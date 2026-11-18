Key takeaways 01 The Gentlemen listed Nvidia on its extortion site but has not shown evidence of stolen data. 02 A countdown timer says the alleged leak will activate in 234 hours, or less than 10 days. 03 Nvidia has not publicly confirmed a breach, and Cybernews has asked the company for comment. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The notorious ransomware gang, The Gentlemen, has listed Nvidia as a victim on its dark web extortion site, threatening to release allegedly stolen data. The group hasn’t provided any further details about the claimed breach, and it hasn’t been officially confirmed.

The Gentlemen is one of the most active ransomware groups, having extorted over 1,000 victims for financial gain.

The group posted Nvidia on its dark web victim site. The listing suggests the cybercriminals have obtained company-related data and are threatening to publish it if negotiations fail.

However, the post leaves it unclear what data may have been compromised or when the alleged incursion might’ve occurred.

The post provides only a short description of the company, an encrypted messaging contact for negotiations (Tox ID), and a countdown timer currently indicating that the data leak will activate in 234 hours.

Nvidia has not yet publicly confirmed whether its systems were compromised. Cybernews reached out to the company for a comment and will update the story with its response.

The Gentlemen data leak site, screenshot.

Cybernews researcher Aras Nazarovas noted that The Gentlemen had previously exaggerated claims, misattributed targeted companies, and even used recycled stolen data.

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“We should take each claim with a grain of salt, and verify data samples. In this case, the group has not yet provided any data samples or specified which Nvidia business unit the data could have been taken from. Due to the lack of such information, it's hard to even speculate what the potential impact of such a leak could be,” Nazarovas said.

“I believe it is likely going to be either misattributed data, or a small, relatively inconsequential breach.”

Nvidia is one of the world's largest companies and a global technology leader specializing in artificial intelligence and accelerated computing. The company has been at the epicenter of media coverage following the resignation of its founder and CEO, Jensen Huang.

What do we know about the Gentlemen?

The Gentlemen emerged as a ransomware-as-a-service group around July 2025, and rapidly rose to prominence as one of the most active ransomware gangs. The threat actor offers its affiliates a 90% share of ransom payments and has claimed 1,123 victims in 95 countries to date, according to the Ransomware.live tracker.

Security researcher and journalist Brian Krebs previously reported that the group’s administrator, known as Zeta88 and Hastalamuerte, is believed to be based in Russia. The Gentlemen rely on AI to develop and maintain their ransomware and tools, and assist with post-exploitation.

According to a Barracuda report, The Gentlemen evolved from an affiliate operation previously called ArmCorp, which had previously worked with the Qilin ransomware ecosystem. The group uses Russian-language communications, recruits on Russian-speaking forums, and reportedly avoids targeting organizations in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), but the researchers haven’t found evidence of any nation-state collaboration.