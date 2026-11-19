Key takeaways 01 McDonald’s now lets US gamers order McDelivery through Discord using Uber Eats. 02 Customers can order from Discord servers, channels, and direct messages if McDelivery serves their area. 03 McDonald’s timed the launch around the release of GTA 6. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Fast food giant McDonald's has found another channel to reach its customers faster, offering food ordering through the Discord.

Gamers can now order McDelivery through Uber Eats via Discord servers, channels and direct messages.

The company has timed the launch of the service to coincide with the gaming market's highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) release.

The announcement doesn't specifically mention GTA 6, but says that the new service is launching "just in time for the biggest video game release of the decade."

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McDonald's also offers games to keep Discord users entertained while they wait for their food delivery.

These include Fast Lane Feast, a Discord-exclusive mini-game that allows players to collect virtual burgers and fries while driving through a racing environment. The game can also be played without ordering food.

However, for now, the service is available only in the US. Gamers also need an Uber Eats account and must make sure McDelivery is available in their area.

In either case, instead of trying to convince gamers to open another app to order food, the company is going straight to where its customers spend time online, using existing infrastructure.