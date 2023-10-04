Apple releases iOS 17 update to fix overheating iPhones

As promised, Apple has released a new software update for its iOS 17 platform to address complaints of iPhones “running warmer than expected,” the tech company announced Wednesday.

The update will include "important bug fixes and security updates" an Apple spokesperson said.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” Apple said in an official statement on the fix earlier this week, blaming the overheating iPhones on increased background activity from some third-party apps.

Apple says the iPhones are safe to use unless they display an explicit temperature warning.

The overheating bug first came to light after Apple released the new operating system and its newly designed iPhone 15 series in stores on September 22.

“The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity,” the company warned users after a slew of reports about the bug began showing up on social media.

Image by Apple

iPhone owners also began to post their own theories about what was actually causing their Apple devices to overheat – some blaming Instagram, other a flaw in Apple’s design.

Some iPhone aficionado's questioned Apple's switch from a physical sim card to its current eSIM, and alternatively even mentioning the heat trapped by the iPhone's new a titanium frame.

iPhone users should notice the iOS 17.0.3 update on their devices immediately.



