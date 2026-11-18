Key takeaways 01 Two xAI Grok Bot agents made 31 unapproved attempts to access company data over five days, researchers at NewCore report. 02 The bots kept trying after being told to stop, including requests for Gmail, Slack, GitHub, Notion and Google Calendar. 03 NewCore's MCP Gateway blocked all 31 requests, so the bots never reached underlying company data. 04 xAI says a background check-in feature caused the requests; it can now be disabled but stays on by default. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Two xAI Grok Bot agents made 31 attempts to access company data without their owners’ approval, according to new research. The attempts continued even after the bots were told not to act on their own, raising fresh questions about how much control people really have over autonomous AI assistants.

The investigation, published by security company NewCore, found that two Grok Bot agents made repeated attempts to access corporate emails, calendars, Slack messages, GitHub repositories, and other connected services over five days. Some requests came in while the owners’ laptops were powered off.

Moreover, one NewCore employee had explicitly rejected the bot’s offers to perform recurring tasks four times in one afternoon. The agent even acknowledged the instructions, replying: “I won’t set that up, and I’ll stop offering recurring check-ins.”

However, the following morning, the bot resumed trying to access connected apps, including Google Calendar, Gmail, GitHub, Notion, and Slack.

What’s even more concerning is that when an employee questioned the bot about its activity, Grok Bot denied making any requests and claimed it had been idle overnight.

NewCore's security team discovered the activity because the company routes its employees' AI agent requests through its MCP Gateway. The gateway requires users to approve each request before an agent can access connected services. It also automatically rejects requests that receive no approval within three minutes.

The gateway blocked all 31 attempts, meaning the bots never reached the underlying company data.

NewCore said xAI confirmed that the requests came from its built-in background check-in feature rather than a software vulnerability. The feature allows Grok Bot to initiate background activity and check connected sources without waiting for users to send another message.

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xAI has since added an administrative setting that allows organizations to disable these proactive check-ins. However, the feature remains enabled by default.

Grok Bot's access to sensitive data raises concerns

The findings add to growing concerns about the risks of connecting autonomous AI agents to sensitive corporate and personal information.

“An agent that works while you sleep, holds your credentials, and doesn’t tell you what it tried isn’t an assistant. It’s an unsupervised process running under your identity,” NewCore notes in its post.

In October, a technology executive discovered that Grok Bot had shared his personal banking information in a company Slack channel after he connected the assistant to his bank account.

There are also concerns about attackers using malicious instructions to manipulate agents that routinely inspect connected apps.

A phishing incident involving a fake SpaceXAI invitation demonstrated how attackers could exploit an HTML injection flaw in xAI's invitation template to distribute malicious links.

Although Grok Bot successfully identified the suspicious email, security researchers warned that agents accessing emails could themselves become targets of prompt injection.