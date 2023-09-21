Infosys to turn 50,000 employees into AI experts using Nvidia tech

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, will open a new AI-first excellence center. It plans to train 50,000 employees on Nvidia AI technology in a collaboration to bring AI expertise to its customers.

The expanded strategic collaboration with Nvidia is aimed to “help enterprises worldwide, drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions,” the digital and consulting services exporter announced in a press release.

The Nvidia AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes, and GPU systems will be integrated into Infosys Topaz. Topaz is a set for AI services, solutions, and platforms that brings the advantage of “12,000+ AI use cases, 150+ pre-trained AI models, and 10+ AI platforms steered by AI-first specialists and data strategists.”

Additionally, Infosys plans to set up an Nvidia Centre of Excellence, where it will train and certify 50,000 of its employees on Nvidia AI technology to provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers across industries. In total, Infosys has over 330,000 employees.

“Infosys is transforming into an AI-first company to better provide AI-based services to our clients worldwide. Our clients are also looking at complex AI use cases that can drive significant business value across their entire value chain,” said Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman at Infosys.

He believes that combined solutions with Nvidia’s core stack will help enterprises “on their journey to become AI-first.”

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, sees generative AI driving enterprise productivity gains.

“Together, Nvidia and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions,” Huang said.

Using Nvidia’s tech, Infosys has already developed multiple AI-first enterprise offerings across industries, including computer vision, large language models, speech and translation solutions, and “language neutralization features” used in contact centers.

