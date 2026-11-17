Key takeaways 01 Streaming GTA 6 early through the New Zealand method could lead to Twitch suspension. 02 Changing a Sony account location may violate terms requiring accurate and complete account information. 03 A Dutch streamer was suspended for 48 hours after using the same workaround for Forspoken. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Streaming an early game of Grand Theft Auto VI could cost you your Twitch account. Changing your Sony account location also violates the terms of service.

While GTA 6 is not officially launching until November 19th, streamers can’t wait to be among the first ones to broadcast the game.

Some are turning to a workaround known as “the New Zealand method,” which allows them to change their location settings and access the game early on their PS5 and Xbox consoles.

The web is full of massive fake GTA 6 downloads. By Cybernews.

However, several German streamers have warned that doing so may result in Twitch account suspension.

In a video, Rohat Celik, a German streamer and content creator, said his Twitch partner manager informed him of a possible ban on his Twitch account.

While Twitch wouldn’t actively monitor such activity, viewers could report it to Sony, Celik said. Sony could then alert Twitch, potentially leading to suspensions.

While the platform hasn’t issued specific recommendations to streamers regarding the GTA 6 release, it confirmed that they must follow the embargo and NDA set by publishers and developers, according to NotebookCheck.

According to Sony’s terms of service, “all information provided during Account creation, and during the use of your Account, must be accurate and complete.”

The company said that it has the right to “suspend, terminate, or restrict” the account if it was created using false information.

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Not the first instance?

While this may sound fair, one user on X noted that the New Zealand method shouldn’t be restricted.

“You can definitely select the other store or the other time zone, etc., to play earlier, and there's nothing in Germany that can restrict users from doing that,” the user said, arguing that Twitch can’t ban streamers – only temporarily suspend them.

The X user hinted that this shouldn’t be the case anywhere in Europe. However, Dutch streamer Gtamen’s account was suspended for 48 hours after streaming Forspoken.

The suspension was due to the streamer accessing the content via the New Zealand method.

Earlier, Rockstar Games issued additional information about the release and streaming of Red Dead Redemption 2, which was unlocked worldwide according to New Zealand time.

However, the company hasn’t made a similar announcement about GTA 6 as of publication.

What is a “New Zealand method”?

The New Zealand method, also known as the New Zealand trick, is a well-known gaming workaround that allows players to play the latest video games a few hours early.

That becomes possible due to New Zealand's time zone. Midnight in the country comes much earlier than it does, for example, in the US.

Given this, some players like to change their device or account location to New Zealand to play the game earlier than scheduled in their home country.

Streamers aren’t the only ones who are having GTA 6-related issues.

Some users who pre-ordered the game learned that their physical purchase doesn’t include a code needed to access the game, or the code has already been used.