Key takeaways 01 Sean Cairncross was fired as White House national cyber director after major US technology outages. 02 The outages disrupted Microsoft users, air travel, banking, and national security systems. 03 US intelligence officials said the incidents were separate service outages, not a coordinated attack. 04 Kirsten Davies will serve temporarily, while a permanent successor needs Senate confirmation. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The ouster comes as US President Donald Trump and his administration face mounting scrutiny over their response to the series of disruptions over the past week, including a global outage affecting hundreds of millions of Microsoft users and a nationwide halt to air travel that disrupted more than 18,000 flights.

The dismissal of Cairncross is the administration's first major personnel move since the outages.

Cairncross oversaw cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies will assume the position temporarily, according to a source close to the White House.

"The president fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position," said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

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Cairncross said in a statement on Thursday night it was the "honor of a lifetime to serve" in Trump's administration.

Recent technology disruptions are likely linked to corporate efforts to rapidly patch newly discovered software vulnerabilities in the AI age, cybersecurity experts told Reuters.

Advanced AI tools make it easier for companies to uncover weaknesses in their cybersecurity protections.

The top US intelligence official said on Wednesday that the disruptions were separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes, and not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri on Tuesday told reporters in Washington the Trump administration should brief lawmakers on the outages so they can “share with the American people what’s happening here.”

Cairncross was an executive at the Republican National Committee before assuming the role of cyber director.