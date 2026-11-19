Key takeaways 01 Japan’s GTA 6 release is about 1GB smaller than the standard PlayStation 5 version. 02 Players report that Japan’s edition adds clothing, removes some sexual scenes, and reduces blood in violent scenes. 03 The Japanese version received a CERO Z rating, limiting sales to buyers aged 18 and older. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

While the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here, some players can’t enjoy the game exactly as its creators intended.

GTA 6 fans were dismayed to learn that the Japanese version of the game has been heavily censored, including alterations scenes featuring nudity and violence.

Fans had already grown suspicious after noticing that the Japanese release was around 1GB smaller than the original.

While the standard release was around 210GB on PlayStation 5, the Japanese version was around 209GB.

What’s different?

Shortly after the game’s release in Japan, players took it online to report their frustration at scenes depicting game characters as showering in their underwear.

Sex scenes and beach scenes also featured characters wearing additional clothing or were removed entirely.

The censored version also toned down violent scenes, showing less blood or making it disappear more quickly.

Rockstar Games didn’t specify before the release that users in different parts of the world would receive different versions.

However, it was previously reported that the Japanese version would come out censored, since the game received a CERO Z (18+) rating. The rating implies that the content is restricted strictly to buyers aged 18 and older.

“The rating is now displayed on the Japanese PlayStation and Xbox Stores, with content warnings for crime and violence,” noted X user @Pirat_Nation, analyzing tech and gaming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given this, some users didn’t see much of an issue in this situation.

“Disappointed? It’s pretty much common knowledge, previous games were censored too,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Well, that’s on CERO and its ridiculous rating, it’s been like that for years, check out Vice City and San Andreas censorship in Japan,” added another Redditor.

GTA 6 madness

The disappointment may seem understandable, given that some people went to great lengths to get time off to play the game.

It’s been reported that GTA 6 fans have been scheduling vacations, changing plans, or even calling in sick just to play the game without being nagged by work or family.

The issues around the release of GTA 6 arose even before the game's launch.

Some buyers who pre-ordered GTA 6 found no code in the box or learned that the code had already been used.

PlayStation owners who thought they had secured the game couldn’t play it due to an outage.

On November 19th, almost 10,000 users reported issues with server connection, logins, downloads, and updates. Sony didn’t provide the cause of the issue.

GTA fans waited 13 years for the latest game to be launched. Considering this, some gamers tried to trick the system to play the game early using the New Zealand method.

However, gamers who also stream soon learned that this move could result in their Twitch accounts being banned.