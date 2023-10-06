Prada will design Moon suits for NASA

The next astronauts to land on the Moon will be wearing Prada, with Italian fashion house joining efforts to design spacesuits for the Artemis III mission in 2025.

Prada is partnering with Axiom Space, a Houston-based private company tasked by NASA to create spacesuits for its upcoming lunar mission.

In a press release, the Axiom Space CEO Michael Suffredini lauded Prada’s “technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts.”

Suffredini said that the partnership will not only ensure the comfort of astronauts but also bring forward “the much-needed human factors and considerations absent from legacy spacesuits.”

Prada said it would apply “decades” of experimentation and design know-how, including its involvement in the America’s Cup sailing competition, to design the new spacesuit.

“We are honored to be a part of this historic mission with Axiom Space,” Prada Group Marketing Director Lorenzo Bertelli said.

Artemis III will bring humans back to the Moon for the first time in over 50 years and will see the first woman and first person of color walk on the lunar surface.

In March, NASA unveiled the prototype of the spacesuit, called the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or AxEMU.

Axiom Space said the new spacesuit “will enable greater exploration of the lunar surface than ever before,” with the focus on increased flexibility and greater protection against the harsh environment.

More from Cybernews:

Experiment: anti-Pegasus box to keep spies away from my home

Global scam on WhatsApp and Telegram costs job seekers over $100M

Fiserv attack exposes 837K Flagstar Bank clients

Popular DNA testing service 23andMe investigates data leak claims

Persistent threat actor reappears after FBI takedown of QakBot

Subscribe to our newsletter