Key takeaways 01 Microsoft plans to move Windows 11 Wi-Fi drivers outside the kernel in 2027. 02 The change aims to stop faulty Wi-Fi drivers from crashing the entire operating system. 03 Microsoft has already moved some hardware drivers to user mode to reduce kernel reliance. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Microsoft is working on a change to prevent users' PCs from crashing completely when a Wi-Fi driver fails.

One reason the Windows system may crash is faulty Wi-Fi drivers. If a driver has a bug or crashes, it can affect the entire operating system.

To address the issue, the company plans to move Wi-Fi drivers outside of the Windows kernel and into user mode.

The change is scheduled for 2027. However, to reduce reliance on the Windows kernel, the company has already moved some hardware drivers into user mode.

Why is this change being implemented now?

Even though a Wi-Fi driver can crash the entire system, it still runs in kernel mode for several reasons.

One is that it needs to be fast to avoid experiencing lag or delays while a user is gaming or making a video call.

Kernel mode gives the driver permission to access the Wi-Fi adapter, allowing it to send commands such as turning it on and off or configuring wireless settings.

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Since Wi-Fi works continuously and handles data in the background, it also needs access to system resources.

The driver also organizes and processes the ongoing and incoming information, working as a network traffic manager.

Working in kernel mode makes a Wi-Fi driver much more powerful and faster.

A much-needed shift

After Microsoft released the August 2026 update for Windows 11, some users reported that their devices crashed or rebooted with a BSOD while playing games such as ARC Raiders and The Finals.

In response, the company decided to move to user-mode drivers, which wouldn’t affect the entire Windows system even in the event of a crash.

However, moving drivers to user mode has its limits. “Not every driver can move to user mode though. We know that for performance reasons especially,” explained Microsoft’s Windows product manager Mehmet Kucukgoz via Windows Latest.