

3. Atlas VPN – best-value VPN to watch Poldark on Netflix

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries

For those seeking a cost-effective solution to watch Poldark on Netflix, Atlas VPN is a fantastic choice. With over 1,000 servers in 42 countries, it offers a robust network to bypass geo-restrictions.

In addition to Netflix, Atlas VPN can also unblock content on other streaming services, such as BBC iPlayer and Youtube TV. This gives you a better selection of platforms and more content to stream.

One of Atlas VPN's strengths is its use of the WireGuard protocol, ensuring fast connection speeds for a smooth streaming experience. During our tests, we found it retains approximately 80% of its initial speeds. Moreover, Atlas VPN has dedicated streaming servers to enhance your Netflix viewing, making it an even more compelling choice for streaming Poldark.

Atlas VPN offers a variety of features, including a kill switch, split tunneling, and SafeBrowse feature, to ensure your privacy and safety online. What’s more, it allows unlimited simultaneous connections.

With plans starting as low as $1.82/month, Atlas VPN offers a budget-friendly solution to access your favorite shows like Poldark. Plus, the peace of mind that comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee makes Atlas VPN an option well worth considering.

To find out more about Atlas VPN, head to our full Atlas VPN review.

Pros Works on main streaming platforms

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Dedicated streaming servers

Free version available

Good speed retention Cons Smaller server fleet

Where to watch Poldark online?

Apart from Netflix, Poldark is also available on other streaming platforms in various countries. Using a reliable streaming VPN, you can access platforms such as Apple TV, Britbox, and Amazon Prime Video.

Here are a few options where to stream Poldark:

Streaming platform Country Netflix UK, France, Belgium, Switzerland Apple TV US, UK, Germany, France, Canada Britbox Australia Amazon Prime Video US, Canada

Please note that the availability of Poldark on these platforms may depend on the licensing agreements and can change over time. Therefore, using a trustworthy VPN might be the most reliable way to access the show. Take a look at some of our step-by-step guides on how to bypass the geo-block placed on streaming platforms:

To change your virtual location and access your favorite shows from anywhere, you’d still need a reliable VPN, and this is where we strongly recommend NordVPN.

What else can you watch with a VPN on Netflix?

Netflix libraries vary significantly based on your geographical location, due to licensing agreements with production studios. However, with the use of a reliable VPN, you can avoid these geo-blocks and access any Netflix library you wish.

Here are some of the shows that you can find in different Netflix libraries using a VPN:

VPN not working while trying to watch Netflix

While VPNs are generally reliable tools for accessing geo-restricted content like Poldark on Netflix, there might be times when you encounter issues. This can happen for several reasons and, thankfully, there are usually straightforward solutions to these problems.

Here are some of the most common reasons why you might experience issues:

Netflix has recognized and blocked the IP addresses , given by your VPN

, given by your VPN Your original IP address is leaking

Your chosen VPN may not be able to bypass Netflix's location restrictions

Your browsing history shows your actual location

If you encounter any of these problems, don't worry. Here are some solutions you can try:

Connect to a different server in the VPN network

in the VPN network Clear cookies and cache , as they might contain information about your real location

, as they might contain information about your real location Get in touch with your VPN provider's support team

Look into switching to a different VPN provider, like NordVPN, known for its robust ability to bypass Netflix's location restrictions

A reliable VPN provider will have top-notch security features and will always be ready to assist you 24/7, should you encounter any issues.

Can I use a free VPN to watch Poldark on Netflix?

We do not recommend using a free VPN to watch Poldark on Netflix, even though it is technically possible. Free VPNs often come with limitations that make them less suitable for streaming, particularly for high-quality shows like Poldark.

Firstly, free VPNs often have data caps, limiting how much you can stream. They also normally have a smaller fleet of servers than premium plans, leading to overcrowding and slower speeds. Most free VPNs struggle to unblock popular streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Disney+, and others.

What’s more, free VPNs often display annoying pop-up ads and could potentially expose your device to malware. The limited number of servers could mean the free VPN provider doesn't have servers in the countries where Poldark is available.

Also, free VPNs might log and sell your browsing data, compromising your privacy, and their servers are most likely already blacklisted by streaming services.

Instead, we recommend using a premium provider with a free trial and money-back guarantee. With a premium VPN service you’ll get to enjoy unlimited data, premium features, and a lag-free streaming experience.

Here are the best premium VPN options for streaming:

NordVPN – 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

– 7-day free trial for Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Surfshark – 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

– 7-day free trial for Android, iOS, and macOS and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices Atlas VPN – 7-day free trial for iOS and Android and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all devices

Everything you should know about Poldark

Poldark is a captivating British historical drama series that premiered on March 8, 2015. The show is based on the novels by Winston Graham and spans five engaging seasons.

The story revolves around the life of Ross Poldark, brilliantly portrayed by Aidan Turner, a British Army officer who returns to his home in Cornwall after the American War of Independence. Throughout the series, viewers are taken on a journey through Poldark's struggles as he attempts to rebuild his life and restore his family's tin mines, all while dealing with love, loss, and rivalry.

Poldark provides a blend of romance, adventure, and historical events, set against the stunning backdrop of the Cornish landscape. The series concluded with its fifth season, which aired in 2019, leaving behind a legacy of gripping storytelling and memorable performances.

Release date March 8, 2015 Number of seasons 5 Starring Aidan Turner, Eleanor Tomlinson, Heida Reed, Ruby Bentall, Jack Farthing, and others Created by Debbie Horsfield Awards BAFTA Awards 2016 – Audience Award (TV); Satellite Awards 2018 – Best Ensemble (TV); TV Choice Awards UK 2015 – Best New Drama

Final thoughts

While Poldark is an incredibly captivating show, it isn’t available in all Netflix libraries due to regional restrictions. Currently, only 4 countries worldwide have Poldark on their Netflix libraries.

However, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy this historical drama series. With a reliable VPN you can change your virtual location to where all five seasons of Poldark are available on Netflix. This allows you to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite content from anywhere in the world. For its reliability and superior set of features, we firmly recommend NordVPN.

So, grab your popcorn, connect to a UK server on your VPN, and get ready for a binge-worthy experience with Poldark on Netflix.

FAQs