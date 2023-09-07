Who doesn't like to watch Bachelorette Australia – a show filled with thrill, drama, and excitement? Bachelorette Australia is one of the most popular shows in the world, and if you are a die-hard fan of this fantastic series and can't access it outside Australia, then we have a solution for you.

However, the show was streaming on some platforms, such as Amazon Plus in the US, but due to some restrictions, the latest episodes are not there. You can't watch the latest seasons in the United States, even if you go for other streaming sites' subscriptions.

So, to watch Bachelorette Australia in your geo-blocked region seamlessly, you should try a trusted VPN that spoofs your location, and you can watch your favorite show hassle-free.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to watch The Bachelorette using a VPN and recommend you some of the best providers on the market.

How to watch Bachelorette Australia in the US with a VPN

Select a reliable VPN that offers more servers in Australia, such as NordVPN Download and install the VPN Once you have downloaded it, connect to a server in UK for season 1-6, to Australia for season 6-7 Now open the 10Play or Channel4 website and log into your account Start watching your favorite episodes

Why do you need a VPN to watch Bachelorette Australia?

Due to copyright restrictions, you can't access Bachelorette Australia's latest season outside Australia. To access the new episodes, you must change your device location to Australia and mask the IP to watch Bachelorette Australia. This is only possible using a powerful VPN.

A VPN hides your IP location and helps bypass geo-restrictions without any hassle.

Also, a VPN ensures anonymity and secures your online personal information from third parties.

Best 5 VPNs to watch Bachelorette Australia

NordVPN – overall best VPN for watching Bachelorette Australia Surfshark VPN – affordable VPN with fast speed Atlas VPN – freemium VPN for watching Bachelorette Australia ExpressVPN – fast VPN with large server fleet CyberGhost – Bachelorette Australia VPN with dedicated streaming servers

Since the market is overcrowded with many VPNs, choosing the best one takes a toll. After detailed research, we have compiled a list of the top 5 VPNs to watch Bachelorette Australia without lags. We ensured all the VPNs have robust security features, offer an extensive network server, and can effectively bypass geo-restrictions:

1. NordVPN – best VPN for watching Bachelorette Australia anywhere

Servers/countries: 5,700+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥Get NordVPN with 68% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Bachelorette with NordVPN

NordVPN tops our list of best VPNs to watch Bachelorette Australia for all the right reasons since it is known for its reliability and vast network of servers.

With a network of over 5,700+ servers worldwide, NordVPN will spoof your device location easily and change it to Australia so you can enjoy your favorite show.

The NordLynx protocol enables fast and dedicated streaming, so there is no lag while watching. The security measures are also up to the mark, so there is no risk of IP leaking or malware attack while you use it. NordVPN employs AES-256 encryption, which is the market standard. In terms of privacy, your data will be secure, as NordVPN implements a strict no-logs policy.

In terms of price, you can subscribe to NordVPN for $3.19/month. If you want to try out if it works with Bachelorette Australia first, you can try it out with a 7-day free trial or a 30-day money refund.

To learn more, visit our NordVPN review.

Pros Large number of Australian servers

Efficient and fast streaming

NordLynx protocol for buffer-free HD video quality

Reliable privacy settings

7-day free trial Cons Lacks router app

2. Surfshark – budget VPN for watching Bachelorette Australia

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal:

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Watch Bachelorette with Surfshark

If you are searching for a reliable and speedy VPN to watch Bachelorette Australia with excellent security and features while not ripping you off, then Surfshark is your best bet.

With a network of over 3,200 servers and servers located in around 5 locations in Australia, Surfshark gives you a higher edge to quickly change to Australian locations and stream Bachelorette Australia.

The WireGuard protocol and tunneling techniques optimized speeds and traffic distribution for an enhanced streaming experience. During our tests, Surfshark provided reliable speeds and had no trouble unblocking The Bachelorette Australia.

Surfshark’s prices start at $2.30/month. Feel free to test it with a 7-day free trial or a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Check out our comprehensive Surfshark review to learn more.

Pros Great deals

More than 5 location servers in Australia

Fast and stable connection

Unlimited device connections

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Some servers might be slower

3. Atlas VPN – best free version VPN for watching Bachelorette Australia

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick Current deal: 🔥Get Atlas VPN, now 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch Bachelorette with Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is a solid VPN choice for streaming The Bachelorette. It has a free version for those who want a reliable VPN without investing or risking their security. The VPN has a small network of only 1,000 servers in a few locations, but with its advanced protocols and techniques, it performs no less than any other VPN service.

