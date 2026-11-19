Key takeaways 01 Researchers found at least 10 NGINX bugs, including remote code execution flaws in HTTP/2 support. 02 One critical flaw may let attackers run code without logging in and steal data or disrupt services. 03 F5 urges admins to update NGINX to version 1.31.9 and restart the server. 04 Admins who cannot update immediately should disable HTTP/2 on affected NGINX servers. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

At least 10 bugs, including remote code execution flaws, have been found on NGINX, the world’s most used open source web server powering a third of all websites. That means that a vulnerability on NGINX is a vulnerability almost anywhere.

NGINX is one of the most widely deployed web servers in the world. Finding an unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE) bug in it has long been a holy grail for security researchers.

But the Xint research team recently found five. Other cybersecurity firms – Ikotas Labs, Metnit, Rapid7, and Wiz – also published their findings on the same day.

Since the findings mean threat actors could easily break into NGINX-powered websites, their operators should urgently patch affected NGINX servers to protect visitors and site data.

The holy grail for hackers

One of the discovered bugs in NGINX's HTTP/2 support can allow an attacker to run code on servers with HTTP/2 enabled – without needing to log in – and steal sensitive data or disrupt services, Xint said.

Moreover, according to Xint’s blog post detailing the discovery, this particular vulnerability, dubbed CVE-2026-123007, or “nginx2root,” has been present since nginx introduced HTTP/2 in 2015, more than a decade ago.

“Every official release from 1.9.5 through 1.31.8 contains the vulnerable code, including the master branch on Nov 10th, 2026. Even servers running recent releases therefore need the same checks for patch status and HTTP/2 exposure as older installations,” Xint said.

To understand how severe this is, you can imagine what an attacker could do if no authentication is required. They could steal data, run malware to swipe information like credit card details, or attack any website visitor.

The risks are very real and urgent since, as Xint puts it, NGINX runs roughly a third of the web and “has been fuzzed and audited by the best researchers in the world for two decades.”

In other words, “pre-auth RCE in NGINX almost never happens,” said the researchers on a specially-created website.

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Another vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-123633, also received a critical, 9.2 CVSS rating. It resembles the first one as it may allow remote attackers to cause a denial-of-service on the NGINX system or allow code execution.

“Both vulnerabilities are memory-safety issues in how NGINX handles HTTP/2 traffic,” Wiz said in a blog post about both vulnerabilities.

Image by Cybernews.

“In CVE-2026-123633, a connection’s memory is freed while a request still needs it, creating a use-after-free. In CVE-2026-123007, incorrect flow-control accounting leads to an invalid memory copy.”

Xint researchers actually found three other NGINX flaws and a separate vulnerability in the Linux kernel that can be chained with any of the five NGINX vulnerabilities to gain root privileges on the host.

AI tools are to thank for in most of these cases. According to Xint, in 2025, the NGINX security advisory list recorded only two new vulnerabilities but by this week, it had recorded 26, not counting “nginx2root.”

“AI-assisted research is finding bugs faster than ever, even in code as heavily studied as NGINX,” said the company.

F5, the company behind NGINX, already published an out-of-band security notification that addressed the bugs, advising website admins running NGINX to update to the 1.31.9 version as soon as possible.

Needless to say, if you don’t want trouble, apply the fixed NGINX release or your vendor’s security update as soon as it’s available. After installing the update, restart NGINX – Aa configuration reload alone won’t replace the running executable.

If you cannot update immediately, disable HTTP/2 on every affected NGINX listener until the fix is applied. This mitigates the HTTP/2 finding, Xint said.