The Challenge: Australia is an Australian spinoff of an American reality TV show with the same name. Each season, numerous reality TV stars and other celebrities compete in various missions to win the grand prize. You can watch it for free on 10 Play.

Unfortunately, the streaming platform is only available in Australia. Nevertheless, there is a way around it – you can use a quality streaming VPN. A VPN will give you an Australian IP address and allow you to access The Challenge Australia from anywhere on 10 Play.

In this article, you will find guides on how and where to watch The Challenge: Australia for free with a VPN. Continue reading.

How to watch The Challenge: Australia in the US with a VPN

Choose a VPN with Australian servers. We recommend using NordVPN, now with 68% OFF! Download and install the NordVPN software. Connect to a server located in Australia. Sign in or create an account for 10play.com.

Why Do You Need a VPN To Watch The Challenge: Australia?

10 Play is a platform where you can watch The Challenge: Australia for free – but only if you’re in Australia. The 10 Play website is unavailable to viewers in the US and elsewhere in the world due to licensing deals and geo-restrictions. But with a VPN, you will be able to watch The Challenge: Australia for free on 10 Play.

A VPN will mask your real IP address and give you an Australian one. That way, connecting to an Australian server through a VPN will trick streaming platforms such as 10 Play and make it appear as though you are watching from Australia. This way, The Challenge: Australia can be unlocked and enjoyed without problems. Additionally, a VPN provides extra online security by encrypting your traffic and keeping your online activities private and secure.

Best VPNs to watch The Challenge: Australia

With many VPNs available today, only a few can successfully bypass geo-restrictions and provide you access to blocked shows all over the world. So below are the providers that we tried and tested and determined to be the best VPNs to watch The Challenge: Australia from anywhere:

NordVPN – the best VPN to watch The Challenge: Australia for free Surfshark – fast and affordable The Challenge: Australia VPN AtlasVPN – freemium VPN for streaming the Challenge: Australia from anywhere

All five suggested VPNs perform outstandingly in performance, streaming, and providing security. Continue reading to find out more about each provider, and pick one that suits you best.

1. NordVPN – the best VPN to watch The Challenge: Australia for free

Servers/countries: 5,700+ servers in 60 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and more Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal: 🔥Get NordVPN with 68% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch The Challenge: AU with NordVPN

NordVPN is the best choice for those trying to unblock The Challenge: Australia on 10 Play. NordVPN offers over 5,700 servers across 60 countries and can ensure an uninterrupted and fluid streaming experience.

One of its standout features, SmartPlay (Smart DNS), is developed well to navigate geo-restrictions while providing global content access. During our testing, unblocking 10 Play and streaming The Challenge: Australia was easy. We also found the streaming experience to be high quality and without any buffering.

Beyond its streaming capabilities, NordVPN offers many security features, ensuring user data remains uncompromised. It also seamlessly integrates with many operating systems.

Regarding pricing, NordVPN costs $3.19/month and is paired with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out without any risks.

Pros Unblocks The Challenge: Australia

SmartDNS

Affordable pricing

Advanced security Cons No router applet

2. Surfshark – fast and affordable The Challenge: Australia VPN

Servers/countries:

3,200+ servers in 100 countries Streaming sites:

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more Compatible with:

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Current deal:

🔥Get 82% OFF Surfshark + 2 months FREE🔥



Watch The Challenge: AU with Surfshark

Surfshark is another near-ideal VPN option to help access the Challenge: Australia on 10 Play. With a vast network of over servers in 100 countries, it allows you to watch the show from anywhere.

The SmartDNS feature helps you bypass geo-blocks and access restricted content more easily. We were able to unblock 10 Play without any issues. Besides, Surfshark is also super fast. During our testing, high Surfshark speeds ensured a smooth and pleasurable streaming experience.

Surfshark works seamlessly with most operating systems and is compatible with platforms like Android TV.

Surfshark comes at a very affordable price of just $2.30/month. The best part is it offers unlimited simultaneous device connections and has a 7-day free trial with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Unblocks The Challenge: Australia

Affordable pricing

Compatible with Android TV

SmartDNS Cons No router applet

3. AtlasVPN – freemium VPN for streaming the Challenge: Australia from anywhere

Servers/countries: 1,000+ servers in 42 countries Streaming sites: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube Compatible with: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick Current deal: 🔥Get Atlas VPN, now 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!🔥

Watch The Challenge: AU with Atlas VPN

AtlasVPN is a reliable VPN choice for fans of The Challenge: Australia. It has 1,000 servers in 42 countries, including Australia, so you will be able to access the show from anywhere in the world.

Atlas VPN premium version offers specialized streaming servers in some countries, but Australia is not included. Nevertheless, we didn’t experience any issues while trying to unblock 10 Play to watch The Challenge: Australia. The streaming experience was also really smooth and without any buffering.

Besides being good for streaming, Atlas VPN also has advanced encryption and numerous security features to keep your identity safe and private while browsing online. For example, there is a SafeBrowse feature that blocks ads and malicious sites.

Atlas VPN has a free version, but it doesn’t include Australian servers. Fortunately, the premium version price starts at just $1.82/month.

