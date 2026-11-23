Key takeaways 01 A Canadian seller listed more than 20 RTX 5090 graphics cards for up to $7,000 each. 02 The collection could be worth about $140,000 if all cards sell at the listed prices. 03 The resale market is cooling, with one report showing RTX 5090 prices fell 21% in two weeks. 04 High retail prices and limited supply still keep some RTX 5090 cards expensive despite wider availability. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A Canadian scalper is hoarding $140,000 worth of Nvidia RTX 5090s, demanding up to $7,000 per card. However, a rapidly cooling secondary market threatens to tank this massive gamble.

More than 20 Nvidia graphics card boxes have appeared in a Canadian Facebook Marketplace listing, with models from Asus, Gigabyte, Microstar-International, and Zotac stacked together in what looks like a personal stockroom.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is asking for up to $7,000 per card (up to three times the original value), making the collection worth a potential total of approximately $140,000.

The seller is adamant the graphics card works perfectly, and is even offering to meet the buyer near a police station to test them.

Originally launched in January 2025, the RTX 5090 retailed at $2,000, some stocks selling out within hours of launch. This allowed resellers to buy up the limited stock, and charge lofty markup prices.

Producer Nvidia has struggled to keep up with the constrained production capacity, as the demand for the graphics cards has swelled.

The scarcity in availability has meant the price has fluctuated somewhat, with careful examination and community responses usually up in arms over touts who sell at huge markups.

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Is the gold rush coming to an end?

As it stands, the market has become less favorable to resellers, with technology publication Videocardz reporting a 21% loss in the last two weeks.

However, retailer Newegg Asus TUF Gaming RTX 5090 are currently selling the graphics cards ata price of $6,500, meaning that availability doesn’t always mean affordability.

Previous GPU shortages such as the 2018 cryptocurrency mining crash meant the second hand market was flooded with second hand graphics cards, with users offloading graphics cards at steep discounts wherever possible.

With GPU prices falling sharply, miners struggled to recover their investments. Manufacturers and retailers meanwhile were left with excess inventory that took more than a year to clear.

It remains to be seen what will happen to users such as the Canadian seller of 2026 who has the 20 boxes, but the early backlash could be early signs of relaxed demand.

Nvidia’s RTX 5090 card has garnered attention for other reasons. In September, a real-life case study saw one graphics card owner publicise a rejected warranty claim, due to a faded serial number, causing a backlash in consumer rights.

Then a month later, two pallets of Zotac Nvidia RTX 5090 disappeared at a Brazilian airport, with the missing shipment worth in the region of $470,000. The shipment still remains unrecovered.