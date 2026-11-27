Key takeaways 01 French poison control centers say routine calls surged after Google AI Overviews launched. 02 Marseille reported a 78% rise, while Bordeaux, Lyon, and Toulouse also saw sharp increases. 03 Staff say many callers ask about low-risk issues after reading alarming AI-generated answers. 04 Centres want AI companies to stop default referrals and seek €2 million in extra annual funding. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Since Google AI Overviews launched in July, hospital poison control centers in France have been overwhelmed with trivial queries about matters such as expired yoghurts and slugs in salads.

One poison control center in Marseille reported that calls had doubled since Google rolled out AI Overviews.

Hospital switchboards are overwhelmed and struggling to deal with routine calls about matters that pose no toxicological risk.

Dr. Jérôme Langrand, head of the Poison Control Center at Lariboisière–Fernand-Widal Hospital in Paris, told La Libre that one in every two calls is related to something users heard from Google or ChatGPT, which frightened them and prompted them to contact medical services.

"We're not equipped to handle these calls, which completely overwhelm us," said Langrand.

The surge extends beyond Paris. AFP reported that calls rose by 78% in Marseille, 51% in Bordeaux, 33% in Lyon, and 22% in Toulouse during July and August.

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Huge pressure on emergency services

France's eight poison control centers provide round-the-clock advice on poisoning, supporting members of the public, emergency medical services and intensive care doctors.

At the Parisian center, nurse Maria Blas said staff have no time to go for a coffee or to the toilet, adding that they eat their lunch in front of the computer screen.

In the Marseille centre, the congestion is particularly bad because its single phone line is also used by emergency and intensive care doctors seeking advice about patients who urgently need an antidote.

The head of the Marseille center, Professor Nicolas Simon, explained that reassuring a caller by saying "it's not serious" can take at least ten minutes, adding to the pressure on the center's phone lines.

In Toulouse, staff have contacted AI companies and asked them to stop their chatbots from referring people to their phone lines by default. They are yet to hear back, reported France 3.