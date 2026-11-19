Key takeaways 01 A cyberattack targeted European Commission systems and may have exposed large amounts of personal data. 02 The Commission believes it contained most of the attack, but the full damage remains unclear. 03 HR, time management, payslip, and medical reimbursement systems were taken offline for about 10 days. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, was targeted by a cyberattack which might have compromised large amounts of personal data, Politico has reported.

The Commission believes it has contained most of the attack, but the full extent of any damage remains unclear, Politico said, citing an EU official.

The European Commission did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday morning.

Politico said several systems, including HR systems for payslips and time management and a system for medical reimbursements, were taken offline during the disruption that lasted around 10 days.

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"The European Commission has taken the necessary steps in response to a detected cyber campaign," Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told the news outlet.

"Individual systems were targeted and, in line with our standard practice, we have informed those concerned."

The Commission convened its highest-level internal crisis management body for an urgent meeting about the cyber incidents, Politico said.