Key takeaways 01 The n0n ransomware gang listed Visa and JPMorgan Chase as alleged victims and set a 48-hour leak deadline. 02 Visa says the incident involved a third-party provider in Asia Pacific, not Visa systems or payment data. 03 JPMorgan Chase says its service outage came from a software bug and has no evidence of a cyberattack. 04 The new gang recently claimed Expedia, alleging it stole billions of traveler records. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Visa and JPMorgan Chase have landed on the hit list of a ransomware gang, which is giving the financial giants just 48 hours to negotiate before dumping their stolen data online.

The newly emerged ransomware gang, going by the name n0n, has listed both companies among its alleged victims, setting a 48-hour countdown before the promised data leak.

At the time of writing, the clock is ticking, but the attackers have offered few details about what they claim to have stolen.

However, the names on its victim list raise obvious concerns. Both companies operate at the heart of the global financial system, handling vast amounts of financial and personal information.

Screenshot of n0n ransomware leak site listing Visa and JPMorgan Chase. Source: Cybernews

Visa confirms third-party data breach

Visa has confirmed it is aware of the claims, although the company says the incident originated with a third-party service provider in the Asia Pacific region.

“Visa’s systems were not involved and were not impacted. There is no indication that payment data such as card numbers have been affected,” Visa’s spokesperson told Cybernews.

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Visa has not identified which third-party service providers have been hit by the cyberattack.

JPMorgan suffers an outage. Is it a separate incident?

The data breach claims for the American banking giant JPMorgan Chase come as the company is experiencing a service outage caused by a software bug.

The bank told Cybernews that the disruption affected its services but that there was “no evidence” linking the incident to a cyberattack.

So far, JPMorgan Chase has not confirmed whether the outage has any connection to the ransomware gang's claims.

Attackers claimed Expedia data breach

The n0n ransomware gang is a new player in the cybercrime scene. First tracked in mid-September, the gang has wasted little time building a victim list featuring some recognizable corporate names.