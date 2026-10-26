TotalVPN’s Black Friday 2026 offer drops the cost of its annual Premium VPN plan by 80%, bringing it to just $1.59/month. Through the current TotalVPN deal, the first year costs $19.00 upfront instead of paying the regular monthly rate.

The subscription also bundles Total Adblock and TotalAV antivirus at no extra cost, adding more than just VPN protection to the package. A 30-day money-back guarantee is included, so you can try the service before deciding whether you want to keep it.

TotalVPN Black Friday deals 2026

TotalVPN’s annual Premium VPN plan is available with 80% off

There’s one main TotalVPN Black Friday deal available at the moment:

TotalVPN Premium VPN – 12 months: save 80% and pay $1.59/month, or $19.00 upfront for the first year. The package includes Total Adblock and TotalAV antivirus, along with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

At $19.00 for the first year, the deal puts TotalVPN among the cheaper paid VPN options. The subscription supports up to 8 simultaneous connections, which should be enough to cover several personal devices under one account.

TotalVPN currently has 1,800+ servers across 90 countries and supports common VPN protocols such as WireGuard. It also works with major streaming platforms and supports torrenting, making it suitable for more than basic private browsing.

The included security tools add some extra value to the Black Friday offer. TotalAV antivirus provides malware protection, while Total Adblock can remove intrusive ads while browsing. Both are included with the discounted TotalVPN subscription rather than sold as separate additions on the checkout page.

One thing to keep in mind is that $1.59/month is an introductory rate for the first 12 months. The regular price is considerably higher after the discounted period, so check the renewal details shown at checkout before subscribing.

For a closer look at its security, speeds, streaming performance, and apps, read our full TotalVPN review.

What is the best TotalVPN Black Friday deal?

The 12-month Premium VPN subscription is the standout TotalVPN Black Friday deal, cutting the first-year cost to $19.00 with an 80% discount. It’s particularly good value if you also have use for the included antivirus and ad-blocking tools, since both come bundled with the VPN.

The main trade-off is the renewal price. But if you’re mainly interested in getting a VPN cheaply for the next year, paying $19.00 upfront gives you the lowest available TotalVPN rate without requiring a multi-year commitment.