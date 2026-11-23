Key takeaways 01 An owner sent an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 FE to Proshop for warranty repair or replacement. 02 The shop later said repair or replacement seemed impossible, and the card had been destroyed or discarded. 03 Proshop offered €2,369 ($2,605), while the owner says the same FE model now costs about €7,000 ($7,700). Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Instead of receiving their RTX 5090 FE graphics card back, the owner was offered a $2,605 refund – not even half the cost of the new component.

Some hardware components, particularly high-end graphics cards, have become increasingly difficult to acquire, with prices for certain models rising well above their original retail price.

Considering this, when the owner of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 FE graphics card noticed it wasn’t working properly, they decided to have it repaired under warranty.

Researchers unveiled Nvidia GPU exploit. Image by Cybernews.

Little did they know they wouldn’t be seeing their graphics card any time soon, as the repair shop said the card had been “discarded,” leaving them with no option but to accept a refund.

With no further explanation from the shop, the owner started to suspect that the graphics card had actually been stolen.

The shop refuses to elaborate on the situation

The upset customer shared their story on Reddit, where they said they sent the card to the Proshop repair shop in the Netherlands, asking to repair or replace it, stating that they don’t want a refund but a working component.

After the company received the device, they sent it to “an external workshop,” after which it would be sent back to the owner.

Almost a month later, they informed the Redditor that the “repair or replacement ‘seems’ not possible.”

This prompted the user to ask the shop to keep the card and not do anything to it without their consent.

The company then said they could either return the card back or issue a refund. The owner wanted to know more about the whole situation and what was found during diagnostics, but received no answer.

After the Redditor’s girlfriend called the company, she found out that “their service partner had destroyed or discarded the card.”

“Proshop hasn't explained what happened, there's no workshop report, and the refund they're offering is the February 2025 price, €2,369 [$2,605],” explained the user.

Now the same FE model is being priced around €7,000 ($7,700), noted the user.

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Thrown away or stolen?

The Redditor’s girlfriend also commented on the situation by revealing that the repair shop’s employee shared that “Nvidia contacted the service partner and said to throw it away. He also said it should never have happened.”

She added that there was no report about the device.

“Samsung tried this with NVMe drives; they were sued and caved in to settle out of court,” wrote one user, adding that the company can’t destroy owners’ property without their permission.

Many users agreed that because the refund hadn’t been issued, the company couldn’t discard or destroy the card.

Because of this, many suspected the card was actually stolen.

“No way it went into the trash, someone stole it. They are worth a lot, even if they are non-functional,” added one user.

“They don't talk to Nvidia about repairs or anything else. You're in the EU, contact whatever consumer protection agency you have and report fraud/theft to your police,” added another user.

The original poster shared that they already submitted the complaint via Thuiswinkel.org, an association known for its trustmark for trustworthy online shops.

Computer parts are the new gold

The situation seems suspicious, given the ongoing shortage of memory and hardware components, with graphics cards among the most sought-after components.

Last month, $470,000 worth of Zotac Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics cards vanished at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo.

A missing shipment of the Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card. Image by Cybernews.

It was previously reported that a user was scammed out of $3,200 after ordering graphics cards via Amazon. Instead, they received detergent powder.

The buyer purchased the item from a third-party seller, raising questions about how the company handles fraud cases, as such.

While this might serve as a lesson to conduct better background checks on sellers, some customers had to deal with Amazon after their orders were canceled, allegedly due to suspected scalping.