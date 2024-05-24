Truecaller lets users personalize their digital assistant

Truecaller has included a new feature that allows users to voice their own digital assistant.

Truecaller, an app that helps identify callers, block unwanted numbers, and assist with incoming calls, has added one more feature.

Now, Truecaller users can use their own voice on its AI assistant, which was first featured in 2022.

This novelty is made possible with Microsoft’s Azure AI Speech technology that helps to “quickly develop high-quality voice-enabled apps.”

To use the feature, users need to subscribe to Truecaller Premium, which costs $9.99 per month.

Once the user becomes a subscriber, they can add their voice to Truecaller’s personal assistant.

