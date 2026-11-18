Key takeaways 01 Fans are booking time off work and changing plans to play GTA 6 at launch. 02 Some workplaces may feel the impact as employees coordinate vacation days around the game. 03 Adult players are balancing the release with marriages, children, jobs, and family travel. 04 The long wait has turned GTA 6 into a shared cultural moment for longtime fans. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

After 13 years of waiting, responsible adults can be found causing chaos by booking time off work, negotiating playtime with their partners, and even making questionable holiday plans as GTA 6 finally launches.

When Grand Theft Auto V arrived, the world was a very different place. Barack Obama was president, TikTok didn't exist, Netflix was only $7.99 per month, and ChatGPT was still a decade away. We've also lived through a global pandemic, three FIFA World Cups, and seen billionaires launching themselves into space.

As time passed, the teenagers who played GTA V grew up, got married, bought houses, and had children. But they quietly celebrated every bizarre development with the same meme: "We got [insert event] before GTA 6." From AI-generated influencers and flying taxis to the discovery of strange new creatures in the deep ocean, almost anything qualified.

The arrival of the latest installment means one of gaming's longest-running memes is about to be retired after the announcement of a new James Bond. But gamers of every age are proudly sharing their plans for the weeks ahead.

Who needs a flight to Miami when you've got a ticket to Vice City?

For most people reading this, requesting annual leave means planning a beach holiday, a city break, visiting family, or escaping the office for a few days of much-needed relaxation. For one Grand Theft Auto fan, it means traveling to Miami without even leaving the living room.

One Reddit user told their boss they were heading to Miami for their upcoming vacation and needed to book some time off. Unbeknownst to their boss, they weren't talking about flights, hotels, or Florida sunshine. They were secretly preparing to spend their holiday in Vice City.

The boss approved the request and later discovered what the trip actually involved. But the employee had zero regrets. Another user admitted that he had rented a hotel room for the week so nobody could bother him. Predictably, his wife struggled to grasp the concept and accused him of being either crazy or unfaithful.

The boss who approved everyone's vacation and accidentally emptied the workplace

In an October post on r/GTAVI, a user explained that they manage several locations for their employer. As November vacation requests began arriving, they decided to be generous and approve everyone who wanted November 19 off. But there was one small problem. One location was now scheduled to have absolutely nobody working.

Rather than cancel the leave, the selfless manager decided to cover the shift alone, working 11 hours while their employees enjoyed a day of virtual car theft, reckless driving, and exploring Leonida.

The post has attracted thousands of upvotes, with fellow gamers praising the manager's sacrifice and joking about what might happen at less accommodating workplaces.

The accountant who finally found something to talk about

For another Reddit user, GTA 6 has achieved what years of corporate team-building failed to do. The anticipation is getting coworkers talking to each other again. He described working in an office where conversations rarely extended beyond NPC talk about traffic, lunch, and routine work.

All that would change when they requested several days of vacation to play GTA 6. A colleague spotted the dates on the shared calendar and realized why. Before long, four other employees admitted they had similar plans.

A 46-year-old accountant who was normally quiet in meetings suddenly came to life and admitted that outside the office, he was a dedicated GTA fanboy who had followed every trailer and leak. With the fuse of acceptance lit, middle-aged employees turned into teenagers again, sharing their plans for launch day.

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A group chat followed, quickly becoming more active than their regular workplace chat, and they arranged to go out for dinner. It's perhaps the most wholesome GTA story of the week. A game famous for its fictional violence and criminal mayhem has unexpectedly brought real people together.

One dad has accidentally won the GTA 6 lottery

For parents of young children, finding uninterrupted gaming time can be considerably harder than surviving a police chase in Los Santos. But one 35-year-old father of three daughters under five has stumbled upon what many gamers would consider the perfect arrangement.

In a post on r/daddit, he explained that his wife had decided to visit family in Miami for a week and take the children with her. The trip happened to coincide with the GTA 6 launch. He had already used his final two vacation days to secure Thursday and Friday off work. Reddit users quickly pointed out the irony that his family would be visiting the real Miami while he stayed home exploring its fictional counterpart.

While some fans are arranging time away from their families, others are preparing to welcome new additions. One Reddit user shared that her baby was due on November 19, the exact day GTA 6 launches. A longtime fan who started with GTA 2 and particularly loves Vice City asked whether anyone else was expecting a newborn around release day.

Naturally, the discussion soon turned to baby names and the game's protagonists. Having a baby is generally considered a fairly good excuse for postponing a gaming session, although nobody appears to have explained that to the release calendar.

Another user reflected on everything that had happened since GTA V: moving between states, getting married, building a career, buying a house, and discovering that he was going to become a father.

Not everyone is impressed by the lengths gamers are going to secure their launch-day freedom. In another Reddit post, someone described overhearing a couple arguing at a restaurant over how much time one partner had booked off to play GTA 6.

The story attracted thousands of upvotes and sparked a discussion about whether disappearing into a video game for days is a perfectly reasonable hobby or something that should first be negotiated with the person sharing your home.

For some couples, the obvious solution is to play together. For others, the next few days could involve a delicate balancing act between relationships, household responsibilities, and the overwhelming FOMO of not being able to play. If that doesn't work, you could always create a contract.

How the controversial game is bringing people together.

The people who played GTA V in 2013 aren't necessarily the same people they were back then.

The good news is that GTA-playing teenagers haven't been influenced by the game and turned to a life of crime, as the Daily Mail suggested.

Instead, they have become parents, accountants and managers. The players who once had entire weekends to play video games now have careers, mortgages, children, and calendars full of commitments. But the excitement surrounding GTA 6 has given many of them a reason to reconnect with something they loved when life was considerably less complicated.

Many want time to themselves, while others want to reconnect with old friends. But all players are united in having something to look forward to again and are even posting their delight on LinkedIn.