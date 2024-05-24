Nothing CEO reveals next smartphone design in tweet

Recent pictures reveal a possible add-on to Nothing’s Phone 3.

With Nothing’s Phone 2 released last year, some are already speculating what the next Nothing Phone could look like.

The company's CEO, Carl Pei, shared some hints about the new design of the Nothing Phone 3 on X (formerly Twitter).

He recently uploaded a few images of an updated software interface and asked for feedback. Pei also shared the possibly new design of the Nothing Phone 3.

A fourth button, also known as the Action button, was a giveaway that this could be the upcoming model. All previous Nothing phones include three buttons.

The newly spotted detail is placed on the right side of the device, under the power button. It's also smaller in size.

It's not yet known what this button is for, but according to the Beebom tech media outlet, it could be the camera shutter button.

Nothing has been introducing AI to its newest devices, so the new button might be related to the further integration of AI features.

More from Cybernews:

OpenAI walks back restrictions in employee exit contracts

Merrill employee exposes Walmart pension plan members

Affiliated Dermatologists struck by ransomware attack, 370K impacted

Online video downloader exposes user data, including explicit content

Tomb Raider games CEO: humans still key to creativity in AI era

Subscribe to our newsletter