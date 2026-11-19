Key takeaways 01 Hackers claim they stole Walmart and Sam’s Club data, but the claims remain unverified. 02 Cybernews researchers found a limited sample with roughly 78 employee names, email addresses, and product review counts. 03 Researchers found no evidence that Sam’s Club member data was accessed. 04 The exposed employee details could support phishing or login attacks if combined with other stolen data. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The hacker group n0n allegedly posted Walmart, the world’s largest retail chain with a market cap of over $1 trillion, data on the dark web. While the claims are unverified, the group’s track record makes its claims more convincing.

The ransomware gang claims to have stolen Walmart’s staff directory, which includes names and email addresses of US employees.

The gang also says it obtained data from Sam’s Club, a Walmart-owned chain, including storefront maps and single sign-on configurations.

The stolen details also supposedly include program metrics for over 1.2 million products and a Sam’s Club store card covering over 257,000 products with customer reviews.

Cybernews has reached out to Walmart for comment.

What data n0n actually has

The Cybernews research team investigated the claims and found that n0n does have data on Walmart, but not as much as they claim.

The recently leaked data set includes the names and email addresses of roughly 78 employees and product review counts.

While names and email addresses can help facilitate phishing attacks on Walmart and Sam’s Club employees, at the time of writing there’s no evidence to support claims that data of Sam’s Club members was accessed.

However, it’s unclear whether attackers posted all the information they have, or shared a data sample to prove they actually have something.

Leaking information in small data samples is a typical tactic utilized by ransomware gangs.

While the data is limited, hackers could combine this information with previous leaks or stealer logs, which could be used in credential-stuffing attacks targeting the company’s systems, said Cybernews Senior Information Security researcher Aras Nazarovas.

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Mostly limited to phishing, if combined with previous leaks and stealer logs, it could be used for credential stuffing - attempting to launch further attacks against the company's systems

The gang claimed Visa and JPMorgan

The ransomware gang previously claimed Visa, JPMorgan, and Mastercard, posting them on its leak site.

Much like Walmart, the attackers didn’t post screenshots of the data they claimed to have exfiltrated, so Cybernews treated the claim as unverified.

Until Visa confirmed it was aware of the claims and told Cybernews of a third-party breach affecting a service provider in the Asia Pacific region.

“Visa’s systems were not involved and were not impacted. There is no indication that payment data such as card numbers have been affected,” Visa’s spokesperson told Cybernews.

Walmart claimed in the past

As a major retailer, Walmart has had its fair share of breaches and data leaks, whether it's been directly or indirectly affected.

An AI-driven merchant data platform was claimed by ShinyHunters, who accessed sensitive information, including client documents, one of which was Walmart.

One of Walmart’s employees hacked the company, penetrating its management system to commit payroll fraud.

Walmart’s crowdsourcing delivery service Spark suffered a cyberattack, with malicious actors accessing the sensitive data of some of its drivers.