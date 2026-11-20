Key takeaways 01 GrapheneOS claims Google is trying to stop Android phone makers from working with the privacy-focused mobile OS. 02 The project says Google is using mobile services licensing terms to pressure device manufacturers. 03 GrapheneOS plans to raise its concerns with US Attorney Todd Blanche, citing antitrust law. 04 The dispute follows earlier GrapheneOS accusations about Pixel advantages, Android features, and security fixes. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

GrapheneOS, a mobile OS focused on privacy and security, is officially available only on Google Pixel smartphones. The project aims to expand, but the people behind it now claim Google is sabotaging their efforts.

In September, the team confirmed on X that it was partnering with Motorola to launch a Motorola Signature 27 phone running GrapheneOS. So far, Pixels have been the only officially supported platform.

However, Google doesn’t seem to like the developments one bit, at least judging by GrapheneOS’s most recent claims on social media.

GrapheneOS – essentially a heavily hardened version of Android – now says the tech giant has been contacting Android OEMs (companies that build devices using Android) to ask whether they’re working with GrapheneOS.

Furthermore, the project claims Google is threatening those brands by citing Google Mobile Services licensing terms – even though courts in several jurisdictions, including the EU, have already found these terms illegal or anticompetitive.

After showering praise on Google engineers “who support what we’re building,” GrapheneOS noted that they’re not the problem: “Their business people are the problem.”

“Google’s business side is actively trying to wipe out alternatives. Google Mobile Services licensing has many illegal terms aimed at preventing competition. That isn’t enough for them. They’re very directly trying to harm GrapheneOS in multiple ways and outright wipe it out,” the project claims.

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GrapheneOS points to antitrust laws

According to GrapheneOS, Google may institute various measures to thwart GrapheneOS and other Android forks.

The project said it expects Google will begin preventing users from unlocking Pixel bootloaders, continue pushing what GrapheneOS considers an illegal Play Integrity API, and make custom versions of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) increasingly difficult to maintain.

GrapheneOS even plans to speak with US Attorney Todd Blanche in a bid to stop “Google’s escalating anti-competitive behavior.”

There have been multiple lawsuits by the US DoJ against Google for antitrust violations with Android. Those have barely touched on the most egregious criminal antitrust violations which are currently rapidly escalating, says GrapheneOS.

“Many of their actions are a clear violation of US criminal law. US antitrust law even includes prison time for individuals.”

To be fair, friction between the project’s leadership and Google has already been growing. GrapheneOS recently hit a roadblock regarding bringing the system to the Pixel 11, saying the device might be skipped because Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) appeared to be missing across software, firmware, and hardware.

GrapheneOS previously accused Google of gatekeeping Android 17 features and security fixes.