The IP rotation and continuous server rotation features give access to more users simultaneously and ensure complete privacy. Also, Atlas VPN is able to unblock many streaming platforms, including Netflix, YouTube, BBC iPlayer.

Besides a limited free version, you can get Atlas VPN for just $1.82/month.

Read more about this provider in our in-depth Atlas VPN review.

Pros Fast server rotation for better speeds

IP swapping technology for better masking

Free version available with maximum features

Unlimited simultaneous connections Cons Can access limited locations

4. ExpressVPN – the most secure VPN platform for watching Bachelorette Australia

Servers/countries: 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥Get ExpressVPN, now 49% OFF the 1-year plan!🔥

Watch Bachelorette with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a good VPN choice to stream The Bachelorette Australia with. It’s secure, pretty fast, and provides a great server network.

This VPN provider allows you to enjoy the freedom of choosing the fastest servers and customized streaming settings through a premium VPN platform. A large number of servers and high-grade security settings are the key features of this platform. The platform has dedicated servers for each category to enjoy lag-free and private streaming without connection drops.

ExpressVPN has added features and an easy-to-use GUI combined with next-gen security protocols, making it highly reliable and efficient.

One drawback is that ExpressVPN is quite pricey. Its premium plans start at $6.67/month. So, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, VPNs like Surfshark or Atlas VPN would suit you better.

Check out more information about the provider in our ExpressVPN review.

Pros High-level security settings

Advanced features and protocols

No logs and privacy breaches

Fast downloading and streaming

Dedicated servers for incognito surfing Cons Quite pricey

5. CyberGhost – the most extensive server network for watching Bachelorette Australia

Servers/countries: 9,400+ servers in 91 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+ Compatible with: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥Get CyberGhost VPN, now 83% OFF + 2 months FREE🔥

Watch Bachelorette with CyberGhost

With its most extensive network of servers worldwide, CyberGhost promises to access The Bachelorette Australia without hassle anywhere in the world.

The more significant number of servers – 9,400+ servers in 91 countries – offers faster connection to most nearby servers, so you can enjoy Bachelorette Australia right in your country without delay.

The VPN platform is highly encrypted and known for its privacy and security protocols. It also offers a trial period so you can avail a refund if you don't like it.

CyberGhost has affordable prices – you can get it for $2.19/month. This plan will let you secure up to 7 devices at once. However, there’s no free plan but you can get a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Take a look at our CyberGhost review to learn more.

Pros 45-day money refund

Largest server network worldwide

Efficient security and privacy settings

Fast speed and stable connections Cons App needs some improvements

How to watch Bachelorette Australia with a VPN on your device?

You can easily watch Bachelorette Australia on your devices through a VPN service. Download any reliable VPN, such as NordVPN, and log in with your details. Below, we provided step-by-step instructions for each device:

Watch Bachelorette Australia on your computer (Windows, Mac)

Want to access Bachelorette on your PC? No worries, just follow the steps below:

To watch Bachelorette Australia on your PC, download, and open your VPN, we recommend NordVPN Connect to a server in Australia or United Kingdom Log in with your Gmail or Apple ID into the VPN software and connect with a server in Australia Now open the 10Play or Channel 4 site on your browser and enter your account details Start streaming your episodes of Bachelorette Australia

Watch Bachelorette Australia on your PC

Watch Bachelorette Australia on your smartphone (Android, iOS)

Here’s what you have to do if you want to stream Bachelorette Australia on your phone:

Download the VPN app, our top choice is NordVPN Switch your phone location and app store location to Australia Use your Google or Apple ID login to your VPN Now connect with any Australian or United Kingdom server Download the 10Play or Channel 4 app from the app store Start streaming!

Watch Bachelorette Australia on mobile

Watch Bachelorette Australia on your streaming devices

Most streaming devices are not compatible with VPNs, but you can try downloading a VPN if they are compatible. To watch Bachelorette Australia using your streaming devices, follow the below steps:

Download your favorite VPN and connect it to your Wi-Fi router, our choice is NordVPN Now select and connect to an Australian or UK server Now plug in your streaming devices or stick to the TV through HDMI port Open 10Play or Channel 4 on your streaming device and start watching

Watch Bachelorette on streaming devices

How to Watch Bachelorette Australia in your country

The latest season of Bachelorette Australia is available to stream only in Australia on 10play. If you live outside Australia to enjoy the latest season of Bachelorette Australia, here is what you can do:

Watch Bachelorette Australia in the US

Download any reliable VPN, such as NordVPN , and log in through your Google or Apple account

any reliable VPN, such as , and log in through your Google or Apple account Connect to a server in Australia or United Kingdom

in Australia or United Kingdom Open the 10Play, Channel 4 app or website

or website Find the latest Bachelorette Australia episodes and start streaming!

