NASA launches its own space Netflix

NASA is launching its free on-demand streaming service NASA+, providing space fans with first-hand access to original cosmos content.

NASA announced that the long-awaited launch of its streaming platform is taking place this month. On the new platform, the agency will provide access to live coverage of the agency’s missions and research, along with an original video series showcasing its work.

Unlike commercial streaming platforms, NASA+ is going to be ad-free, at no cost, and family-friendly. NASA also stated that the streaming service will be available worldwide.

“From exoplanet research to better understanding Earth’s climate and the influence of the Sun on our planet along with exploration of the solar system, our new science and flagship websites, as well as forthcoming NASA+ videos, showcase our discovery programs in an interdisciplinary and crosscutting way, ultimately building stronger connections with our visitors and viewers,” said Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters.

The platform will be accessible via the NASA App on various devices, including iOS and Android mobile devices, streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and both desktop and mobile web browsers.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters. “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

NASA’s interactive mission coverage has received two Emmy awards in the category of Outstanding Interactive Program. The awarded coverages were of the Mars InSight landing and multimedia coverage of Demonstration Mission 1.

