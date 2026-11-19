Key takeaways 01 Sony says PlayStation systems are running, but users still report issues. 02 US reports peaked near 10,000, while UK reports reached almost 6,000. 03 Some users suspect overloaded servers or maintenance, but Sony has not confirmed the cause. 04 A mandatory PS5 software update fixes security issues and is required for GTA 6. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

PlayStation users might have to wait a little longer to play Grand Theft Auto VI after a global outage knocked thousands offline.

While Sony’s PlayStation status shows that all systems are up and running, hundreds of users are still reporting problems.

US reports peaked at 7:05 a.m. GMT on November 19th, with almost 10,000 users claiming issues with server connection, logins, downloads, and updates.

In the UK, almost 6,000 users reported issues at around 8 p.m. GMT last night. This number went down overnight but picked up around 8 AM on the morning of the GTA 6 release.

Around 270 UK users reported issues on Downdetector, and people have been speculating about the cause of the outage in the platform’s comment section.

Many people think Sony’s servers are overloaded, given that 2.8 million users in the UK alone are predicted to play GTA 6 on launch day, according to USwitch.

Others speculated that the outage may be caused by planned server maintenance or a software update issued ahead of the GTA 6 release.

On X, Sony announced a PS5 system software update that is mandatory if users want to play GTA 6.

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The update, Version: 26.07-14.23.00, addresses and fixes security issues within the system software.

“Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19th so that they’re ready to play on launch day, November 19th,” according to PlayStation Support.

Sony hasn’t officially revealed the cause of the breach. Cybernews has reached out to PlayStation and Sony for comment.

GTA 6 release day chaos

For some of the millions of people who have pre-ordered and pre-loaded GTA 6, the days leading up to the release day have also been chaotic, just for different reasons.

People have reportedly booked time off work and even signed "do not disturb" contracts with their families to ensure that their GTA 6 day isn't disrupted.