Stream Bachelorette in the US

Watch Bachelorette Australia in the UK

In the UK, The Bachelorette Australia is available on Amazon Prime and Channel 4, but you won't find latest season 7 there. If you have its subscription, you can enjoy the old episodes or opt for a VPN to stream the latest season 7 it on your 10Play account without buying any additional subscription.

Stream Bachelorette in the UK

Otherwise, you can connect to a server in the UK with your VPN service and enjoy the show.

Watch Bachelorette Australia in Canada

Based in Canada? No problem – you can stream Bachelorette Australia from there too. Here’s how:

Choose a reliable VPN such as NordVPN Download and install the VPN Connect to a server in Australia or United Kingdom Open the Channel 4 or 10plat app or website Start streaming your episodes of Bachelorette Australia

Open the

Watch Bachelorette in Canada

Why can't I watch Bachelorette Australia with a VPN?

Sometimes, you can't access the other country's servers even after using a VPN. Some of the reasons behind it are:

Your IP is leaking due to your browser settings

Cookies might be leaking your data

You are not connected to a server in Australia

Your device needs to be updated

Here are some quick fixes for these issues:

Turn on the IP leak protection feature of your VPN

Connect to a different server

Choose a different browser

Clear cookies and caches

Update your device

Contact a VPN’s customer support team.

How to watch Bachelorette Australia with a free VPN?

You can install any free VPN to connect to an Australian server and stream Bachelorette Australia easily. But most free VPNs are unreliable and share your private data with other parties, so it's better to avoid it.

Better yet, use a freemium VPN, a free version of a premium VPN. Atlas VPN and Proton VPN are the best freemium VPN providers. Both come with unlimited data and reliable security features. Another good option is to use a free trial of a paid VPN. Some recommended free VPNs are:

NordVPN . The most secure and fastest servers worldwide. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day free trial.

. The most secure and fastest servers worldwide. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 7-day free trial. Surfshark. One of the fastest and most affordable VPNs with unlimited simultaneous connections, offering a 7-day free trial and 30-day money-back guarantee.

Why can't I watch Bachelorette Australia on Paramount Plus?

Due to copyright, Bachelorette Australia is unavailable on Paramount Plus, but you can watch it through VPN on the 10Play platform.

Everything you should know about Bachelorette Australia

Bachelorette Australia is a reality-based proposal show belonging to the Bachelorette Show international chain. The program follows a similar format where bachelors try to impress and marry the featured bachelorette. It has around 7 seasons streamed to date, with the 8th season streaming in 2023.

Season Winner Airing Dates Season 1 Sasha Mielczarek 23 September 2015 - 22 October 2015 Season 2 Lee Elliott 21 September 2016 - 27 October 2016 Season 3 Stu Laundy 20 September 2017 - 26 October 2017 Season 4 Taite Radley 10 October 2018 - 15 November 2018 Season 5 Carlin Sterritt 9 October 2019 - 14 November 2019 Season 6 Frazer NeatePete Mann 7 October 2020 - 5 November 2020 Season 7 Darvid Garayeli 20 October 2021 - 25 November 2021 Season 8 TBD Not released

Season 7 of Bachelorette Australia is premiering, with Brooke Blurton featured as the bachelorette of the season whose heart is won by Darvid Garayeli.

Conclusion

Bachelorette Australia is one of the most trending reality shows worldwide. Unfortunately, you can't watch this show worldwide due to geo-restrictions. To enjoy this thrilling masterpiece, you can use a trusted VPN and watch it from anywhere in the world without issues.

With a VPN, you can bypass geo-blocks and access this show anywhere. Hopefully, this guide has helped you watch this show using a VPN without encountering any hiccups. Still, if you are confused about choosing the right one, we recommend NordVPN. With a great server fleet and robust security features, it has become the top choice of users. So, download it and start streaming The Bachelorette Australia now.

