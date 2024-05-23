WhatsApp hints at offering AI to spruce up profile pics

Meta-owned WhatsApp could soon satisfy your cravings for a quality profile pic by introducing an AI-powered feature that generates the perfect picture.

WhatsApp has provided users with new updates over the last few months, offering pinned messages, quick reactions, and voice message transcriptions for Android.

The messaging platform’s Beta version 2.24.11.17 should soon have another update – AI-generated profile pictures.

Users should be able to create a profile picture according to their personal traits, interests, and mood by writing them down in a description box. AI will then use this description to generate a personal profile picture.

However, it’s not yet known when the new feature will become available, if at all, reports WABetaInfo.

Creating an AI-generated profile picture could be a convenient feature for those who want a personalized profile but still remain private.

Previously, WhatsApp rolled out an update that included AI-generated stickers to further enhance the user experience.