Pros Unblocks The Challenge: Australia

Specialized streaming servers

Free version Cons No SmartDNS

How to watch The Challenge: Australia with a VPN on your device

A good VPN will be compatible with a number of platforms and devices, so you can watch The Challenge: Australia on your phone, computer, or an array of streaming devices such as Android TV or Amazon Fire Stick. To find out how to access The Challenge: Australia on any device, check out the guides below:

Watch The Challenge: Australia on your computer

Whether you're on a Windows PC or a Mac, watching The Challenge: Australia is straightforward – just follow the steps below:

Choose a VPN with servers in Australia. We recommend NordVPN, now 68% off Download and install the NordVPN app from the official website Connect to a server in Australia Go to 10 Play and log in or create an account Search for The Challenge: Australia and start watching

Watch The Challenge: AU on your PC

Watch The Challenge: Australia on your smartphone

Here’s how to watch The Challenge: Australia on your Android and iOS phone:

Choose a VPN with Australian Servers. We recommend NordVPN, now 68% off Download the VPN app from the Google Play Store or the App Store Log in or create an account Connect to an Australian server Go to 10 Play website or app, log in, and start watching The Challenge: Australia

Stream The Challenge: AU on your phone

Watch The Challenge: Australia on your streaming Devices

Unlike Mobile and Desktop applications, it is difficult on streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Chromecast, as they might not always support VPN apps directly. However, you can still use a VPN with your streaming devices by setting it up on your router:

Choose a VPN with servers in Australia. Our recommendation is NordVPN, now 68% off Set up the VPN on your router and connect to a server in Australia. Connect your streaming device to the router’s network. Go to 10 Play and watch the Challenge: Australia

How To Watch The Challenge: Australia From Your Country

The Challenge: Australia is an Australian spinoff of the American Challenge show, therefore it might not be available in every country. However, in some countries, there are streaming platforms that have the show in their libraries.

Watch The Challenge: Australia in the US

The Challenge: Australia is not available to watch in the US. You will need a VPN to connect to an Australian server and watch the show on 10 Play.

Watch The Challenge: Australia in the UK

If you're looking for a way to watch The Challenge: Australia in the UK, you will need to use a VPN such as NordVPN to connect to an Australian server and access the show on the 10 Play streaming platform.

Watch The Challenge: Australia in New Zealand

Regrettably, The Challenge: Australia isn't accessible in New Zealand due to certain broadcasting restrictions. With a VPN, you can switch your location to the UK and watch the show on Paramount Plus, or on 10 Play in Australia.

Watch The Challenge: Australia in Canada

Canadian fans will not be able to access The Challenge: Australia in Canada due to regional limitations. However, you can use a VPN to connect to a server in the UK or Australia and watch the show on Paramount Plus and 10 Play, respectively.

Why Can't I Watch The Challenge: Australia With a VPN?

You might experience some issues while watching The Challenge: Australia with a VPN, but there are ways to fix any problems. Here’s a rundown of the problems you could face and how to fix them:

The VPN IP address is blocked . Streaming platforms usually update and prevent their systems from detecting and blocking VPN IP addresses. Connect to a different server in the same location and try again.

. Streaming platforms usually update and prevent their systems from detecting and blocking VPN IP addresses. Connect to a different server in the same location and try again. Outdated VPN Software : If your VPN software is outdated, it might not work efficiently. Check your VPN app for updates and install them.

: If your VPN software is outdated, it might not work efficiently. Check your VPN app for updates and install them. You are connected to the wrong server . Double-check what server you are connected to. To watch The Challenge: Australia, you need an Australian server.

. Double-check what server you are connected to. To watch The Challenge: Australia, you need an Australian server. Your IP is leaking : Your real IP address may be made public if your VPN has an IP leak. You won't be able to view The Challenge: Australia if streaming services notice this and limit your access. To avoid this, enable IP and DNS leak protection in your VPN app.

: Your real IP address may be made public if your VPN has an IP leak. You won't be able to view The Challenge: Australia if streaming services notice this and limit your access. To avoid this, enable IP and DNS leak protection in your VPN app. Browser cookies are revealing your real location . Sometimes cookies save your real IP address and show it to the site you’re trying to access. Go to your browser’s settings and clear cookies and cache.

. Sometimes cookies save your real IP address and show it to the site you’re trying to access. Go to your browser’s settings and clear cookies and cache. Your VPN is not able to unblock The Challenge: Australia. Not all VPNs are capable of unblocking streaming platforms. If you tried everything, and it still doesn’t work, consider changing your VPN provider to one that works better with streaming, such as NordVPN.

How To Watch The Challenge: Australia With a Free VPN

The Challenge: Australia is available to watch for free on 10 Play. However, if you live outside Australia, you will need a VPN to access the platform. You can use a free VPN to do that, but we don’t recommend it for several reasons.

Free VPNs are often incapable of bypassing geo-restrictions and usually have very few servers. Besides, they also offer limited data and might collect your information to sell to third parties for profit.

Nevertheless, there’s an option to use a safe and secure freemium VPN service, although the free versions might have limited locations and data, too. We recommend Atlas VPN as the best freemium service to watch The Challenge: Australia for free.

The other, better way to watch The Challenge: Australian for free is to use the free trials and money-back guarantees of premium VPN providers:

NordVPN – offers a 7-day free trial for Android, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark – has a 7-day free trial for mobile devices and Mac, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Everything you should know about The Challenge: Australia

In this Australian adaptation of the US show The Challenge, Australian reality TV stars and other celebrities compete in various missions to win prizes, and the game itself. Here are some more details on the show:

Number of Seasons 1 (ongoing) Number of Episodes 10 Based on The Challenge (US) Starring Contestants change with every new season

Conclusion

It might be difficult to navigate the geo-restrictions, especially if you want to view geo-restricted shows like The Challenge: Australia in the US. Using a VPN is the easiest method to get around these geo-restrictions and access The Challenge: Australia on 10 Play from anywhere in the world.

Based on our tests, the best VPN for watching The Challenge: Australia for free is NordVPN. It can unblock the 10 Play platform without any issues and has advanced security features to keep your online activities private. You can try NordVPN for free for 7 days and use the 30-day money-back guarantee to use it for a month without any risks.

