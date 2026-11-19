Key takeaways 01 The n0n ransomware group published alleged Mastercard data after its ransom deadline expired. 02 The leaked dataset contains about 2,000 entries, far fewer than the gang claimed. 03 Cybernews researchers said the records appear poorly formatted and may be test data. 04 The data’s origin and authenticity remain unverified, and Mastercard has been asked for comment. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Data allegedly stolen from Mastercard has been published by the n0n ransomware group after the ransom deadline expired. The leaked dataset is relatively small, containing around 2,000 customer entries, if authentic.

The newly emerged n0n ransomware gang has recently claimed JPMorgan and Visa, and has also listed Mastercard as one of its victims.

The gang previously threatened to expose cardmember profiles, including full names, email addresses, and mobile numbers, as well as issuing bank and BIN-level data, if its demands are not met.

The stolen data was also supposed to include “campaign engagement histories for hundreds of thousands of cardmember interactions across two regional programs,” as well as travel and dining bookings for premium cardmembers.

Initial ransom demands. Screenshot from data leak site. Image by Cybernews.

After a 48-hour deadline to pay a ransom ended, the gang published a dataset.

While it contains actual personally identifiable information, its size is only 280KB, and the entire dataset includes around 2,000 entries.

n0n exposed alleged Mastercard's data. Image by Cybernews.

Cybernews researchers also noted that the data is poorly formatted, with records belonging to multiple individuals mixed into single entries, making the dataset of little value to cybercriminals.

“It is likely that the exposed material is test data rather than genuine customer information,” said Aras Nazarovas, a security researcher at Cybernews.

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"The data usability for cybercriminals is pretty much limited to phishing. Mismatched records could lead to incorrect attribution of names and other personal information to individuals.”

Exposed data. Image by Cybernews.

The origin and authenticity of the published data have not been independently verified, and it’s unclear whether the information came directly from Mastercard or from a third-party partner.

Cybernews reached out to Mastercard for clarification and will update the story with its response.

Data hints at a third-party compromise

The leaked records from several n0n group’s ransom campaigns appear to originate from a single third-party source.

Nazarovas discovered similar files and data formatting patterns across three leaked datasets allegedly belonging to Mastercard, Visa, and JPMorgan. This suggests that the financial institutions’ own systems may not have been compromised.

“It looks a lot like data for all of them was taken from the same third party,” Nazarovas said.

The leaked file contains references to individual booking records, suggesting that the information may be linked to corporate loyalty or rewards programs. The records include travel bookings, such as flights and hotel accommodations, likely paid for by participating companies. This data potentially exposes premium customers enrolled in these programs.