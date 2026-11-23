Key takeaways 01 Pavel Durov joked that GTA 6 criminals should use Telegram, drawing criticism over the app’s alleged misuse. 02 Some users said the post was risky because Telegram has faced claims of enabling criminal activity. 03 A Telegram channel reportedly used fake GTA 6 files to spread malware to followers. 04 Telegram says it blocked more than 43.5 million channels and groups in 2025. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A social media post from Pavel Durov, CEO and founder of the messaging app Telegram, has raised a few red flags.

Pavel Durov claimed the least realistic thing about GTA 6 is that the main characters can run a criminal operation without a single Telegram group.

Jason and Lucia, a Bonnie-and-Clyde-type duo, “run a whole criminal operation” and encounter roughly 8 criminal gangs in the game, none of which use Telegram or an in-game equivalent to coordinate their crimes, according to Durov.

While some people (namely Elon Musk) found the post hilarious, others questioned why Durov, the CEO of a company accused of criminal complicity, would draw more attention to the accusations.

Many users echoed a different sentiment: “Durov’s lawyers aren’t going to like this.”

Telegram and Durov accused of trolling

Durov and his messaging app have been caught “trolling” online before, particularly in Telegram’s response to Russia’s international arrest warrant for its CEO after accusing Durov of facilitating terrorism.

Russia charged the Telegram chief, alleging that the messaging app was helping to recruit Ukrainian secret service members.

On X, Telegram’s official account responded with an image showing Durov flipping off the camera.

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An account on X reposted the response and claims that Durov updated his Telegram profile picture depicting him as a stereotypical terrorist.

While these posts seem to draw on the absurdity of the accusations, some users agree that the responses are pretty wild, especially from a tech CEO, given that Telegram may have facilitated criminal activity in the past.

Alleged criminal use of Telegram

Recently, a Telegram channel called Cyberleek reportedly promised its 25,000 followers a downloadable, playable build of GTA 6 months before the scheduled launch.

Instead of sending its subscribers links to the unreleased game, Cyberleek was reportedly sending files containing malware, infostealers, and remote-access trojans, according to International Cyber Digest.

In the past, Durov was detained in France back in 2024 after being accused of being complicit in cybercriminal activity ranging from money laundering to child sexual exploitation.

Although Durov was eventually allowed to leave France and was seemingly not convicted of any of the 12 charges, criminal activity on Telegram continued to rise.

In 2025 alone, more than 43.5 million Telegram channels and groups were blocked, and moderation activity has continued to accelerate into early 2026.