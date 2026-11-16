Key takeaways 01 Some GTA 6 buyers say their $80 physical boxes arrived without a usable download code. 02 Customers bought copies from Rockstar Games, GameStop, and Best Buy, but some say support offered little help. 03 Rockstar says the physical version includes only a download code, not a disc. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI were unpleasantly surprised to find the box but not their game.

GTA 6 is scheduled for release on November 19th and some users believed they had secured their copies by pre-ordering.

As the gaming industry shifts from physical to digital, the users expected the year’s most anticipated game to come with a download code.

However, some soon discovered that the box either contained no code or had one that had already been used.

No response from Rockstar Games

The affected customers bought their copies from Rockstar Games, GameStop, and Best Buy.

Some customers said they were refused replacements and told to contact Rockstar Games. However, the company reportedly offered little help, with one user claiming their support ticket was closed before reaching any resolution.

“Sony and Rockstar Games, count your days,” an X user said after buying the GTA 6 game and finding no code inside.

“They just sent me a blank gray strip,” the user said, showing a plastic box with a case sleeve that was supposed to reveal the code when scratched.

Codes stolen?

Rockstar Games didn’t respond to the recent backlash and didn’t elaborate on what could’ve caused this situation.

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Some users previously raised concerns after noticing that the game code in physical boxes could be seen from the outside.

“How are they gonna fix this? People are gonna get the code for free and return the box without even opening it,” wrote one Redditor.

“If only there was a solution to this. That would normally be inside a box. That you couldn't see and copy the code from. Something round? A platter? A tray? No wait a Disc!” one user said.

“It's called grand theft auto for a reason,” said another.

GTA 6 pre-orders are already available on the Rockstar Games website. It offers digital and physical copies. The physical $80 version comes as a code-in-box variant.

“Physical versions will only contain a download code inside the box to support pre-load on November 10. A disc will not be included in the box,” the company said.

After multiple claims from customers who bought a physical game but ended up without a code, the situation sparked online discussion, with many criticizing users who chose to buy the “physical” game.

“I’m trying to figure out why anyone would buy the case knowing there isn’t a disc anyway. Just buy it fully digitally,” shared one user.

One of the most discussed topics in the gaming industry is physical games, since Sony revealed it will go disc-less in 2027.

The decision sparked a backlash within the gaming community, with users stating that it would put their right to own games they paid for at risk.